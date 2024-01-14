EVFC (Everton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Everton will see Aston Villa visit the Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League. Villa goes into this game with the aim of further solidifying their status as a top 4 contender whereas Everton will be hoping to go on another winning run in a bid to avoid a relegation scrap. Aston Villa sit 2nd in the Premier League table with 42 points from 20 games. Everton meanwhile is 17th in the table level on points with 18th-placed Luton Town only ahead on goal difference. Everton in their last Premier League game travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Toffees weren’t at their best that evening as they succumbed to a 3-0 loss. Max Kilman opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Wolves. Cunha doubled the lead in the 53rd minute. Craig Dawson made it 3 in the 61st minute to put the final nail in the coffin for Everton. Sean Dyche’s men had 10 shots in the game but they did not manage to hit the target for the entire 90 minutes. The Everton attack looked toothless. They improved their performance levels in the FA Cup when they travelled to Selhurst Park. Everton however still did not manage to score as the game ended 0-0 on the night with Calvert-Lewin being sent off in the 79th minute. Aston Villa were involved in a thriller in their last Premier League game against Burnley at Villa Park. Bailey opened the scoring for Villa in the 28th minute. 3 minutes later Amdouni equalised for Burnley. Moussa Diaby gave Villa the lead just before the break. Things started to tip in the favour of Villa after Sander Berge was giving his marching orders and sent off. Lyle Foster silenced Villa Park by equalising in the 71st minute. Villa bore a sigh of relief after they were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute which Douglas Luiz converted to seal the victory. The Villains continue to dominate at Villa Park having yet to lose there. In the FA Cup, Emery’s side once won it late against Middlesborough as Matty Cash scored through a deflected effort to win 1-0 in the 87th minute.

Everton vs Aston Villa's Chance of Winning

Everton and Aston Villa in their recent run have had some memorable and exciting clashes with their head-to-head record being quite close.

In the last 28 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won on 7 occasions, 10 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning 11 games. Both these teams have their unique style of play.

Villa have been fantastic this season playing a high-octane brand of football. Everton on the other hand seemed to have recovered from a disastrous start but three defeats on the bounce have once again seen them compete against the relegation spots.

The Toffees have been brilliant at home this season. If Sean Dyche could get his basics right then they could hurt this Villa side. The Everton attackers will have to use a variety of Villa’s offside traps and make runs into the box accordingly. Everton will have to defend deep knowing Villa will have most of the ball and be higher up the field.

Aston Villa on the other hand should have enough attacking skill to beat Everton’s resolve in defence. An early goal for Emery could make things easy. Aston Villa for us go in with a slightly better chance of winning here.

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Everton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookies, this is one of the games of the Premier League game week that is going to be very difficult to predict. The odds are very close, slightly favouring Aston Villa due to their better form in comparison to Everton who have lost their last 3 Premier League games in a row. Everton still have been given quite the edge by the bookies even though Aston Villa’s form is much better than them.

We expect this game to be quite an open-ended one. Both teams have been prolific in terms of scoring. Everton has been decent goal-scoring-wise at the Goodison Park this season. They average 1.10 goals a game this season on their home turf. Villa on the other hand averages 1.40 goals a game on their travels in the Premier League this season.

Everton being at home we do expect them to score in this game. The Toffees have scored in 4 of their last 5 home games this season. Villa have also scored in each of their last 4 away games. Hence, we do predict that both Everton and Aston Villa will add goals to their tally in this clash on Sunday.

The Toffees have managed to score in just 60% of their games at their home turf this campaign whereas Aston Villa have found the back of the net in 80% of their away fixtures this season. Everton however has started to score goals at home now. In terms of total goals, our call is for both teams to score a combined total of 3 or more goals on Sunday.

In terms of clean sheets, we do not expect any side to keep one. Everton have managed to not concede in just 30% of their home games this season with Unai Emeryâ€™s men keeping their goal clean in just 10% of their away games this season.

Based on what we know and the eye test we expect both teams to score in this game. Both teams have good attacks but leaky defences.

Everton has a slightly better record when it comes to winning half-time duels. The Toffees have won the first 45 minutes of their games 30% of the time. In comparison, Villa have won 20% of their 1st halves when they play away. Both these teams love to start the game on the front foot. We however do believe that both these teams will be cautious when it comes to this game hence, we predict the first-half scoreline to be level between both teams.

Both these teams have an identical record when it comes to scoring first in this game. Both Villa and Everton have scored 1st in 11 of their 20 games with a 55% record. In this game, however, we do back Aston Villa to score 1st because they have scored 1st in each of their last two games in the League.

In terms of scoring for Everton, we expect Dominic Calvert-Lewin to cause Villa some trouble. Villa has had some trouble this season when it comes to defending aerially. Calvert-Lewin is one of the best Premier League strikers currently when it comes to aerial duels. The English striker who is Everton’s 2nd top scorer this season behind Doucoure could flourish in this game.

For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has our shout to score in this game. Watkins has been a creative force this season assisting 8 goals. He is currently the leading assister in the Premier League this season. He is also the top scorer for Aston Villa this season with 9 goals. Watkins’ brilliant movement could be a worry for Everton and on top of that, he has a good away scoring record this season.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Everton

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, L, W, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Calum Chambers Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Diego Carlos Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Boubacar Kamara Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five-games): W, L, D, W, W

Everton vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:230

Everton wins:83

Chelsea wins:87

Matches are drawn:60

Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.