EVFC (Everton) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
EVFC
45%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
55%
England
Goodison Park
Everton in their last Premier League game travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Toffees weren’t at their best that evening as they succumbed to a 3-0 loss. Max Kilman opened the scoring in the 25th minute for Wolves. Cunha doubled the lead in the 53rd minute.
Craig Dawson made it 3 in the 61st minute to put the final nail in the coffin for Everton. Sean Dyche’s men had 10 shots in the game but they did not manage to hit the target for the entire 90 minutes. The Everton attack looked toothless. They improved their performance levels in the FA Cup when they travelled to Selhurst Park. Everton however still did not manage to score as the game ended 0-0 on the night with Calvert-Lewin being sent off in the 79th minute.
Aston Villa were involved in a thriller in their last Premier League game against Burnley at Villa Park. Bailey opened the scoring for Villa in the 28th minute. 3 minutes later Amdouni equalised for Burnley. Moussa Diaby gave Villa the lead just before the break. Things started to tip in the favour of Villa after Sander Berge was giving his marching orders and sent off.
Lyle Foster silenced Villa Park by equalising in the 71st minute. Villa bore a sigh of relief after they were awarded a penalty in the 89th minute which Douglas Luiz converted to seal the victory. The Villains continue to dominate at Villa Park having yet to lose there. In the FA Cup, Emery’s side once won it late against Middlesborough as Matty Cash scored through a deflected effort to win 1-0 in the 87th minute.
Facts:
- Everton do not tend to do well when they face Aston Villa at the Goodison Park in recent times. The Toffees have lost each of their last three games to Villa at their home stadium. Before these 3 losses, they lost a total of 3 games in 19 games at Goodison Park.
- Since Villa were promoted from the Championship into the Premier League in 2019, they failed to lose a single game against Everton. Unai Emery’s men have played Everton 9 times since their return to the Premier League winning 7 and drawing 2.
- Aston Villa have beaten Everton in each of their last 5 consecutive games in the Premier League. They have been brilliant in attackingly scoring goals but were also able to restrict Everton in each of those 5 games. Villa managed to keep a clean sheet in their last 5 games against Everton.
- Everton have lost each of their last 3 games in the Premier League heading into this game. They last lost 4 games in a row when Frank Lampard was their manager back in March 2022. Current Everton boss Sean Dyche last lost 4 games in a row when he was Burnley's manager in the same season in April 2022.
- Everton’s last win against a side starting the game week in the top 8 in the Premier League came in Sean Dyche’s first game as Everton boss when they beat Arsenal 1-0 last season at the Goodison Park. Since then, they have failed to win any of their last 9 attempts, drawing 1 and losing 8.
Everton vs Aston Villa's Chance of Winning
Everton and Aston Villa in their recent run have had some memorable and exciting clashes with their head-to-head record being quite close.
In the last 28 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won on 7 occasions, 10 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning 11 games. Both these teams have their unique style of play.
Villa have been fantastic this season playing a high-octane brand of football. Everton on the other hand seemed to have recovered from a disastrous start but three defeats on the bounce have once again seen them compete against the relegation spots.
The Toffees have been brilliant at home this season. If Sean Dyche could get his basics right then they could hurt this Villa side. The Everton attackers will have to use a variety of Villa’s offside traps and make runs into the box accordingly. Everton will have to defend deep knowing Villa will have most of the ball and be higher up the field.
Aston Villa on the other hand should have enough attacking skill to beat Everton’s resolve in defence. An early goal for Emery could make things easy. Aston Villa for us go in with a slightly better chance of winning here.
Everton vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
As per the bookies, this is one of the games of the Premier League game week that is going to be very difficult to predict. The odds are very close, slightly favouring Aston Villa due to their better form in comparison to Everton who have lost their last 3 Premier League games in a row. Everton still have been given quite the edge by the bookies even though Aston Villa’s form is much better than them.
We expect this game to be quite an open-ended one. Both teams have been prolific in terms of scoring. Everton has been decent goal-scoring-wise at the Goodison Park this season. They average 1.10 goals a game this season on their home turf. Villa on the other hand averages 1.40 goals a game on their travels in the Premier League this season.
Everton being at home we do expect them to score in this game. The Toffees have scored in 4 of their last 5 home games this season. Villa have also scored in each of their last 4 away games. Hence, we do predict that both Everton and Aston Villa will add goals to their tally in this clash on Sunday.
The Toffees have managed to score in just 60% of their games at their home turf this campaign whereas Aston Villa have found the back of the net in 80% of their away fixtures this season. Everton however has started to score goals at home now. In terms of total goals, our call is for both teams to score a combined total of 3 or more goals on Sunday.
In terms of clean sheets, we do not expect any side to keep one. Everton have managed to not concede in just 30% of their home games this season with Unai Emeryâ€™s men keeping their goal clean in just 10% of their away games this season.
Based on what we know and the eye test we expect both teams to score in this game. Both teams have good attacks but leaky defences.
Everton has a slightly better record when it comes to winning half-time duels. The Toffees have won the first 45 minutes of their games 30% of the time. In comparison, Villa have won 20% of their 1st halves when they play away. Both these teams love to start the game on the front foot. We however do believe that both these teams will be cautious when it comes to this game hence, we predict the first-half scoreline to be level between both teams.
Both these teams have an identical record when it comes to scoring first in this game. Both Villa and Everton have scored 1st in 11 of their 20 games with a 55% record. In this game, however, we do back Aston Villa to score 1st because they have scored 1st in each of their last two games in the League.
In terms of scoring for Everton, we expect Dominic Calvert-Lewin to cause Villa some trouble. Villa has had some trouble this season when it comes to defending aerially. Calvert-Lewin is one of the best Premier League strikers currently when it comes to aerial duels. The English striker who is Everton’s 2nd top scorer this season behind Doucoure could flourish in this game.
For Aston Villa, Ollie Watkins has our shout to score in this game. Watkins has been a creative force this season assisting 8 goals. He is currently the leading assister in the Premier League this season. He is also the top scorer for Aston Villa this season with 9 goals. Watkins’ brilliant movement could be a worry for Everton and on top of that, he has a good away scoring record this season.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Everton
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite
Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jarrod Branthwaite
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
James Garner
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five-games): L, L, L, W, W
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Calum Chambers
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Diego Carlos
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Boubacar Kamara
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five-games): W, L, D, W, W
Everton vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:230
Everton wins:83
Chelsea wins:87
Matches are drawn:60
Everton vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.75.
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Villa on the other hand have had steady results to back them up as favourites for this game. Everton before these three consecutive losses was one of the most informed teams in November and the first half of December.
Everton does have it in them to take on the best of sides in the Premier League and give them a tough game. Villa have not been the best away from home this season. 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 losses in their last 5 away games for Villa.
Everton has the same record in their last 5 home games showing how difficult it is to split the two. We however backed Aston Villa to win this game surely based on their form and personnel. Recent history also favours the Villains to do a job over Everton on Sunday. Our prediction is a 2-1 Aston Villa away win at Goodison Park.
Parimatch