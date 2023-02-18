Everton vs Leeds United Premier League Prediction for the match

EVFC

70%

Chance of Winning

LUFC

30%

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England

Goodison Park

Relegation-threatened sides Everton and Leeds United will square off in what could be a vital six-pointer at Goodison Park on Saturday. Everton currently occupies the 18th spot on the table with Leeds United sitting in the 17th spot, one point ahead. Both these teams at the start of the season were predicted to be mid-table sides but bad form, manager discrepancies and ownership issues have played a massive role in Everton and Leeds's underperforming. Leeds United under Jesse Marsch saved Leeds last season after they avoided relegation by just three points. The American joined Leeds after his predecessor Marcelo Bielsa was sacked earlier on due to poor performances. Marsch was given considerable backing in the summer and January transfer windows but he couldn’t get Leeds to grind out results having won just four games this season. Post Marsch’s sacking Leeds performed well against Manchester United claiming a draw at Old Trafford. They however failed to replicate their performance at home against the same opposition as they were humbled 2-0 by Manchester United.

Everton was a mixed bag last season under Frank Lampard as they too toiled with relegation last season finishing just one point above Leeds in 16th place. Everton as a club has had a lot of issues off the field with the fans calling out the owners and the board members. Lack of backing towards Frank Lampard in the summer led to him being sacked after he couldn’t get his team to perform. Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche got an instant reaction from the team as they beat league leaders Arsenal in his first game in charge. Everton failed to capitalise on that win as they were beaten comfortably by Merseyside rivals Liverpool 2-0 on Monday.

Facts

  • Everton has dominated Leeds at Goodison in the last 13 games winning 6 times, drawing 6 and losing just once.
  • During the last 29 meetings both home and away, The Toffees have won 8 times, there have been 12 draws while Leeds United have won 9 times.
  • Leeds United have one of the worst away records this season: 1 win -3 draws-7 losses.
  • Amadou Onana has 6 yellow cards, the most of any player at Everton FC. He could also be the favourite to be booked against Leeds.
  • Earlier in the season Leeds United was held out to a 1-1 draw by Everton at home.
  • In the last 5 meetings Everton FC has won twice, Leeds United have won once, and 2 games in a draw.
  • Everton and Leeds United on average score 2.6 goals a game when they square off.
  • Everton's Odds to win: 2.59.
  • Leeds United Odds to win: 3.03.
  • Odds of the match to be drawn: 3.48.

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Everton vs Leeds United Statistics

Everton

Everton sits in 18th position with 18 points winning just 4, drawing 6 and losing 12 of the 22 games they have played. Everton has found it difficult to score goals this season, they have found the net only 16 times and have conceded 30 goals this season. They have won just one game and lost four in their last five games. Demarai Gray is their top scorer with 4 goals this season. On average they score 1.09 goals a game at home this season.

Leeds United

Leeds United sit in 17th position with 19 points winning 4, drawing 7 and losing 11 of the 22 games they have played. Leeds has scored 28 goals and conceded 38 goals this season. Rodrigo Moreno is Leeds United's top scorer with 10 goals. Leeds United averages 1.28 goals a game this season when they play away.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: Everton

Everton will go into this fixture as favourites to win against Leeds United. Sean Dyche has brought a sense of discipline and organisation to the team that they lacked under Frank Lampard. Everton were deserving winners against Arsenal and was quite decent against Liverpool until they squandered the lead to Mo Salah. Leeds United on the other hand has yet to appoint a new permanent manager. The Whites are winless in their last nine games with their last win coming on 5th November 22. Leeds was impressive away to Manchester United but Sean Dyche’s experience in fighting relegation could prove the difference when these two sides face each other.

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Shankar Shekh

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