EVFC (Everton) vs LUT (Luton Town) Match Prediction
EVFC
85%
Chance of Winning
LUT
15%
England
Goodison Park
Everton in their last game travelled to London to face Brentford at the GTECH Community Stadium. Sean Dyche couldn’t have asked for a better start from his team as they went ahead in the 6th minute. Garner’s cross found the head of Tarkowski who placed it in the path of Doucoure who lashed it past Flekken to give Everton the lead. It could have been more trouble for the hosts as McNeil broke wide on the left whose shot was just wide.
The Toffees were all over Thomas Frank’s side with Mykolenko shooting at Flekken from close range. They should have surely doubled their lead in the 27th minute as Doucoure’s attempt hit the bar. Brentford’s first clear chance resulted in the equaliser as Janelt found Jensen whose low precise shot hit the post and beat Pickford in goal. Everton had chances through Beto to go into the lead but his shot was wide again.
Everton deservedly went into the lead in the 67th minute as Tarkowski rose highest to head McNeil’s corner past Flekken in goal. It got even better for the Toffees 4 minutes later as Calvert-Lewin came off the bench to score their third goal. The Englishman calmly slotted the ball past Flekken after he was found beautifully by James Garner. Everton managed to see off the game comfortably and got their first three points on the table.
Luton Town welcomes Wolverhampton Wanderers to Kenilworth Road in their last game in the Premier League. The hosts started the game on the front foot as Morris’ long-range attempt hit the post in the 11th minute. Wolves were then reduced to 10 men after Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was given a straight red card for a violent lashing-out kick. Luton could have a glorious chance to take the lead just before half-time after a mishap in the defence for Wolves. Kilman however came to the rescue to deny Brown an open goal.
The hosts went behind to a goal from Pedro Neto in the 50th minute. The Portuguese midfielder cut on his left foot to curl an effort past Kaminski in goal. Doughty had a good chance to equalise but his effort went over the target. Luton was awarded a penalty in the 63rd minute as the ball struck Wolves defender Gomes on the arm. Wolves were very unlucky as VAR did not overturn the decision. Morris calmly slotted in the ball from the spot to equalise. Luton had the ball in the back of the net in the 89th minute after Ogbene beat Sa in goal. The flag was raised to the dismay of the home fans. Luton Town are still waiting for their first win of the season.
Facts
- Everton and Luton Town both meet for the first time since 2007. Both these teams last played against each other in the League Cup game at Kenilworth Road where the away team ended up winning 1-0.
- The Hatters have failed to win any of their last 6 League games against the Toffees. Luton Town have drawn 3 games and lost 3 games out of those 6 games. The last time these two sides faced off against each other in the Premier League was in 1992.
- Luton Town last beat Everton in the top flight of English football way back in 1989 at Kenilworth Road with a 1-0 victory.
- If Everton beat Luton Town on Saturday, then they would have only won 2 successive games for the 2nd time since the start of last season. Sean Dyche also hasnâ€™t registered back-to-back wins since February 2022 when he was the manager of Burnley.
- If Luton Town failed to win against Everton on Saturday, then they would have not won any of their first six games for the fourth time in their top-flight history in English football. They last failed to register a single win in their first 9 games in the 1974/75 season.
- The Toffees have lost all three of their opening three games at Goodison Park. Sean Dyche’s men have also failed to score in any of those 3 games. If they are beaten by Luton Town on Sunday then they would have lost each of their first four home games for the first time since 1958/59.
- In all of the Premier League games that Luton Town have played this season, they have never scored the first goal. The Hatters have scored all of their goals this season when they were trailing.
Everton vs Luton Town's Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head matchups between Everton and Luton Town are dominated by the latter. In the last 10 encounters, the Toffees have won 6 times, the Hatters have won on just 1 occasion and 3 games ended in a stalemate.
Everton have won only 1 of their last 14 games at home in the Premier League. The only win for Everton came on the last day of the season against Bournemouth. Last week's victory against Brentford showed that Everton can score goals. The Toffees saw a boost in their shots per game. Sean Dyche’s men average more shots per game this season than their last. Everton are managing 14.2 shots per game in comparison to 11.3 shots last season.
