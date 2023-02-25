Everton FC vs Aston Villa FC Match Prediction
EVFC
30%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
70%
England
Goodison Park
Everton FC has climbed to 16th place in the league thanks to two wins in the last three games since the arrival of Sean Dyche. To put things in perspective, they were ranked 19th in January. Everton is reaping the benefits of a back-to-basics approach under Sean Dyche, the club's highly underappreciated new manager. Survival, hard work, staying in the game, and protecting what you have are not just football tactics, but a way of life. It is this that makes him the ideal voice for Everton right now: a club in trying situations, desperate to keep what they have, and yearning above all for a bit of simplicity, unity, and calmness.
Aston Villa is 11th in the league table and will be depressed after three consecutive defeats. Their last game against Arsenal was difficult to swallow, with the team leading Arsenal not once, but twice, but two late stoppage time goals led to this difficult loss. Take nothing away from Villa, who created two fantastic opportunities and converted them in the form of Olle Watkins and Philip Coutinho. Aston Villa's new coach, Unai Emery, was appointed within three days of the sacking of Steven Gerrard, and it's hard not to see why Villa moved so decisively to get their man. The contest will be of newly appointed managers, who are attempting to lift their clubs right from their downtrend
The head-to-head record between Everton FC and Aston Villa FC reveals that in their 19 encounters, Everton FC has won six times while Aston Villa FC has won seven times. Six matches between Everton FC and Aston Villa FC have ended in draws.
Facts
- Everton F.C. Everton is currently ranked 16th in the table with 21 points. Everton has won two of their last three games since Sean Dyche took over, one of which was against league leaders Arsenal. Everton has 3.5 shots on target per match, which ranks them 17th in the league, and they also rank 13th in terms of big chances created (28 big events).
- Aston Villa FC. Aston Villa is currently ranked 11th in the table with 28 points, according to the most recent results. Aston Villa has been in excellent form since Unai Emery took over for Steven Gerrard in November, but they have hit a snag with three consecutive losses. However, the fact that they lost to teams ranked first and second, Arsenal and Manchester City should be encouraging. In their last 5 games, Aston Villa has scored 8 goals.
Statistics for Everton F.C. and Aston Villa F.C.
Everton F.C.
Everton has only scored 17 goals in 23 games so far this season. Everton is ranked 19th in the league in terms of goals scored per match (1.6). Jordan Pickford, the first-choice goalkeeper, ranks third in the competition in saves per game (3.6). As a result, despite losing 12 league games, second only to Southampton (who have 15 losses), they are still 16th in the table, thanks to Pickford's goalkeeping prowess. Everton has won two of their last three games after winning only three of their first twenty. The Toffees have 6 clean sheets so far and would like to add to that total.
Aston Villa F.C.
Aston Villa has scored 28 goals while conceding 38 this season. They are ranked 11th in the table with 28 points and 11th in goals scored per match (1.2 goals). Aston Villa has only five clean sheets to their name and is fourth in the league in terms of penalties conceded (4)). Aston Villa's away form is concerning, with only three wins in the 11 away games played to date. In their last seven games across all competitions, they have only kept one clean sheet, and that was against the league's bottom-ranked team, Southampton. The Villains had only two wins in their first 11 games, but since Unai Emery took over in the West Midlands, they have made tremendous progress, winning six of their next twelve games.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Aston Villa
Everton has not lost to Aston Villa in their last seven meetings (5W, 2D). The last time the two sides met earlier this season, both teams had different managers: Everton had Frank Lampard and Aston Villa had Steven Gerrard, with the latter winning 2-1. Both managers have now been dismissed, and both teams have achieved good results in a short period. Everton has won two of the three games since Sean Dyche was appointed, while Villa has won six of the twelve since his appointment in November. Aston Villa has scored a lot of goals and conceded even more under Emery, whereas Everton has scored less but conceded even less under Sean Dyche. The Toffees have won two of their last two home games, keeping a clean sheet in both. Sean Dyches' men have a compact defensive structure that will be difficult for Aston Villa to break down. We predict that Aston Villa will win 2-1 against Everton in this match.Bet now!