Everton vs Arsenal Match Prediction EVFC 17 % Chance of Winning ARS 83 % Bet Now! Everton are all set to take on Arsenal at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Everton and Sheffield United played out a 2-2 draw at Bramall Lane in their last game in the Premier League. The Toffees got off to a fantastic start when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored Everton’s first goal of the season and put them ahead in the 14th minute. Cameron Archer equalised for the Blades in the 33rd minute as the home side started to build pressure on the visitors. Danjuma had a chance to put Everton back into the lead after some good interplay with Beto only to shoot wide. Luck struck for Blades as Cameron Archer’s shot hit the crossbar and then came off Jordan Pickford’s back to go into the net. The worst sight for any goalkeeper. Sheffield United went into halftime with the lead. Danjuma equalised for the visitors 10 minutes after halftime as he got onto the end of Patterson’s cross at the far post. In the end, it was Pickford who redeemed himself after making three brilliant saves to keep Everton in the game. It was a game that could have swung anywhere but in the end, it was Pickford who came to the rescue for Everton especially with his double save in the 8th minute of stoppage time. Arsenal left it late to beat Manchester United in their last game in the Premier League. Arsenal fell a goal down to Marcus Rashford after he cut in from the left to drill a shot past Ramsdale. Within a minute Arsenal equalised after Martin Odegaard sweetly connected Martinelli’s cut-back cross to beat Onana. Arsenal had big chances to score with Saka and Havertz missing good opportunities. Havertz thought to have a penalty in the 2nd half but VAR came to the rescue and overruled it. Martinelli had a great chance to give Arsenal the lead in the 68th minute after his shot was inches wide from Onana’s goal. There was a sigh of relief for Arsenal late on as Garnacho’s goal in the 88th minute was ruled out for a marginal offside. Arsenal then capitalised in the 11 minutes of added time as Manchester were scrambling defensively due to both their starting centre-backs being substituted. Declan Rice made it 2-1 after he had ample amount of time at the far post from an Arsenal corner to get a shot past Onana. Gabriel Jesus then made it 3-1 across the run of play to seal the game for Arsenal.

Everton vs Arsenal's Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head encounters between Everton and Arsenal are dominated by the latter. In the last 34 encounters, the Gunners have won 20 times, the Toffees have won on 7 occasions and 7 games ended in a stalemate.

Everton have had a horrid record at home as of late. The Toffees have just one win in their last 13 games playing at home. Sean Dyche also did not have a very good transfer window this summer with the club in the process of being sold. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a major problem for Everton having played so little due to his injuries. Everton lacks goals and the signing of Beto does give them something upfront. If Everton wants a shot at winning this game, they will have to ace their manager's instructions in having a good defensive structure. The likes of Tarkowski and Keane will have to do better at the back and try to shut Arsenal out like they did last time. Beto upfront could be a nuisance for Arsenal’s centre backs, however, it remains to be seen if enough chances could be created for him.

Arsenal on the other hand is playing Everton at the best possible time. The Gunners were not very convincing but got the job done. Everton playing off the ball just plays in Arsenal’s game plan. Arsenal will want to dominate the ball and start the game on a fast note. The attack of Jesus, Saka and Martinelli will be too much for Everton to deal with. Arsenal have also been fantastic as an away team. Since the start of last season, the Gunners have won 13 games on away soil, a joint high with Manchester City. Arsenal go into this game against Everton with a better chance of winning.

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Everton vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, Arsenal goes into this game against Everton as clear favourites to win at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton looks like a side that lacks a spark. The Toffees were far from impressive against Sheffield United in their last game. Arsenal on the other hand come into this game on the back of a win against Manchester United.

Arsenal is going to dominate this game from the start. We expect Arsenal to have most of the ball and Everton to sit deep. We also backed Arsenal to keep a clean sheet in this game. We cannot see Everton scoring past Arsenal on Sunday. Sean Dyche’s men have only scored 2 goals in the 4 matches they have played this season with both goals coming in their last game against Sheffield United. The Toffees failed to score against the defences of Aston Villa, Fulham and Wolves hence we do not believe that they will breach the Arsenal defence.

Arnaut Danjuma could be a threat to Arsenal if Everton are to score. The winger has scored 2 goals in his last 2 games in all competitions for Sean Dyche’s men. The pace of Danjuma looks to be one of the two assets that Everton have. New signing Beto is another striker to keep an eye on. Beto with his height and frame could be an outlet for aerial balls and could prove to be a headache for the Gunners. Beto scored on his debut for Everton in the Carabao Cup game against Doncaster Rovers.

Martin Odegaard has a fantastic record of scoring for the Gunners when they play away. The Norwegian midfielder has scored 10 goals whilst playing away since the start of last season with only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland putting up higher numbers. Odegaard was also on the scoresheet in Arsenal’s last game against Manchester United. Arsenal’s captain is one to keep an eye on. We expect Arsenal to score goals in this game. If Gabriel Jesus starts, he becomes a great option to back. The striker has scored 8 goals in his last 9 appearances against the Toffees.

Final Prediction: Arsenal to beat Everton

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Nathan Patterson Defender Micheal Keane Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Amadou Onana Midfielder Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Arnaut Danjuma Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five-games): L, W, W, D, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Rob Holding, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Nuno Tavares, Cedric, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Albert Lokonga

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos, Nicolas Pepe

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role Aaron Ramsdale Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Kai Havertz Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five-game): W, W, L, L, W

Everton vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:221

Everton wins:65

Arsenal wins:110

Matches are drawn:46

Everton vs Arsenal Betting Odds

The odds of Everton winning are set at 5.75. Arsenal are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.52. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.04. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.