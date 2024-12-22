Everton vs Chelsea Match Prediction EVFC 24 % Chance of Winning CHE 76 % Bet Now! Everton will lock horns with Chelsea at Goodison Park on Sunday in the Premier League. Both Teams go into this game on the back of good results. Everton suffocated Arsenal into a 0-0 draw at the Emirates. The Toffees had to defend most of the game. with no shots on target. Still, they did end up getting a point at a tough stadium where bigger teams have failed to do so. Chelsea got the job done against Brentford to keep their title charge alive. Goals from Cucurella and Jackson made sure Chelsea won 2-1 on the day and put pressure on Liverpool. The gap at the top is only 2 points at the moment with Chelsea playing a game more than Liverpool.

Everton vs Chelsea Chance of Winning

Everton versus Chelsea has a history of being one of the most competitive fixtures when it comes to their recent head-to-head meetings. In the last 39 meetings between these two teams, Chelsea has won 16 times; 12 games ended in a draw, with Everton winning 11 times.

Chelsea has been a revelation when it comes to their recent form. The Blues towards the end of last season started to pick up pace. However, since May, their form is the best in the Premier League, and they do have the stats to back those claims up. The Blues have won the most games since then and have scored the most goals.

Their trajectory is on the rise constantly, and they do have a better chance of winning this game. Everton, on the flipside, also has the capability of throwing a spanner in the mix. The Toffees have inspiration from the past to draw from. Their performances against Chelsea at home have been good, but they will have to be at their A-game to stop this Chelsea team on Sunday.

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Everton vs Chelsea Predictions and Betting Tips

The majority of the betting websites and bookies have favoured Chelsea over Everton this afternoon. kick off on Sunday. The London Blues go into this game with a big edge in terms of their odds, as they come into this game with a brilliant overall record with 5 wins in each of their last 5 games. We believe the bookies have favoured Chelsea in this game, as they are the best team in terms of form in the Premier League right now. Chelsea are second in the Premier League, and Everton are in the bottom half. The difference in the odds being that massive is a no-brainer. Chelsea, due to how they are playing, are deserved frontrunners to win this game at Goodison Park on Sunday.

Chelsea goes into this on the back of a solid performance against Brentford at Stamford Bridge. Not only did Chelsea score 2 goals, but they also restricted a free-scoring Brentford team. Chelsea’s record away from home is even better than their home record. Chelsea’s only away defeat remains Liverpool at Anfield. Other than that they have been quite effective playing on the road. They have won each of their last 3 away games heading into this.

Everton, on the other hand, goes into this game with some momentum as they held Arsenal to a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium. The Toffees were very lucky in that game as Arsenal should have been easy winners. Everton, though, continue to be very solid. defensively, and their home record is better than their away numbers. Everton has won only 2 games at home this season; however, they have also lost only 2 games. 3 games have ended in a stalemate.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back Chelsea to easily win this game on Sunday against Everton. The Blues of London have consistency and form on their side, whereas the Toffees are still struggling in terms of their consistency in the league this season.

We are back Chelsea. to score 2 or more goals in this game. Chelsea this season has been brilliant. when it comes to their attacking play. Away from home, Chelsea have scored 11 goals in their last 3 away games. Chelsea ended up scoring 4 goals against Spurs. at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium; hence, based on that, we do see them getting close to those numbers against a slightly inferior team in Everton.

Chelsea is also backed by many to keep a clean sheet, and we do not back those claims as We do see Everton scoring on Sunday. Everton have indeed scored in 2 of their last 3 games at home coming into this; however, Chelsea has conceded a goal in each of their last 5 games away from home.

We see this game having quite a few goals in this. Chelsea has a very good output in front of goals this season. Chelsea, in their last 2 games, have seen 2.5 or more goals. been scored. Everton, in their last home game, scored 4 goals against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hence, we predict this game to have a combined tally of 2.5 goals or more. Everton this season has not conceded many goals when it comes to Goodison. Park, however, Chelsea have a record of scoring wherever they go. With both teams tipped to score, we back them to achieve a combined tally of 2.5 or more goals come Sunday.

Cole Palmer has been an absolute monster when it comes to shots and chance creations this season. The Chelsea attackers have 57 shots and 44 chances created already in the Premier League. Palmer, over the 1 and a half seasons, has scored 33 goals and has assisted 17 for Chelsea. He is the safest pick to back when it comes to scoring. Palmer also had 2 great games against Everton last season, and hence we see him being crucial in this encounter as well. Palmer is always involved in most things Chelsea does, and that is why we back him to go in as the favourite to score.

Nicolas Jackson is another front-runner to score in this game. Jackson, in terms of output, has been second best only to Cole Palmer's season. The Chelsea striker has 9 goals and 3 assists this season. Jackson continues to be another good asset to back when it comes to goal scoring. Palmer is the more secure option as he is on penalties; however, Jackson has scored in each of his last 2 games coming into this.

Final Prediction:Chelsea to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, D, D

Chelsea Player List

Goalkeepers:Robert Sanchez, Marcus Bettinelli, Lucas Bergstrom, Filip Jorgensen

Defenders:Benoit Badishile, Ben Chillwell, Reece James, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana, Malo Gusto, Tosin Adarabioyo, Josh Acheampong, Bashir Humphreys

Midfielders:Enzo Fernandez, Carney Chukwuemeka, Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei, Omari Kellyman, Renato Veiga, Tino Anjorin

Attackers:Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Christopher Nkunku, Pedro Neto, Tyrique George, Deivid Washington, Marc Guiu, Angelo Gabriel, Joao Felix, Jadon Sancho

Chelsea Playing XI

Player Role Robert Sanchez Goalkeeper Malo Gusto Defender Wesley Fofana Defender Levi Colwill Defender Marc Cucurella Defender Moises Caicedo Midfielder Enzo Fernandez Midfielder Pedro Neto Attacker Cole Palmer Attacker Noni Madueke Attacker Nicolas Jackson Attacker

Chelsea Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Everton vs Chelsea Head-To-Head

Matches Played:192

Everton wins:60

Chelsea wins:76

Matches are drawn:56

Everton vs Chelsea Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.55.

Chelsea to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.64.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.05.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.