CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction CPFC 82 % Chance of Winning SHU 18 % Bet Now! Sheffield United are set to visit Selhurst Park on Wednesday to take on Crystal Palace under the lights on Wednesday. The Eagles are 15th on the Premier League table with 21 points from 21 games, 5 points off the relegation places. Sheffield United continue to be dead bottom of the table with 10 points from 21 games. Crystal Palace visited the Emirates Stadium in their last encounter in the Premier League to face Arsenal. The Eagles were annihilated 5-0 by the Gunners as Hodgson’s men looked flat and hardly did anything in the game to trouble Arsenal. The Palace defenders looked woeful at the back. Gabriel physically dominated their entire defence line to score 2 goals from a corner. Trossard added the third on the counter and Martinelli scored a quickfire brace in the space of a minute to drown Palace. The Eagles’ best chance came in the 49th minute after Eberechi Eze unleashed a venomous shot that Raya did well to get down and save. Lerma had a few attempts from distance in the first half. Palace were mostly reduced to hitting on the counter and long-distance shots as Arsenal had them in their palm most of the game. A huge morale-affecting defeat for Roy Hodgson and his men. Sheffield United hosted West Ham United at the Bramall Lane in what ended up being one of the craziest games. Maxwell Cornet put the Hammers in the lead after 28 minutes. Ben Brereton Diaz showed off his striker’s instinct as he was there in the right place at the right time to put the ball in the back of an empty net after Areola's save from Osula fell straight to him. He could have put the Blades back into the lead in the 58th minute after he was put through by McAtee but he dragged his attempt wide. Gustavo Hamer fouled Danny Ings in the box to award West Ham a penalty that Ward-Prowse converted quite easily to put the Hammers in the lead. Rhian Brewster was given his marching orders by VAR after a reckless tackle. 4 minutes later Coufal accumulated 2 yellow cards and he was sent off for the visitors. The drama continued to unfold as the Blades were awarded a penalty after Areola clattered into McBurnie. The latter clinically stepped up from the spot and rescued a point for Sheffield United.

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two sides is as neck-to-neck as it can get. In the last 11 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace has won 5 occasions, 2 games have ended in a dead rubber with Sheffield United winning 4 games.

The tide between these two teams always tends to switch with Palace having more of the momentum racking up three victories on the spin against the Blades. As history shows this tie could swing anywhere.

However, we feel that with Crystal Palace playing as the home team they do have the advantage here, especially with how bad Sheffield United have been on the road. Palace arguably also have the better team on paper. Their spirits need to be lifted and Sheffield United could be that opponent to do that for them.

The Blades will need to take inspiration from their last game if they want to be on the winning side here. They do have the players to score their goals, but preventing them remains an issue for them.

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Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bulk of the betting channels, Crystal Palace goes into this game as hands down favourites to beat Sheffield United at the Selhurst Park. The odds between these two sides differ by a big margin due to the quality of players between the two sides.

In terms of form, both teams go into this game in a rough patch. Sheffield United have picked up just 2 points from a maximum available 15 points from their last 5 games. Crystal Palace on the other hand is marginally better picking up 5 points from their maximum 15.

The Eagles head into this game having done decently well at Selhurst Park in their last 2 games winning 1 and drawing 1, however, before that, they lost 3 games on the spin at their home ground. Roy Hodgson’s men averaged 1.1 goals at home this season and have averaged 0.90 points per game which surely needs to improve.

Sheffield United on the other hand have been arguably the worst side away from home in the League. They average just 0.20 points on their travels, scoring an average of 0.5 goals a game. Palace does have better numbers here.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game should go in the favour of the home team. We backed Crystal Palace to score a couple of goals in this game. Roy Hodgson’s team needs goals and playing Sheffield United should see them score 2 or more goals in this game. Palace to win this game by a margin of one goal is our call here. We do not see them sweeping Sheffield United.

Palace have a record at Selhurst Park this season of scoring in 71% of their games so the odds of the Blades keeping a clean sheet are very low.

Sheffield United as discussed before are poor away from home this season even in terms of scoring. The Blades have scored in just 50% of their away games this season. Even so, we do not predict that Palace will prevent Sheffield United from scoring. The Blades looked dangerous on the attack against Brentford scoring 2.

In terms of shots, we expect Crystal Palace to have a go on Sheffield United's goal come Wednesday. The Eagles have averaged 9 shots a game when they play on their home turf this season. We do expect Sheffield United to defend deeper being the away side. Our prediction is for Crystal Palace to register 10 or more shots against Sheffield United on Wednesday.

In terms of scoring first both these teams overall have not had the best results but Palace have a much better tally than Sheffield United. The Eagles have scored first in 7 of their 21 games this season in comparison to Sheffield United who have just scored 1st in 4 of their 21 games. Selhurst Park as usual is going to have a rocking atmosphere which will instill more confidence in the players hence, we back Palace to break the deadlock first.

Goal scoring has been a tricky subject for both teams this season. For Crystal Palace, we will go with a left-field pick here and pick Jefferson Lerma to score in this game. Lerma deputises in midfield for the Eagles but has the highest expected goals tally of 2.1 but has still never scored. We back him to score in this game as he has already had 22 shots on goal with 7 on target. The odds for this will be high cause it is a tricky and risky pick. For a safer option, we back Eberechi Eze or Edouard.

For Sheffield United we once again back Ben Brereton Diaz to score for the Blades. The striker has a nose for scoring goals and was on target against Brentford in his debut game. If Diaz scores for the Blades against Palace then he would become only the first player since Brian Deane to score in his opening two games for the club since 1992.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Sheffield United

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Eberechi Eze Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, D

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, D, L

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:58

Crystal Palace wins:24

Sheffield United wins:22

Matches are drawn:12

Crystal Palace vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.69.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.