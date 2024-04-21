CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction CPFC 65 % Chance of Winning WHU 35 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace are all set to host West Ham United at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Palace are riding high after their last game which saw them propel to 14th place in the League with 33 points from 32 games. Palace still need a couple of wins to safeguard themselves from the drop but we believe that they are in quite a strong position at the moment. Last week’s performance against Liverpool at Anfield is bound to give them confidence. Palace on the counter in the 1st half were all over Liverpool. Eze gave them the lead after a well-worked patient move that saw him get onto Mitchell’s cutback to beat Allison. Mateta should have made it 2-0 after he got around Allison and shot only for Robertson to clear it off the line. Liverpool had a raft of chances in the 2nd half but could not convert handing them their 1st win over the Merseyside Reds in 13 games. West Ham United failed to make gains on Manchester United after they lost to Fulham in their last game in the Premier League. The Hammers still find themselves 8th in the League with 48 points from 33 games. Chelsea are now just a point behind them with 2 games in hand. Any more slipups would see West Ham United slide further down the table with the likes of Brighton and Wolves also keeping the pressure. West Ham were easily beaten in their last game against Fulham at the London Stadium. The Hammers started the game well but failed to take their chances. Andreas Periera scored on the counter-attack and their 1st shot resulted in a goal. West Ham post the 1st half did not have much going forward as they failed to break Fulham’s resolve. They were caught again by Perriera on the break which eventually sealed their fate. This was West Ham United’s fourth loss of the season at home.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two teams is as competitive as it can get with no team having the advantage in this scenario. In the last 23 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have won just 7 games, 9 games have ended in a draw with West Ham United also winning a massive 7 games.

Crystal Palace showed in their last game that on their day they are a team that can beat any side. The Eagles have done it against the best of teams this season. The problem with them has always been building on those results. Palace now also have key players of theirs back and fit. The return of Olise and Eze and the good form of Mateta have made this team look highly dangerous. When Palace are on a roll playing them at Selhurst Park is never easy.

West Ham United will come into this game with tired legs and we can see them struggling here. We expect Palace to be on the front foot in most spells of the game. It remains to be seen if West Ham could match Palace on the day considering they were knocked out of the Europa League. Based on everything at the moment, Crystal Palace have a much better chance of winning.

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Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to most of the betting websites, Crystal Palace due to their latest upsurge goes in as the bookies’ favourites to win against West Ham United on Sunday. Crystal Palace going to Liverpool and beating them at Anfield has surely raised a lot of eyebrows and has also caught the bookies’ attention. West Ham on the other hand have been very on and off in terms of their form. They have not had many wins to show for in their recent games hence they are the underdogs in this encounter.

Crystal Palace is slowly improving its overall form but they will want to get that home form win ratio higher before the season ends. The Eagles have won just 27% of their games at Selhurst Park this season. Crystal Palace have scored just 1.40 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.21. West Ham United on the other hand have been better when they play away in comparison to when they play at home. Their win ratio away is much higher than their home tally. The Hammers have won 44% of their games away from the London Stadium this season. Their scoring record is decent as they average 1.63 goals from an expected goals tally of 1.13.

Based on the stats, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We back Crystal Palace to win by a marginal tally. Our pick is for them to win by a single goal. We back both the Hammers and the Eagles to score in this game on Saturday. West Ham have failed to score in just 19% of their away games this season. Crystal Palace also meanwhile do not have a lot of clean sheets to show with only 20%. With Crystal Palace having scored in 73% of their home games this season and West Ham conceding in 94% both defences look weak hence we back both teams to cancel each other out.

In terms of scoring first, Crystal Palace have a much better chance of opening the scoring due to their good record this season. The Eagles have scored first in 15 of their 32 games this season. West Ham on the other hand has also scored 1st in 15 out of their 33 games. We expect Palace to go into this game with good confidence and the backing of the fans will surely help them to start better. Hence Crystal Palace to score the opening goal is our call.

In terms of scoring for Palace, we will back Jean-Phillipe Mateta to go in as the favourite to score. Mateta failed to score in his last game but came so close to making it another continuous game of finding the back of the net. Eze is another good shout-to-back as 5 in his last 6 games and also scored in the last game against Liverpool.

For West Ham United we will back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. Bowen after shifting off to the right has seen his goal tally reduce but he remains a big threat. We can see him getting space on that right-hand hide especially if Mitchell bombs forward. Bowen has been brilliant in terms of his goal tally this season and we will back him to get back on the scoresheet after a long layoff.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat West Ham United

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Micheal Olise Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five-game): W, L, L, D, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Tomas Soucek Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Michail Antonio Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, D

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:67

Crystal Palace wins:18

West Ham United wins:25

Matches are drawn:24

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.12.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change