Everton vs Liverpool Match Prediction EVFC 57 % Chance of Winning LIV 43 % Bet Now! Thursday will witness the second Merseyside derby of the season as Everton will play host to their town rivals in Liverpool in the Premier League. Both these teams find themselves on either side of the table at the moment. Liverpool is challenging for the title and Everton are in a challenging situation in terms of getting relegated. Both however did their respective jobs last week as they registered good wins against their opponents. Everton faced Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park on Sunday. The Toffees started as the better team and they finally did manage to get the lead thanks to a stunning long-range effort from Gueye. Forest had their chances later on but Gibbs-White and Chris Wood failed to find the back of the net. Everton was lucky in this game as 3 challenges from Ashley Young were not adjudged as penalties either by the referee or the VAR. Dwight McNeil in the 76th minute hit another long ranger to give Everton the 3 points on the day. The Toffees are now in 16th place, 3 points clear of Luton Town in 18th with a game in hand. Liverpool travelled to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. Liverpool did not start the game on the best note but still ended up taking the lead thanks to a well-executed free kick from Trent Alexander Arnold. Seconds before half time, Fulham bought the scores level thanks to Castagne. Jurgen Klopp’s halftime speech looked to have worked as the Reds started the 2nd half much stronger. Ryan Gravenberch scored a beauty that curled into the top corner to give Liverpool the lead just 8 minutes post-half-time. Liverpool were resolute defensively in the second 45. Jota sealed the game for the Reds with a powerful drive keeping Liverpool in the hunt for the League.

Everton vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Everton and Liverpool have always set a standard of producing some of the most memorable games in terms of goals, passion, grit and aggression as the Merseyside derbies have always been a spectacle for the fans. Liverpool though has been dominating Everton in recent games.

In the last 36 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win just 2 times, 14 games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning on 20 occasions. Liverpool do not tend to lose games against Everton in the Premier League.

The Toffees are coming into this having won a crucial encounter against Forest. Their performance in that game was solid. A lot of decisions however did go in their favour in that game. Everton will need to be wary of that as Liverpool is a much more dangerous team. Having lapses of concentration at the back could cost Everton this game big time. They lost massively to Chelsea and cannot afford to have another hammering at the hands of their arch-nemesis.

Liverpool did well to get back into the thick of things after going to Fulham and winning. Liverpool in that game showed that they can still go to the toughest of away stadiums and get wins under their belts. At Goodison Park they have done well and with the state that Everton is in we do not see that changing. Based on everything we expect Liverpool to have a better chance of winning.

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Everton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have backed Liverpool to get another win against their big city rivals in Everton on Thursday. The difference between these two Merseyside teams in terms of odds is quite big showing that Liverpool are the hands down favourites to win this game. Liverpool are the favourites due to their history against Everton plus the state at which these clubs have been in recently. Liverpool is a title contender with Everton facing a relegation battle.

Taking the last game into consideration, Everton has improved their home form a little. The Toffees have a 31% win record at Goodison Park this season. The Toffees average 1.13 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 1.63. Everton is a team that creates chances but their conversion rate is horrible. Everton have been defensively leaky this season as they conceded 1.13 goals at home which has had a big impact on their results. Liverpool have a good record away from home winning 56% of their away games this season. They score 2.00 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.77.

With everything assessed, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect both Everton and Liverpool to score in this game. We can see this game having a few goals between both teams. Everton and Liverpool to have a combined tally of 3.5 or is it our call? Liverpool have scored in every one of their away games this season. Everton meanwhile has failed to score in 38% of their home games this season. Everton as a defence can be suspect so we can see Liverpool troubling them. Everton have conceded an average of 1.13 goals this season. With Liverpool scoring 3 at Fulham our prediction is for them to get 2 or more goals in this game.

In terms of winning the first half, Liverpool and Everton have identical records of 31% going into this game. We however do expect Liverpool to go into the break leading this game. We believe that the Everton defence does not have it in themselves to stop Liverpool as we expect Klopp to warrant a fast start. Liverpool has won 63% of their 2nd halves in comparison to Everton’s 31% hence we back Liverpool to also take the second 45. Liverpool to win both halves is our tip.

Liverpool also has the better record when it comes to scoring first. The Reds have scored the first goal in 18 of their 33 games this season in comparison to Everton who have scored first in 15 of their 33 games. Liverpool tends to soak the derby atmosphere better and we expect that they will break the deadlock in this game. Our call is for Liverpool to score first against Everton.

When it comes to scoring for Liverpool, we will back Mo Salah even though he has not been in the best of forms. The reason is that Salah has had a great record while playing against Everton. Salah has scored 5 goals and registered 1 assist in his last 5 games against the Toffees. Salah scored 2 goals in the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season. The Egyptian loves playing in a Merseyside derby.

For Everton, we will back last week’s goal scorer Dwight McNeil. The winger has been crucial for the Toffees this season and has the most goal involvement of all the Everton players. McNeil has 3 goals and 5 assists this season. A more stable and safe player to score has to be Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Everton

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, W, W

Everton vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:294

Everton wins:83

Liverpool wins:125

Matches are drawn:86

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.00.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.46.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.