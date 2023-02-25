Everton F.C. is set to host Aston Villa F.C. this Saturday (February 25) at Goodison Park in Liverpool, which is the home of Everton F.C.

Everton FC has climbed to 16th place in the league thanks to two wins in the last three games since the arrival of Sean Dyche. To put things in perspective, they were ranked 19th in January. Everton is reaping the benefits of a back-to-basics approach under Sean Dyche, the club's highly underappreciated new manager. Survival, hard work, staying in the game, and protecting what you have are not just football tactics, but a way of life. It is this that makes him the ideal voice for Everton right now: a club in trying situations, desperate to keep what they have, and yearning above all for a bit of simplicity, unity, and calmness.

Aston Villa is 11th in the league table and will be depressed after three consecutive defeats. Their last game against Arsenal was difficult to swallow, with the team leading Arsenal not once, but twice, but two late stoppage time goals led to this difficult loss. Take nothing away from Villa, who created two fantastic opportunities and converted them in the form of Olle Watkins and Philip Coutinho. Aston Villa's new coach, Unai Emery, was appointed within three days of the sacking of Steven Gerrard, and it's hard not to see why Villa moved so decisively to get their man. The contest will be of newly appointed managers, who are attempting to lift their clubs right from their downtrend

The head-to-head record between Everton FC and Aston Villa FC reveals that in their 19 encounters, Everton FC has won six times while Aston Villa FC has won seven times. Six matches between Everton FC and Aston Villa FC have ended in draws.