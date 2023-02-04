Everton vs Arsenal Match Prediction
EVFC
30%
Chance of Winning
ARS
70%
England
Goodison Park
Everton won 3 matches, lost 11 matches and 6 matches ended in a draw. Arsenal is coming off a 3-2 win over Manchester United. Arsenal won 16 matches, lost one match and 1 match ended in a draw.
Everton lost their last three games in the ongoing premier league. Everton ends the month of January with three losses. Everton is coming off a loss to Liverpool (0-2) on 21st January at London Stadium, London. Everton failed to score a goal in the entire game. Jarrod Bowen scored the first goal of the match in the 34th minute. Bowen hits a left-footed shot to the high centre of the goal from close range. Bowen once again struck back with another goal in the 42nd minute. Bowen hits another left-foot shot from the centre of the box. Everton never made a comeback in the game handing a win to Liverpool. Everton played with 67.8% possession in the game. Two shots were on target. Their defenders tackled Liverpool players 19 times with 12 clearances and nine corner shots. Everton conceded 6 fouls in the entire game.
Arsenal won four of their last five games. Arsenal is in top form winning back-to-back games. Arsenal is coming off a (3-2) win over Manchester United on Sunday 22nd January at Emirates Stadium, London. Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the match in the 17th minute with a right-footed shot scoring from outside the box to the right corner of the goalkeeper assisted by Bruno Fernandes. Eddie Nketiah scored the first goal for Arsenal in the 24th minute. Grant Xhaka passes a corner shot and Eddie hits a header to the bottom right corner. Bukayo Saka scored the 2nd goal for Arsenal in the 53rd minute of the match. Saka hits the left-footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner assisted by Takehiro Tomiyasu.
Leandro Martinez hits the goal for Manchester United and levels the score 2-2 in the 59th minute. Martinez connects with a header following a corner shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Eddie Nketiah scores the third and match-winning goal for Arsenal in the 90th minute of the match. Eddie connects with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner. Arsenal managed to hold on to the ball for 57.2% in the entire game. They hit four shots on target. They made 21 tackles, 10 clearances and 12 corner shots in the game.
Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Everton and Arsenal in the Premier League 2022-23.
Facts
- Demarai Gray is the top goal scorer for Everton in the ongoing Premier League 2022-23 season. Gray scored 3 goals in the league this season. Demarai Gray scored his last goal on 3rd January 2023 against Brighton.
- Anthony Gordon is Everto’s second top scorer with three goals in three matches. Gordon has been out with an injury and is yet to make his comeback. We back Demarai Gray to score a goal against Everton. Dwight Mcneil is another key player to watch out for in the game against Arsenal.
- Martin Odegaard is Arsenal’s top goal scorer with Eight goals in the league. Martin Odegaard scored his last goal against Tottenham Hotspur on 15th January.
- Gabriel Martinelli scored seven goals in the seven matches he played. Bukayo is the team's 3rd best goal sorcerer with seven goals in 10 appearances. Martinelli is the top player to watch out for in the game against Everton.
- We back Bukayo Saka to be the player of the match in the game against Everton. Gabriel Martinelli is another top contender to win the player of the match award against Everton.
Everton vs Arsenal Chance of Winning
Arsenal is the in-form team heading into the game against Everton on Saturday 4th February 2023 at Goodison Stadium, London. Arsenal won four of their last five games in the Premier league. They end January month undefeated. Arsenal played 4 matches in January and won three games while one game ended in a draw. They defeated Manchester United (3-2), Tottenham Hotspur (2-0) and Brighton (4-2). The only game that they tied was against New Castle (0-0).
Everton lost four of their last five games heading into the game against Arsenal this weekend. Everton lost their last game against Liverpool (0-2). Everton played three matches in January and lost all three matches. They lost to Liverpool (0-2), Southampton(1-2), and Brighton (1-4). They are ranked 19th on the points table with three wins, Eleven losses and Six draws.
Arsenal is the favourite to win the match. We back Arsenal to dominate against Everton at Goodison Stadium, London. Based on the recent form of both teams the win probability of Arsenal winning the game is 62%. Everton winning the game is 17% and the game ending in a draw is 21%.
Everton vs Arsenal Premier League Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Arsenal is the favourites to win the game against Everton on Saturday 4th February at Goodison Stadium, London. Arsenal is in fine form winning four of their last five games. Arsenal has been unstoppable in the premier league this season. Arsenal is the number one ranked team with 16 wins. Everton struggled to gain momentum and win matches after the World Cup break. They lost four of their last five games. The problem for Everton has been their conversion of created chances into goals. We Predict the scoreline to be Everton (1 -2) with Arsenal winning the game.
Final Prediction:Arsenal to win the fixture against Everton.
Everton vs Arsenal Match Toss Prediction
We are back against Everton to win the toss in the game against Arsenal.
Everton Player List
Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan(Goalkeepers); James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady ( Defenders); Dwight McNeil, Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner (Midfielders); Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms (Strikers).
Everton Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Dominic Calvert- Lewin
|
Striker
|
Demarai Gray
|
Striker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaliy Mykolenko
|
Midfielder
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Conor Coady
|
Defender
|
Yerry Mina
|
Defender
|
Séamus Coleman (C)
|
Defender
Everton Team Form ( Last Five Games)- L, L, D, L, L
Arsenal Player List
Karl Hein, James Hillson, Aaron Ramsdale, Matt Turner ( Goalkeepers); Cédric, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Jakub Kiwior, William Saliba, Lino Sousa, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Ben White, Oleksandr Zinchenko ( Defenders); Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Catalin Cirjan, Amario Cozier-Duberry, Mohamed Elneny, Fabio Vieira, Bradley Ibrahim, Albert Lokonga, Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Odegaard, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Matt Smith, Emile Smith Rowe, Granit Xhaka ( Mid Fielders); Khayon Edwards, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Marquinhos, Reiss Nelson, Leandro Trossard, Eddie Nketiah ( Forwards).
Arsenal Predicted Playing XI:
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Aaron Ramsdale
|
Goalkeeper
|
Gabriel Martinelli
|
Striker
|
Bukayo Saka
|
Strker
|
Edward Nketiah
|
Midfielder
|
Granit Xhaka
|
Midfielder
|
Thomas Partey
|
Midfielder
|
Martin Odegaard ©
|
Midfielder
|
Oleksandr Zinchenko
|
Defender
|
Gabriel Magalhães
|
Defender
|
William Saliba
|
Defender
|
Benjamin White
|
Defender
Arsenal Team Form (Last five games):W, W, W, D, W
Aston Villa vs Leicester City Head to Head
Matches Played:60
Everton Won:11 Matches
Arsenal Won:35 Matches
Draw:14 Matches
Everton vs Arsenal Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Arsenal winning the match at 1.425 whereas in favour of Everton are 8.6. The odds of the match ending in a draw are 5. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Arsenal
Arsenal is the title contender in the premier league. Arsenal will be up against Everton this weekend. In their last three faces, Everton defeated Arsenal twice. We back Arsenal to win the match against Everton based on Arsenal’s recent form and the dominance that they have shown over the last month. We predict Arsenal to win the game with a scoreline of (0-1), The next most likely outcome is (1-2) and the scoreline of Arsenal winning the game is ( 0-2) with a probability of 7%. We back Arsenal to score over 1.5 goals in the match.
Our Final Prediction:Arsenal to win the fixture against Everton.Bet Now!