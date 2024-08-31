EVFC (Everton) vs AFCB (AFC Bournemouth) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning AFCB 55 % Bet Now! Everton and AFC Bournemouth will lock horns at Goodison Park in one of the lunchtime kick offs in the Premier League on Saturday. Everton faced the wrath of their fans on the way home after Spurs demolished them in their last Premier League game in London. Tottenham Hotspur ended up winning 4-0, with Everton managing just 1 shot on target in the entire game. The Toffees did not have any meaningful attempts in that game. Pickford made a big blunder that allowed Son to score; however, he produced a lot of saves on the day as the scoreline could have looked worse. Bournemouth and Newcastle United produced a really thrilling display last week. The Cherries started the game well, and they did break the deadlock just before halftime. Semenyo’s darting run into the box resulted in a low cross that Tavernier converted to put the home team into the lead. Bournemouth in the second half started to retreat, with the Magpies getting into the ascendency. Newcastle United got their equaliser in the 77th minute through Gordon. Bournemouth thought they won the game right in the end as Outtara headed into Cook’s corner. VAR intervened due to the ball striking Ouattara’s arm. Replays showed that the decision was indeed quite harsh, leaving a sour taste in the Bournemouth camp.

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between these two teams is as close as it can get, with no one having a numerical advantage. In the last 16 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 7 times; 2 games ended in a draw, with AFC Bournemouth also winning 7 games. In this exact fixture last season, it was Everton who triumphed quite handsomely against the Cherries. Goals from Harrison, Garner, and Doucoure ensured a 3-0 win for Sean Dyche’s men.

Everton go into this with a whirlwind of problems. The lack of goal-scoring players is the biggest issue. Everton, at their best, at least would not concede too many goals, but this season even their defensive performances are not clicking. The squad is devoid of any freshness as they look out of ideas at times. Everton needs an injection of energy, and we cannot see how Sean Dyche can deliver that for the game against Bournemouth. Their win in the Carabao Cup midweek game is the only inspiration they could draw from; however, the difference between Bournemouth and Doncaster is quite huge.

Bournemouth should be quite confident going into this game. They were very unlucky in not beating Newcastle United right at the end. However, against a team like Everton at their lowest, we expect Iraola to get the job done. Bournemouth easily have the better chance of winning.

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Everton vs AFC Bournemouth Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have narrowly backed AFC Bournemouth to edge past Everton in this game at Goodison Park. The difference between these two teams here is marginal, indicating that this game has all the ingredients of being a tight affair. Everton come into this game on the back of a horror start to their Premier League campaign. The Toffees sit dead last in the table with the worst record. Bournemouth does have the backing of the bookies due to their better start to the season. The Cherries have yet to lose a game; however, they have not won any as well. Hence this game is pretty close in terms of the odds, with Bournemouth having the benefit of the doubt due to their better start.

Last season Everton made it a point to at least give teams a tough fight, especially at home. The start of this campaign in both games has been very worrying. The Toffees were easily outclassed in both games. In the home game on game week one, Brighton was a tad bit fortunate, and Everton will need to get back to asserting their grip in front of their fans. Bournemouth, on the other hand, will also want to start racking up wins. A draw against Newcastle United at home is not the worst of results and might give the Cherries a lot of confidence heading into this game. Last season Bournemouth were not the best away from home; however, they did draw against Nottingham Forest in their first game.

After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be quite tight and cagey. We back Bournemouth to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect the Cherries to score two or more goals on Saturday. Bournemouth have scored 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 7 games against Everton. We also predict that Bournemouth will win this game by a one-goal margin. We predict a 2-1 scoreline for the Cherries. We do expect Everton to finally get their first goal of the season against Bournemouth. The Cherries defence does look a little bit leaky, as they conceded a goal in each of their first two games. Both teams to score a combined total of 2.5 goals or over is a tip we feel confident about.

Marcos Senesi has always been a yellow card magnet for AFC Bournemouth. The centre back last season was yellow carded a total of 13 times in the Premier League. Senesi was already in the referee’s book in the first game of the season. We do expect this game to be spicy at times. Everton being the home team will have their attacking spells in the game; hence, we do expect Senesi to either miss a tackle or get drawn into one that gets him carded. Hence, our prediction is for Senesi to get a yellow card against Everton.

We also back both teams to easily have 3 or more corners in this game on Saturday. Bournemouth going into this game has averaged 7 corners a game this season in the Premier League. Everton, on the other hand, averages 3 corners a game, even though they have played most of their football in their own half. Our prediction is for both Bournemouth and Everton to have 3 or more corners individually in this game. A total combined tally of 6 or more corners between the two.

Antoine Semenyo continues to be in very good form for Bournemouth heading into this game. The winger was on target in the first game of the season against Forest and assisted Tavernier’s goal against Newcastle United. Semenyo last season had 10 goal contributions for Bournemouth and only Dominic Solanke. Semenyo looks like the talisman this season, and we back him to continue with his good form. Everton do tend to struggle defensively on their flanks, and hence we expect Semenyo to either get a goal or an assist in this game.

Final Prediction:AFC Bournemouth to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, D, W, L

AFC Bournemouth Player List

Goalkeepers: Neto, Will Dennis, Mark Travers, Alex Paulsen

Defenders: Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, Chris Mepham, Adam Smith, James Hill, Marcos Senesi, Illia Zabarnyi, Max Aarons, Julian Araujo

Midfielders: Lewis Cook, David Brooks, Romain Favre, Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Hamed Traore, Gavin Kilkenny, Philip Billing, Tyler Adams

Attackers:Dango Ouattara, Justin Kluivert, Enes Unal, Antoine Semenyo, Jaidon Anthony, Luis Sinesterra, Evanilson

AFC Bournemouth Playing XI

Player Role Neto Goalkeeper Adam Smith Defender Illia Zabarnyi Defender Marcos Senesi Defender Milos Kerkez Defender Ryan Christie Midfielder Alex Scott Midfielder Philip Billing Midfielder Antoine Semenyo Attacker Justin Kluivert Attacker Luis Sinisterra Attacker

AFC Bournemouth Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, D

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth Head-To-Head

Matches Played:19

Everton wins:10

AFC Bournemouth wins:7

Matches are drawn:2

Everton vs AFC Bournemouth Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.78.

AFC Bournemouth to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.58.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.