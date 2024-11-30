CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction CPFC 39 % Chance of Winning NUFC 61 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Crystal Palace goes into this game on the back of a visit to Villa Park in their last game in the Premier League. Ismaila Sarr gave the visitors a dream start as he beat Martinez in the 4th minute of the game. Ollie Watkins equalised in the 36th minute, but Palace kept probing, and they went back ahead just before halftime as Justin Devenny scored. Crystal Palace played most of the game without the ball. Their line kept dropping deeper, allowing Villa all the precedence. The equaliser came through Ross Barkley in the 77th minute; however, Palace did not capitulate and did indeed hold on to get a valuable point at the end of the day. Newcastle United had one of their poorest performances in recent memory at St James’ Park. They were easily the poorest team on the day as West Ham produced goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan Bissaka. Both goals came in the first half, which took the sting out of the crowd. Newcastle United just had 2 shots on target in the entire game. Gordon and Isak had good chances just before halftime, but it was just not their day as they ended up losing their first game at home this season.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The head-to-head between Liverpool and Newcastle United in recent games massively favours the team that hails from Tyneside. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Newcastle United has won 11 times; 8 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 5 times.

Crystal Palace, in their last game against Aston Villa, did perform well. They did a lot of things right; however, they also struggled in a lot of areas. The result, however, was a massive improvement, as getting any points from Villa Park is not the easiest. That will give them confidence going into this game, especially after seeing how underdog West Ham beat Newcastle United at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United struggled to finish their chances on the day. Defensively they did look poor. However, Crystal Palace is making it a trend to concede more than 1 goal in way too many games. Newcastle United’s attack failed to score against West Ham, but that does not make them a bad attack. The likes of Gordon and Isak can be lethal if it's their day. Newcastle United has an overall better record in comparison to Crystal Palace this season, and that is why we believe that they have a better chance of winning this game.

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Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have backed Newcastle United to beat Crystal Palace but not by a hands-down margin. Newcastle United, before their last game, looked like a team that got their mojo back; however, they suffered at the hands of West Ham at home. Hence the bookmakers have not made them massive favourites. Crystal Palace have been given some backing in this game even though they have been poor overall this season, as Newcastle United’s confidence is bound to take a hit due to last week.

Newcastle United goes into this on the back of a poor performance against West Ham in which they failed to score a single goal at St James’ Park. Newcastle United did end up winning their last away game against Nottingham Forest. Before that, however, they failed to win any of their 3 games with 2 defeats and 1 draw. The Magpies have not been the best in terms of their away form, with just 2 wins from 6 games in total.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, do not have anything better to show when it comes to their home form as well. The Eagles have a worse record at home in comparison to Newcastle United’s away form. The Eagles have won just 1 game at home all season until now as they beat Tottenham Hotspur. They have drawn Manchester United and West Ham United.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Crystal Palace and Newcastle United to score in this game. Crystal Palace are having issues in terms of scoring, but at home, we will give them the backing to find the net. Newcastle United, on the other hand, have defensively been very leaky, conceding just 4 goals in their last 2 away games. Crystal Palace at home this season has failed to score in 4 of their 6 games at home; even then, we do see them scoring on Saturday.

We back Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Eddie Howe’s team to win this game by a 1 or more goal margin. With both teams predicted to score, we see this game having a combined tally of over 2.5 goals. We do not see this game being a low-scoring affair, even though Palace fails to score. Newcastle United have enough in their attack to score more than 2 goals on their day.

Eberechi Eze has been a shot-taking monster for Crystal Palace this season under Oliver Glasner. The English midfielder averaged 4.10 shots per 90 minutes this season in the Premier League. Palace will be expected to have chances against this nervy Newcastle United team. Hence, we can see Eze taking advantage come Saturday. Our call is for the Crystal Palace midfielder to have 2 or more shots in this game.

When it comes to the favourite to score for Newcastle United, we back Alexander Isak. The Swede failed to impress in the last game against West Ham United; however, that does not make him a bad candidate for this game. Crystal Palace are one of the poorest defences in the league. Isak’s record whenever he plays is good. He did manage to score against a better defence in his last away game against Nottingham Forest. Hence we back Isak to score on Saturday against Crystal Palace.

Jean Philippe Mateta continues to be the one player to score in this game. Mateta’s record at Selhurst Park is why he remains a standout. Palace has seen very few attackers contribute in terms of goal scoring this season. Mateta himself has had a very poor season. However, at home, he does tend to find the back of the net. Mateta has scored 5 goals this season in all competitions and remains Crystal Palace’s top scorer. However, all of those goals have come at Selhurst Park.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, L

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Anthony Gordon Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, L

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:56

Crystal Palace wins:13

Newcastle United wins:31

Matches are drawn:12

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.12.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.34.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.48.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.