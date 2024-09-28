EVFC (Everton) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning CPFC 55 % Bet now! Everton will host Crystal Palace in match week 6 of the Premier League at Goodison Park on Saturday. Both teams have had a turbulent start to the season with not many points to show for. Everton, in their last game, travelled to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. As usual, it did start very well for them as Ndiaye created a moment of magic from the left. The winger cut in and curled in a beautiful shot to beat the Leicester City goalkeeper. Everton had the chance to be 3-0 up but were wasteful with their chances as Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin missed golden opportunities. Leicester City hit back through Mavididi, and it was another case of Everton squandering a lead. This, however, did not result in defeat, earning Everton their first point of the season. Crystal Palace welcomed Manchester United to Selhurst Park last week. Palace in the first half were utterly dominated and should have been at least 2 goals down. A chance fell to Eze in the first half, but he fired wide. In the second half, Palace did have a few chances with United dominating, but the chances that fell to them were good. Onana made a good double save, and Eze had another attempt to bury but once again fired wide. The game ended goalless on the night.

Everton vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between these two teams easily favours the blue side of Merseyside. In the last 25 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 10 times; 11 games ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace also winning 4 games.

Everton in their last game against Leicester City looked more assured defensively. They did once again take the lead; however, the attack failed to score more on the day. Sean Dyche needs to accept the fact that his defence until Jarrad Branthwaite and Mykolenko return is not good enough. Hence, the Everton attack will need to take more responsibility and outscore teams. The best example came in the game against Aston Villa. Everton threw away a two-goal lead, with Aston Villa making it 2-2. Even after that, Dominic Calvert-Lewin had some great chances to get Everton back into the lead but missed. Everton needs to be better at that.

Crystal Palace, it looks like a tonne of systemic issues. The Eagles just are not able to control play. Their midfield has the ability to get overrun, and their attack also lacks the bite at the moment. The departure of Joachim Andersen has also left a massive void in terms of leadership on that field. Marc Guehi needs to step up and urge his team to do better. We believe a win both for Everton and Crystal Palace will kick off their season mentally. At the moment, however, Crystal Palace is slightly better equipped to do so.

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Everton vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have narrowly backed Crystal Palace to edge past Everton in this game at Goodison Park. The difference between these two teams here is minuscule, indicating that this game could see any of the two sides win. The oddsmakers have ruled out backing a clear favourite as both Everton and Crystal Palace come into this with a slow start in the league. Crystal Palace have the smallest of edges due to them having more points on the board in comparison to Everton. The Toffees’ record at Goodison Park this season has also been terrible, indicating why Crystal Palace have the slightest backing.

The season could not have started in a worse way for Everton. Four successive defeats heading into last week’s game were one of Everton’s worst starts to a Premier League campaign. They once again started off the game by scoring first; however, their inability to keep the lead and build on that is what keeps continuing to cost them wins. Crystal Palace are kind of in a similar situation to that of Everton. The season has simply not started very well for Oliver Glasner’s team. They look like a shadow of themselves in comparison to last season. A win in this game for either team will be a big boost in terms of confidence and morale.

After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be quite a cagey affair. We back Crystal Palace to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect the Eagles to score two or more goals on Saturday. Crystal Palace have scored 2 or more goals in just 1 of their last 5 games this season. Still, we do predict that Palace will get 2 or more goals due to how bad Everton are defensively. Everton have conceded 3 or more goals in 4 of their first 5 Premier League games, and Palace do have the attack to trouble them. Both teams to score in this game is our call. Everton and Crystal Palace have both failed to score in just 2 of their 5 games in the Premier League. Palace have one clean sheet to their name, and Everton have none. Hence all the numbers indicate that both teams have poor defences, and hence both will be breached.

In this game, we back Eberechi Eze to score or assist for Crystal Palace against Everton. Eze has been one of the unluckiest players to not score, as his stats this season are quite good. Eze has 20 shots this season and has already created 10 chances. Eze did score at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea. Everton’s defence will offer Palace chances, and we do expect Eze to convert.

Dwight McNeil has proved to be Everton’s most creative player in the Premier League, and he too has the numbers to back them up. McNeil has created 20 chances and 6 big chances for the Toffees this season, which is the highest in the Premier League. The winger has 2 assists already to his name, and we back him to get another one in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we do back Everton to break the deadlock on Saturday against Crystal Palace. Everton have the tendency of starting games quite quickly, and we can see them doing so here as Palace is a slow starter. Everton have found the opening goal in six of their last 10 games. On the other hand, Crystal Palace has broken the deadlock in just 3 of their 10 games. At Goodison Park, there will be an expectation for Everton to start quickly, and that is why we see them scoring first.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, W

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five game): D, W, D, D, W

Everton vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:62

Everton wins:26

Crystal Palace wins:15

Matches are drawn:21

Everton vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.80.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.62.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.