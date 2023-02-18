Relegation-threatened sides Everton and Leeds United will square off in what could be a vital six-pointer at Goodison Park on Saturday. Everton currently occupies the 18th spot on the table with Leeds United sitting in the 17th spot, one point ahead. Both these teams at the start of the season were predicted to be mid-table sides but bad form, manager discrepancies and ownership issues have played a massive role in Everton and Leeds's underperforming. Leeds United under Jesse Marsch saved Leeds last season after they avoided relegation by just three points. The American joined Leeds after his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa was sacked earlier on due to poor performances. Marsch was given considerable backing in the summer and January transfer windows but he couldn’t get Leeds to grind out results having won just four games this season. Post Marsch’s sacking Leeds performed well against Manchester United claiming a draw at Old Trafford. They however failed to replicate their performance at home against the same opposition as they were humbled 2-0 by Manchester United.

Everton was a mixed bag last season under Frank Lampard as they too toiled with relegation last season finishing just one point above Leeds in 16th place. Everton as a club has had a lot of issues off the field with the fans calling out the owners and the board members. Lack of backing towards Frank Lampard in the summer led to him being sacked after he couldn’t get his team to perform. Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche got an instant reaction from the team as they beat league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. Everton failed to capitalise on that win as they were beaten comfortably by Merseyside rivals Liverpool 2-0 on Monday.