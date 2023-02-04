Everton locks horns against Arsenal on Saturday 4th February at 6:00 PM IST at Goodison Park, Liverpool. Everton is coming off a 0-2 loss to West Ham in their last match.

Everton won 3 matches, lost 11 matches and 6 matches ended in a draw. Arsenal is coming off a 3-2 win over Manchester United. Arsenal won 16 matches, lost one match and 1 match ended in a draw.

Everton lost their last three games in the ongoing premier league. Everton ends the month of January with three losses. Everton is coming off a loss to Liverpool (0-2) on 21st January at London Stadium, London. Everton failed to score a goal in the entire game. Jarrod Bowen scored the first goal of the match in the 34th minute. Bowen hits a left-footed shot to the high centre of the goal from close range. Bowen once again struck back with another goal in the 42nd minute. Bowen hits another left-foot shot from the centre of the box. Everton never made a comeback in the game handing a win to Liverpool. Everton played with 67.8% possession in the game. Two shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Liverpool players 19 times with 12 clearances and nine corner shots. Everton conceded 6 fouls in the entire game.

Arsenal won four of their last five games. Arsenal is in top form winning back-to-back games. Arsenal is coming off a (3-2) win over Manchester United on Sunday 22nd January at Emirates Stadium, London. Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute with a right-footed shot scoring from outside the box to the right corner of the goalkeeper assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 24th minute. Grant Xhaka passes a corner shot and Eddie hits a header to the bottom right corner. Bukayo Saka scored the 2nd goal for Arsenal in the 53rd minute of the match. Saka hits the left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Leandro Martinez hits the goal for Manchester United and levels the score 2-2 in the 59th minute. Martinez connects with a header following a corner shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Eddie Nketiah scores the third and match-winning goal for Arsenal in the 90th minute of the match. Eddie connects with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Arsenal managed to hold on to the ball for 57.2% in the entire game. They hit four shots on target. They made 21 tackles, 10 clearances and 12 corner shots in the game.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League 2022-23.