CPFC (Crystal Palace) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction CPFC 63 % Chance of Winning WHU 37 % Bet Now! Crystal Palace will take on West Ham in their first home game of the season on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The Eagles looked to have gotten a dream start against Brentford in their opening game as Eze outfoxed Flekken in goal; however, the referee ruled out the goal controversially due to a foul in the box. Minutes later, Mbeumo scored for the home team. Palace came back into the game in the second half as Munoz’s shot/cross deflected off Pinnock, beating Flekken in goal for the equaliser. Palace could not capitalise as it was Brentford who scored the second through Wissa, handing the Eagles a defeat. West Ham United started off their game very poorly as Amadou Onana headed in from a corner early in the game. The Hammers were under the cloche but got their chance as Soucek won a penalty just before halftime. Paqueta stepped up and converted, beating Martinez in goal. Villa went ahead once again in the 79th minute through substitute Duran. Ings had a great chance to equalise; however, his header was straight at Martinez. The best chance in the end fell to Soucek, and he should have scored, but his effort was scuffed, which resulted in the ball going over the bar.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between West Ham United and Crystal Palace is dead split between the two teams. In the last 25 games between these two sides in all competitions, Crystal Palace have 8 wins; 9 games have ended in a stalemate, with West Ham United also winning just 8 times. That victory came last season. Last season, Crystal Palace demolished West Ham by 5 goals to 2, with Olise, Eze, and Mateta all on the scoresheet. Michael Antonio scored for the Hammers on the day.

West Ham in the last game did not start most of their new signings. We expect them to come into this game; however, that can prove to be a good or a bad thing. Introducing so many new faces at once could be problematic, as this will be the first competitive game that they will have played against a team that is well drilled. Julien Lopetegui will have his work cut out for him in this one, and that is why we believe that Crystal Palace have a better chance of winning come Saturday.

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Crystal Palace vs West Ham United predictions and betting tips

According to the bookies, Crystal Palace have been tipped to beat West Ham at their home stadium in Selhurst Park on Saturday. Both Palace and West Ham go into this game on the back of losses. It was more punishing for West Ham as they lost at home to Aston Villa. Palace were unlucky against Brentford in their opening game away from home. We believe the bookies have favoured Crystal Palace due to how they ended last season in terms of their home form. Also, Palace had a better first game in comparison to West Ham United.

In terms of their home form last season, Crystal Palace won 8 of their 19 games at Selhurst Park with 7 losses to show for. They scored 1.95 goals on average at home from an expected goals tally of 1.48 goals. Against Brentford in the opening game, Palace scored 1 goal from an expected goals ratio of 1.22. They should have scored more on the day.

West Ham United, on the other hand, were beaten by Aston Villa; however, the Hammers did create some opportunities in that game. West Ham had 1 goal to show for from an expected goals ratio of 2.46, which was higher than that of their opponents, who bagged 2 goals. West Ham were slightly wasteful from their chances last Saturday.

Our tips and predictions for this game are as follows: We expect both West Ham United and Crystal Palace to score in this game. Our pick is for Crystal Palace to score 2 or more goals. As per our eye test in preseason, we do not see any of the teams keeping a clean sheet here as both teams are having a transition in defence.

Crystal Palace were very clinical in terms of scoring at Selhurst Park last season. Oliver Glasner’s men found the back of the net in 79% of their home games last season. West Ham United, meanwhile, failed to score in only 21% of their away games last season. Hence, we back both teams to cancel each other out on Saturday.

When it comes to scoring, we back the Eagles over the Hammers in this game. Crystal Palace have a very superior record when it comes to scoring first in games. The Eagles have found the back of the net first in 5 of their last 10 games. West Ham United, meanwhile, have managed to score the first goal in just 3 of their last 10 games. Selhurst Park is a pressure stadium for any opponent, and considering it is the first home game of the season, we do back Crystal Palace to start on the front foot in this one.

In terms of scoring for Crystal Palace, we will continue to back Eberechi Eze. The midfielder was very unlucky not to score in the first game against Brentford, as his free kick was unjustly ruled out by the referee. Eze was influential in whatever Palace did, and individually he also registered 7 shots in the game, which was the highest amongst any other Premier League player on match day one. With West Ham sitting deep, we expect Eze to have more shots in this game. Eze to have 3 or more shots and to score 1 goal is our call in this game. Another option will also be to back striker Mateta, as he had a wonderful goal-scoring season at home last year.

For West Ham United we will back Jarrod Bowen to score in this game. The Hammers were very unfortunate not to get more goals against Aston Villa, as their chance creation in terms of expected goals was the highest on match day one. Bowen has been their most consistent goal scorer in the last season; however, another player to keep an eye on will be Niclas Fullkrug, who will be expected to start in place of Antonio, who did not have a great game in front of goal.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat West Ham United

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Chris Richards Defender Marc Guehi Defender Chadi Riad Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eberechi Eze Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): L, D, L, W, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, W

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:68

Crystal Palace wins:19

West Ham United wins:25

Matches are drawn:24

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.18.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.