CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction CPFC 33 % Chance of Winning TOT 67 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will face off against Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on Sunday in the Premier League. The Eagles are languishing in the 18th spot in the table with just 3 points to their name. Spurs, on the other hand, climbed to 7th spot on the table with 13 points and are 4 points off 4th place. Crystal Palace in their last Premier League game travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest. Palace’s best chances came through Nketiah, who hit the post in the 20th minute. Early in the second half, Henderson made a very good save to deny Eze. The Palace attacker also hit the post in the 61st minute. All those attempts went in vain as Henderson made an error in saving Chris Wood’s shot that went in eventually winning Forest the game. Spurs in their game turned the game around after going a goal down with Kudus scoring. Kulusevski got the equaliser in the first half itself. However, it was the second half where Spurs turned the screw. They scored 3 goals in the space of 8 minutes to wrap up the tie. 1 each from Bissouma, and Son, and an own goal from Areola saw Spurs register their 4th win of the season.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The head-to-head between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur in recent games massively favours the team that hails from the northern half of London. In the last 24 meetings between these two teams, Tottenham Hotspur have won 17 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace winning just 4 times.

Crystal Palace in their last game against Nottingham Forest had some massive flaws in their game. Most of their problems lie in the attack. The front three of Nketiah, Eze, and Kamada do not seem to click. It is shocking to see how Mateta has been kept on the bench. The Frenchman is not in the best of touches but was still one of their key players towards the end of last season. Glasner needs to find a way to make his attack click because they are not scoring enough goals to put their opponents under pressure.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, needs to find consistency. They need to go on a run of 4-5 wins if they want to finish in the top 4 of the Premier League. Spurs are very patchy in terms of their performances, often winning and then immediately drawing or losing their next game. With the league becoming so competitive, Spurs need to go on a run.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have massively backed Tottenham Hotspur to comfortably get past Crystal Palace on Sunday in the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur looks like a team who are back at their best after their demolishing win against West Ham midweek. Postecoglou’s team overcame an early lead by the Hammers and absolutely bashed them in the second half. Spurs do not have a very good record away from home this season, and still, the bookies have backed them due to Palace’s poor form at home. Crystal Palace cannot seem to win games at the moment. Their performances look lethargic, and the spark of last season is not there anymore. Hence they are the massive underdogs going into this game.

Spurs go into this on the back of a good performance against West Ham United at their home stadium. Postecoglou will need to work on their away form a little bit, as they did lose their last game to Brighton at the Amex Stadium. Spurs this season have already lost 2 games on the road, with a defeat also coming at St James’ Park against Newcastle United. They drew on the opening day at Leicester City, with Manchester United being the only team that they beat.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has not given their fans anything to cheer for this season. They are another team that is looking for their first win of the season. At home, they have a loss ratio of 50%, losing 2 of their 4 games. The losses came to Liverpool and West Ham United. The Eagles got a point each from Manchester United and Crystal Palace.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. Tottenham Hotspur winning this game is our first prediction. We also back both Crystal Palace and Spurs to score in this game. Crystal Palace do not have a good scoring record at home, as they have failed to score in 3 of their 4 home games this season. The reason we believe that Crystal Palace will score in this game is because Tottenham Hotspur have conceded at least 1 goal in 3 of their 4 away games this season.

We back Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back this Spurs team to win this game by a 2 or more-goal margin. We see this game having a combined tally of over 2.5 goals for both teams. Spurs have scored 2 or more goals in each of their last 2 away games. They have found the net in every away game this season, and with Crystal Palace tipped to score, we do see this game having a fair share of goals.

Eberechi Eze has the highest shot takers for Crystal Palace this season under Oliver Glasner. The England midfielder averages 4.10 shots per 90 minutes this season in the Premier League. We do expect Crystal Palace to play on the transition. The turnover of the ball could be high in this game that would put Eze in good positions to shoot. Our call is for the Palace midfielder to have 2 or more shots in this game.

When it comes to the favourite to score for Tottenham Hotspur, we do back Son Heung Min. Brennan Johnson has been in good form and is also a good option to back, but Son’s performance against West Ham has urged us to back him in this game. The winger already has 3 goals this season for Spurs, and we expect that number to go higher come Sunday at Selhurst Park. Son also has a very good record when it comes to scoring against London teams. The South Korean winger has 7 goals and 3 assists in his last 13 games against London teams. His overall record against the London opposition is also top-notch, scoring 27 goals and registering 12 assists. Son is 5th on the list in terms of the highest number of goals scored against London clubs.

Crystal Palace, we will back Eddie Nketiah to score in this game. The former Arsenal striker was very unlucky not to score in his last game against Nottingham Forest. Nketiah is averaging 3 shots per game. We do believe that the chances will get converted and predict that he could get his first goal in a Crystal Palace shirt.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, D

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Radu Dragusin, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Ashley Phillips, Sergio Reguilon

Midfielders: Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Alfie Devine

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Dejan Kulusevski, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Archie Gray Midfielder Pape Matar Sarr Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Dominic Solanke Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, W, L

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:65

Crystal Palace wins:13

Tottenham Hotspur wins:37

Matches are drawn:15

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.15.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.81.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.