We do expect Everton to for the first time play on the front foot in this game. 3 points for Everton in any game is a huge boost for their relegation fight. It however remains to be seen if Dyche pursues Beto from the start or if he goes with Calvert-Lewin from the start. Both strikers however are key to their side's chances. Everton will also be a big threat from set-pieces.
Luton Town have a very slim chance of getting anything from this game. The Hatters will aim to sit back in this game and attack on the counterattack. We however believe that Luton Town’s best chance against Everton will come if they play more attackingly. Luton Town could be in for a tough night at Goodison Park.
Based on everything we know; Everton go into this game against Luton Town with a better chance of winning and getting their 2nd victory of the season.
Everton vs Luton Town Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, Everton goes into this clash against Luton Town as clear favourites to win at Goodison Park on Saturday. Everton was looking like a side that was looking down and out but last week's win against Brentford came as a big surprise to many. Everton couldn’t have asked for a better next game to play in Luton Town. The Toffees will be expected to dominate this game from the off.
We expect Everton to win this game by 2 or more goals. Everton from the start of this season looks like a side that creates quite a few chances. It is their finishing that has let them down. Last week's win will have given Sean Dyche’s attackers a big boost going into this game. We expect Everton to dominate possession and have more shots than Luton Town in this game.
In terms of scoring Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s return from injury has been a massive tick for Everton. We expect Calvert-Lewin to start against Luton Town and be the favourite to score against the Hatters. Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s last goal against Brentford at the GTECH Community Centre was his 48thPremier League goal for Everton. Everton’s no 9 is only 2 goals short of reaching 50 goals in the Premier League and becoming only the fourth player in Everton’s history to reach this feat. We can see Calvert-Lewin reaching this feat on Saturday.
Luton Town’s biggest goal threat comes from Carlton Morris. The striker has scored 2 and assisted 1 goal in his last 5 games in the Premier League this season. Morris will be an obvious player for Luton Town to score and we do expect Everton to concede come Saturday. The Toffees have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their games this season and we back Luton Town to score in this game. Everton’s defence does not look too solid at the moment.
Final Prediction:Everton to beat Luton Town
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite
Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Nathan Patterson
|
Defender
|
Micheal Keane
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Arnaut Danjuma
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Attacker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, L, D, L, L
Luton Town Player List
Goalkeepers: James Shea, Tim Krul, Thomas Kaminski
Defenders: Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Mads Andersen, Issa Kabore, Teden Mengi, Reece Burke, Amari’i Bell, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty
Midfielders: Luke Berry, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Marvelous Nakamba, Tahith Chong, Jordan Clark, Ryan Giles, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Ross Barkley
Attackers:Carlton Morris, Chiedozie Ogbene, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Jacob Brown
Luton Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Thomas Kaminski
|
Goalkeeper
|
Reece Burke
|
Defender
|
Tom Lockyer
|
Defender
|
Amari’i Bell
|
Defender
|
Issa Kabore
|
Defender
|
Alfie Doughty
|
Defender
|
Albert Sambi Lokonga
|
Midfielder
|
Marvelous Nakamba
|
Midfielder
|
Chiedozie Ogbene
|
Attacker
|
Carlton Morris
|
Attacker
|
Jacob Brown
|
Attacker
Luton Town Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, L, L, L
Everton vs Luton Town Head-To-Head
Matches Played:47
Everton wins:23
Luton Town wins:9
Matches are drawn:15
Everton vs Luton Town Betting Odds
The odds of Luton Town winning are set at 6.40. Everton are favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.68. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 4.10. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Everton
We predict that Everton will make it back-to-back wins and beat Luton Town on Saturday at Goodison Park. Everton’s ground will be buzzing to welcome their team post their victory against Brentford. Sean Dyche’s men were fabulous against the Bees and looked clinical in front of goal. Scoring even one goal was something that looked difficult for Everton but they then went on and scored 3 goals away. We expect Everton to dominate in this game as well too.
Luton Town does not look like a team that would worry the Toffees at home. Dwight McNeil and Doucoure could have a free run against Luton Town’s low block. Everton have a really good shout to win their first game at Goodison Park since the last game of last season. Everton to win this game 3-1 is our call for this game.Bet Now!