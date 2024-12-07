Everton vs Liverpool Match Prediction EVFC 21 % Chance of Winning LIV 79 % Bet Now! Everton will take on Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby on Saturday in the Premier League. Liverpool goes into this on the back of dropping points against Newcastle United in their midweek game. They fell behind to an Isak goal but equalised through Curtis Jones. Anthony Gordon put the home team back in the lead; however, a brace from Salah turned the game around, giving Liverpool the lead for the first time in the game. Kelleher’s crucial mistake in goal allowed Schar to pounce and get the equaliser in the 90th minute. Liverpool’s 9-point lead on the top has now been cut to 7 points with Chelsea and Arsenal winning their respective games. Everton, on the other hand, made amends for their 4-0 loss against Manchester United by winning by the same scoreline at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ashley Young put them ahead with a fantastic free kick. Orel Magala doubled their advantage in the 33rd minute. The rout continued in the second half as 2 own goals from Dawson added to Everton’s tally. This proved to be a crucial win for Everton as it took them 5 points clear of the relegation spots.

Everton vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between the Reds and the Toffees sees the team that will be playing away have the advantage. In the last 37 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 3 times; 14 games ended in a draw, with Liverpool winning 14 games.

Liverpool were given an eye-opener in their last game, especially with the fixture list becoming busier as time goes on. Liverpool’s advantage has taken a dip in terms of points. Arne Slot and his men need to realise that dropped points can be a chain reaction and that needs to be avoided. Everton this season has been performing poorly; however, on their day, they can always cause Liverpool problems. Last season, when push came to shove, they did end up beating Liverpool and staying up in the Premier League. Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City already gained over Liverpool in the midweek; hence, dropping further points would make it a bad week for Arne Slot and his men.

Everton are a team that, on their day, can defend well. They will need a good defensive performance if they want to stop Liverpool. They are always a threat from set pieces. Liverpool’s attack, however, is just too good at the moment. Having the ability to score 3 goals at St James’ Park is simply brilliant. Hence, on the basis of this, we do believe that Liverpool has a better chance of winning come Saturday at Goodison Park.

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Everton vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have clearly backed Liverpool to beat Everton in this game at Goodison Park by quite a clear margin. The difference between these two teams in terms of form is night and day, indicating that this game could actually be very one-sided. The oddsmakers have backed the Merseyside Reds over the Blues single-handedly, as the latter have been much poorer in comparison to their neighbours this season. Liverpool are still favourites here and have the trust of the bookies even though they come into this on the back of a draw against Newcastle United. Everton’s win against Wolves has done nothing for the bookies to make the odds even slightly closer. Liverpool are runaway winners when it comes to the favourites in this game.

Everton, in their last home game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, were fantastic. They showed that their better performances come at home in front of their fans. This was only their second win at home this season after beating Crystal Palace back in September. Their form now is brilliant at home, considering they lost their opening 2 games of the season against Bournemouth and Brighton. Now at home, they have not lost a single game in any of their last 5.

Liverpool, on the other hand, continues to be unbeaten when it comes to playing on the road. The draw at St James’ Park was only the second time that they have dropped points on the road. The last time they did that was against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Merseyside Reds have already played 7 games on the road until now and have won each of the remaining games by quite a comfortable margin. Notable wins have come at Manchester United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Crystal Palace.

After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be a one-sided encounter. We back Liverpool to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect the Merseyside Reds to score two or more goals in this early kickoff. Liverpool has scored 2 or more goals in each of their last 3 away games going into this. However, Everton have not conceded 2 or more goals in any of their last 5 games at home. Liverpool, however, has enough quality in their attack, and that is why we expect them to exploit this defence. We back both teams to score in this game; hence, we do see Everton scoring as well. The Toffees have netted at least one goal in two of their three home games this season. They have scored at least 1 goal in 4 of their 7 games played at Goodison Park until now. Liverpool, meanwhile, has conceded a goal in 4 of their last 5 games on the road. Hence we do back Arne Slot’s men to concede in this game.

Dwight McNeil continues to be Everton’s talisman this season in terms of creation. The English winger is deadly when it comes to set plays and creative corners. McNeil already has multiple goal involvements this season, scoring 3 goals and assisting 3, including 1 in his last game against Wolves. Our call is for Dwight McNeil to score or assist anytime in this game against Liverpool.

Everton is a team that concedes a lot of shots on goal, with Jordan Pickford being one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League this season. The Everton shot stopper averages 2.8 saves per game this season in the Premier League. Hence, we once again expect him to have a busy night. Our prediction is for Pickford to make 3 or more saves in this game.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we have to back Mo Salah to score against Everton in this game. This season, Salah has been lethal, having scored 13 goals and registering 8 assists in 14 games. Salah scored a fantastic goal in the midweek against Newcastle United, and that is bound to keep his confidence high. Plus, playing against a city rival always gives Salah extra motivation to get on the scoresheet. The Egyptian also has a fantastic scoring record when it comes to playing the Toffees. Liverpool’s talisman has scored 7 goals in his last 11 games against Everton in the Premier League.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, D, L

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Everton vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:295

Everton wins:84

Liverpool wins:125

Matches are drawn:86

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.60.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.43.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.85.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.