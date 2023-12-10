Everton vs Chelsea Match Prediction EVFC 65 % Chance of Winning CHE 35 % Bet Now! Everton are set to welcome Chelsea to Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday in a must-win for Pochettino’s side. Chelsea sits in 11th place in the Premier League table with 19 points from 15 games. Everton with their 10-point deduction sit in 17th place with 10 points from 15 games this season. Everton could have been ahead of Chelsea if not for the point deduction. Everton in their last game faced Newcastle United at Goodison Park. The home side started on a strong note keeping the Magpies at bay. Everton’s first real chance came in the 31st minute as McNeil should have done better with his attempt to beat Dubravka in goal. Calvert-Lewin should have surely given Everton the lead but missed the target from point-blank range when he was unmarked. Both teams were adept in their defence most of the second half but the breakthrough finally came through Dwight McNeil who made most of Trippier’s blunder and struck a ferocious strike. Trippier once again lost the ball and Harrison intercepted and passed the ball across that took a touch of McNeil and fell straight to Doucoure who made it 2-0 from close range. Beto applied the icing on the cake for Everton as he sprinted in the box and beat Dubravka comfortably in goal to give his team a famous victory. Chelsea travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. The Blues were outclassed by Erik Ten Hag’s men. Scott McTominay’s goals on either side of each half gave Manchester United a 2-1 victory over the Blues. United had a total of 28 shots on Chelsea’s goal with 9 on target. Chelsea was fortunate to not get beat by 5 or 6 goals. Cole Palmer scored the only goal for Chelsea with a well-placed finish after cutting inside through the right. The Blues had their chances to score as well with Jackson missing a one-on-one. Mudryk missed to hit the target in a decent position. Enzo failed to connect to make it 2-2 and Broja hit the post towards the end. However, Chelsea were outplayed by Manchester United in every aspect and were handed their second consecutive away defeat in the Premier League.

Everton vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Everton and Chelsea have been some of the stalwarts of English football giving us some memorable moments in the Premier League. The record between the Toffees and the Blues of London is quite close when it comes to recent head-to-head encounters.

In the last 37 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won on 10 occasions, and 12 games have ended as a dead rubber with Chelsea winning 15 games. Both these teams when they play always give us competitive games and this could well be another one to add to that tally.

Everton were fantastic against Newcastle United at Goodison Park. The Toffees were brilliant at the press and squeezed Newcastle United, having not allowed them to get in the game.

The midfield of Everton is the key with the likes of Doucoure and Gueye who outmuscled the pivot of Newcastle United. Ashley Young and Jack Harrison playing more offensively helped them push their opposition back which is a tactic we believe that they will use against Chelsea.

Pochettino’s men will have to up their performance levels in comparison to Manchester United. The Blues were horrible on the day and could lose consecutive games if they do not buck up.

Chelsea lacks a drive and desire this season. Playing away gets to them and Goodison Park is a very hostile stadium. Based on current form and recent results, Everton hands down goes into this game with a better chance of winning than Chelsea.

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Everton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, the odds between these two teams are very close showing how tough this encounter is to call between these two sides. Everton arguably goes into this with better form and more confidence which will make this game against Chelsea a spectacular game to watch. This game could surprise a lot of the viewers.

In terms of goals, we do expect both teams to find the back of the net considering how many chances each side is creating for their attackers.

Everton averaged only 1.00 goals a game this season at Goodison Park. Chelsea on the other hand averages 1.86 goals a game when they don their away colours this season in the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Everton were having troubles earlier on in terms of scoring goals but the equation for Everton has changed as they scored 8 goals in their last 5 games. We do believe that this game will have goals hence our tip is to not go overboard and back both teams to score 3 or more goals combined on Sunday at Goodison Park.

We do predict that both teams will find the back of the net in this clash. Everton have scored in just 50% of their games at Goodison Park this season whereas the Blues have found the net in 86% of their travels this season. Everton however has started to score goals at home now.

They have however managed to keep a clean sheet in just 25% of their home games this season with Chelsea keeping their goal clean in 29% of their away games this season.

Based on these factors we know that both teams have unpredictable backlines and that is why we expect both Chelsea and Everton to cancel each other out. Both Everton and Chelsea have bad records going into halftime.

Everton have won their halves in just 25% of their games in comparison to Chelsea who have won just 14%. Both these teams tend to draw the first half more hence we predict that both teams will go into halftime with the score being level.

Everton were fantastic against Newcastle United and started the game very strongly. They should have taken the lead on multiple occasions however they failed.

Everton’s record of scoring first is much better than Chelsea's. The Toffees have scored first in 8 of their 15 games this season. The Blues meanwhile have got on the scoresheet first in just 4 of their 15 matches. Our tip here is to back Everton to take the lead against Chelsea first.

In terms of scoring for Everton, they go into this game with many options. Dwight McNeil, Beto and Doucoure all scored against Newcastle. However, our pick will be to back Dominic Calvert-Lewin in this game.

The striker currently is not leading the goalscoring charts for Everton but is their most prolific marksman. Calvert-Lewin is fantastic in the air and loves to attack crosses. Chelsea is a side that struggles to mark against aerial threats and that could be music to the ears of Sean Dyche. It has been a while since Calvert-Lewin has scored a goal but his abilities perfectly translate to Chelsea’s weakness.

For Chelsea, Cole Palmer goes down as the favourite to score for the Blues. Palmer has been Chelsea’s standout attacking player this season and creates something out of nothing.

Palmer has scored 5 goals and assisted 2 goals in his 8 appearances for Pochettino’s team this season. Chelsea’s main source of creating and scoring goals looks to come from the 21-year-old attacking midfielder.

Final Prediction: Everton to beat Chelsea.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, W, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers: Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Eddie Beah

Defenders: Benoit Badishile, Thiago Silva, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Ian Maatsen, Malang Sarr

Midfielders: Enzo Fernandez, Conor Gallagher, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling, Armando Broja, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Mason Burstow

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Reece James Defender Thiago Silva Defender Axel Disasi Defender Levi Colwill Defender Lesley Ugochukwu Midfielder Enzo Fernandes Midfielder Moises Caicedo Midfielder Raheem Sterling Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five-game): L, W, L, D, W

Everton vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:190

Everton wins:59

Chelsea wins:56

Matches are drawn:75

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.05.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.30.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based 1on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.