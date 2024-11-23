Everton vs Brentford Match Prediction EVFC 57 % Chance of Winning BFC 43 % Bet Now! Everton will welcome Brentford to Goodison Park in the Premier League once the Premier League resumes on Saturday. Both teams go into this game on the back of positive results. Brentford were involved in another 5-goal thriller as they got past AFC Bournemouth thanks to a brace from Yoane Wissa. The win saw Brentford leap to 11th in the Premier League table. Everton, on the other hand, failed to breach West Ham’s defence in their last game at the London Stadium. Everton played well in the second half, with Lindstrom going close to scoring for the Toffees. The game ended goalless after 90 minutes, resulting in them sharing a point each. The Toffees find themselves 15th on the league table.

Everton vs Brentford Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between these two teams easily favours the home team in this scenario. In the last 8 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 4 times; 2 games ended in a draw, with Brentford winning 2 games.

Brentford have been a weird phenomenon this season. Their mantra has been to outscore opponents, as they simply do not have the defence to keep teams out. Brentford are very good when it comes to attacking; however, their shape leaves them way too exposed, allowing the other teams to capitalise. Everton will want to go into this with a good plan of defending well. If Sean Dyche’s men can keep Mbeumo and Wissa quiet, then the Toffees would benefit highly. Brentford, due to how they play, will present Everton chances. The likes of Calvert Lewin, who has had a mixed start to the season, will need to be clinical in front of goal.

Wins at home for Everton are crucial if they want to avoid the drop for next season. Brentford, on the other hand, have a chance to win this as well, provided they are good in defence. Everton are not the prolific goal scorers themselves. If Brentford can restrict Everton, then they have a better chance of winning. The team that defends the best will have the better chance of winning, and hence we favour Everton in this case as they have conceded a far lesser number of goals this season.

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Everton vs Brentford Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have narrowly backed Everton to edge past Crystal Palace in this game at Goodison Park. The difference between these two teams here is minuscule, indicating that this game could see either Brentford or Everton win. The oddsmakers have ruled out backing a clear favourite as Brentford is a very poor team when it comes to playing away with Everton being better at home. Everton has the smallest of edges due to them having not lost any of their last 3 games at Goodison Park. Brentford, on the other hand, have won none of their away games going into this. That has prompted the bookies to categorise Everton as the minor favourites and Brentford as the underdogs for Saturday.

Everton started off their home campaign this season in the worst of fashion, having lost 3-0 to Brighton and 3-2 to Bournemouth after leading by 2 goals at halftime in the latter. Since then, they have steadied the ship, having not lost in any of the 3 games post that. Their only win came against Crystal Palace in September. They have drawn each of their last 2 games against stronger opponents Newcastle United and Fulham.

Brentford this season have been a split in terms of their overall personality. They are a completely different team at home in comparison to what they are away. At home, they are unbeaten, winning 5 and drawing 1 of their 6 games. Away from home, however, they have been disastrous, losing all of the 5 games they have played until now. It is so confusing how a team that is so good at home can not even manage to get a point from five away games.

After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be quite a tight affair. We back Everton to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect Everton to score two or more goals on Saturday. Everton have scored 2 or more goals in just 2 of their last 5 games this season. Still, we do predict that Everton will get 2 or more goals due to how bad Brentford are defensively. Brentford have conceded 2 or more goals in each of their 5 Premier League away games. Games. Everton does have the attack to trouble them, scoring at least a goal in 3 of their 5 home games. Both teams to score in this game is our call. Everton have failed to score in just 2 of their 5 games in the Premier League, whereas Brentford have failed to score in just 1 of their last 5 away games, scoring in each of their last 4. Everton have one clean sheet to their name, and Brentford have none. Hence all the numbers indicate that both teams are poor defensively, and hence both backlines will be breached.

In this game, we back Yoane Wissa to score for Brentford against Everton. Wissa has been one of the most clinical players in the league despite his injuries, as his stats this season are quite good. Wissa has 7 goals this season, and he has done that from just 15 shots. Wissa comes in this having scored in his last game against Bournemouth. Everton’s defence is sure to offer Brentford chances, and we do expect Wissa to convert.

Dominic Calvert Lewin has proved to be Everton’s most dangerous player in the Premier League, and he has the numbers to back them up. The Everton striker averages 2.4 shots per game for the Toffees this season, which is the highest amongst both of these teams in the Premier League. Brentford does tend to put their keeper under pressure; hence, we back Calvert Lewin to have 2 or more shots in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we do back Brentford to break the deadlock on Saturday against Everton. Brentford has the tendency of starting games quite quickly, and we can see them doing so here as the Toffees are relatively slow starters. Everton have found the opening goal in 4 of their last 11 games. Brentford, on the other hand, have broken the deadlock in just 8 of their 11 games. At Goodison Park, there will be an expectation for Everton to start quickly, and we can see Brentford taking advantage of that and catching them early.

Final prediction:Everton to beat Brentford.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, D, W, D

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Everton vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:24

Everton wins:11

Brentford wins:10

Matches are drawn:3

Everton vs Brentford Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.