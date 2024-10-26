Everton vs Fulham Match Prediction EVFC 51 % Chance of Winning FUL 49 % Bet Now! Everton will welcome Fulham to Goodison Park in the last fixture on Saturday in match week 9 of the Premier League. Everton go into this game with more boost as they beat Ipswich Town in their last game away from home. Ndiaye put them ahead after he capitalised on a mistake by an Arsenal defender. McNeil thought he had conceded a penalty, but VAR overturned the decision in favour of the Toffees. Shortly after that, Sean Dyche’s men doubled their lead as centre back Michael Keane finished like a prime striker, unleashing a fizzing strike past Muric in goal. The Toffees held on and also collected their second clean sheet of the season. Fulham in their last game came face-to-face against Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Things once again started perfectly for them as Raul Jimenez put them in the driving seat by scoring early. However, defensive lapses cost them, with Morgan Rogers equalising 4 minutes later. Fulham once again lost the plot in the second half as Ollie Watkins put Villa ahead in the 59th minute. It was a horror show for Marco Silva’s centre backs as Andersen was sent off 5 minutes post the equaliser. 5 minutes after Andersen’s sending off, Issa Diop put the ball into his own net to seal Aston Villa’s win.

Everton vs Fulham Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between the Cottagers and the Toffees favours the team from London having the slightest advantage. In the last 11 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 4 times; 2 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 5 games.

Everton do seem to have got their mojo back. The Toffees have improved massively when it comes to their defence. They have kept two clean sheets in consecutive games against Ipswich and Newcastle United. That has been the secret to their success in their current games. Everton in their first 4 games were conceding too many goals. Their attacking output was what kept them in games. Now it is winning them points, which is great news when it comes to their survival hopes, as every home game is key.

Fulham, on the other hand, were deserved losers in their last home game. Away from home, they have been better this season; however, there is still a long way to go. The Cottagers need to win games like these if they want to keep their hopes of finishing in the top half of the table alive. With all things considered, this is a very tough game to call, however recent form has to count, and that is why Everton has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Everton vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

This game is very intriguing in terms of the odds difference between Everton and Fulham in this game. Most betting websites have labelled this game as a dead-even tie in terms of chances for both teams. The difference between Fulham and Everton is negligible. A few betting websites have favoured Fulham but by a minuscule margin. The reason for such odds is the upturn of form for both teams. Everton started the season off horribly; however, their recent form is quite good. Fulham is the complete opposite. Their start of the season was positive, but in recent games, they have lost far too many. Hence the bookies in this game have not picked a clear favourite.

Everton have turned their fortunes around with a good couple of wins under their belt. 3-4 games back, many teams were predicting them to even be favourites to be relegated. Their upturn in form started with their first win at home. After beating Palace 3 games back, they have stayed undefeated. The Toffees have played a total of 4 games at home currently. They lost each of their first two games; however, they did not lose any of their last two, winning 1 and drawing 1.

Fulham away from home have also not been very convincing. They have played a total of 4 games but have found it hard to win many. Their only win came at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. They have lost to both Manchester teams and have drawn away to Ipswich Town. Last season Fulham were not a good team when it came to playing away from home, and that is why the oddsmakers have not made them clear favourites here even though they have been better than Everton.

With all things considered, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be a competitive game. We back Everton to win this game at Goodison Park by the slightest of margins. We also expect the Toffees to score two or more goals in front of their home fans. Everton have scored 2 or more goals in 2 of their last 3 games this season. However, we also back Everton to concede in this game as we back Fulham to score. The Cottagers have a decent scoring record away from home. They have scored in 3 of their 4 away games this season. Everton have kept a clean sheet in just 1 home game against Newcastle United. Hence, based on this, we do predict that both teams will score in this game.

Dwight McNeil continues to be our pick when it comes to getting an assist in this game. Our prediction even in the last game was proved to be right, as McNeil did assist Michael Keane’s goal against Ipswich Town. The winger tends to be involved in most things Everton do, and that is why we will continue to back him. McNeil has 3 assists already this season, along with 3 goals. He also had good chances to score in that game against Ipswich Town. Hence our prediction is for him to score or assist anytime in this game.

We do believe that Fulham’s Adama Traore will cause Mykolenko a lot of trouble on Fulham’s right-hand side. Traore is electric when it comes to getting past defenders. Most defenders also at times have no option but to foul in order to stop the Spaniard. Adama already has been fouled an average of 1.9 times in games. Hence, with respect to that, we back Adama to win 2 plus fouls in this game.

Raul Jimenez continues to be in good scoring touch for the Cottagers, netting once again in their last game. We do see him getting chances here and fancy him to score against Everton on Saturday. The Mexican striker already has 4 goals this season, and we can see him add to that against a wobbly Everton defence.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat Fulham.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, D, L

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, L, W, W, D

Everton vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:70

Everton wins:31

Fulham wins:24

Matches are drawn:15

Everton vs Fulham Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.67

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.67.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.