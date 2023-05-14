EVFC (Everton) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction EVFC 29 % Chance of Winning MCI 71 % Bet Now! Manchester City are set to travel to Goodison Park as they come face to face against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. Everton currently sits in 17th spot in the Premier League table with 32 points having played 35 games. Manchester City lead the Premier League table with 82 points from 34 games having played a game fewer than 2nd-placed Arsenal who have 81 points. Everton would certainly want to solidify their position in terms of their safety from relegation in the Premier League this season. Sean Dyche is nearly there in turning Everton’s fortunes around by keeping them safe from the drop. Manchester City just need to win their next three games to seal their 3rd consecutive title. Everton will go into this game against Manchester City with some confidence after how they played against Brighton and Hove Albion on Monday. The Toffees shocked the entire footballing community after they trashed the Seagulls at their ground 5-1. Abdoulaye Doucoure opened the scoring in the 1st minute itself to give Everton a flying start. Things got better for the Toffees as Doucoure doubled their lead in the 29th minute. Jason Steele put the ball in his net to hand Everton an unbelievable 3-0 lead at half-time. Brighton came out in the 2nd half as the better side. Jordan Pickford and the Everton defence had their work cut out for them. Everton’s resilience paid off as McNeil scored on the break in the 79th minute to practically seal the game for the visitors. Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the hosts but it was McNeil again who scored the 5th and put the Cherry on the scoreline for the visitors. Manchester City will want to wrap up the Premier League as quickly as they can with minimal injuries and fatigue with the 2nd leg of the Champions League against Real Madrid looming. The game hangs in the balance with Manchester City holding Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday. Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Madrid in the 36th minute after City completely dominated the first 30 minutes. Madrid in the 2nd half started as the better side but somehow Kevin De Bruyne snatched a goal in the 67th minute to level things on aggregate for the night.

Everton vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

Manchester City have the better record against Fulham in the head-to-head record in recent times. In the last 34 games between these two sides, Manchester City has won 17 games; 6 games have ended in a draw with Everton winning only 11 times. Everton last beat Manchester City at Goodison Park in 2017.

Everton have won just one of their last five games at home. The Toffees have not been very good at home. They have an average win percentage of 29% at home collecting 1.06 points a game. Overall Everton also has only one win in their last five games. They did however manage to beat Arsenal who were then leading the Premier League table at the Goodison Park earlier this season They have won 5 games, drawn 3 and lost 9 games at home this season.

On the flip side, Manchester City have been one of the best sides on the road this season. The Citizens have won 10, drawn 3 and lost 3 games away from the Etihad this season. They have an average win rate of 63% and collect 2.06 points away from home. City have won 4 of their last 5 away games.

Manchester City's form, stats and record gives them a much better chance of winning. However, we do not expect Manchester City to win big. City's team would feel the effects of two away trips in 5 days and playing at Goodison Park is not very easy. Manchester City at this stage wouldn’t mind a snatch-and-grab victory.

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Everton vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, Manchester City goes into this game as outright favourites to win. According to this season’s statistics, City when playing away tends to score 1.88 goals on average this season. Manchester City will be heavy favourites to score against the Toffees at the Goodison on Sunday. Erling Haaland has failed to score in his last two competitive games for Manchester City. The Norwegian striker was not able to find a goal against Leeds in the league nor against Real Madrid in the Champions League. However, Haaland remains the odds-on favourite to score anytime in the game against Everton. Elsewhere in the City lineup backing Riyad Mahrez to get an anytime assist could gain returns provided he starts. The Algerian winger has 9 assists in the Premier League this season, however, 4 of his last assists have come in his last three games.

Everton on the other hand is going to have their work cut out defensively. Even though the Toffees convincingly beat Brighton on Monday, defensively they still had to cope with a lot of Brighton’s attacks. The Seagulls mustered a total of 23 shots with 5 on target. Jordan Pickford could be a busy man in goal in this game. Backing Pickford to make 3 or more saves can gain returns. We also back Everton to score at least a goal in this game. Manchester City have conceded a goal in four of their last five games and we believe Everton could snatch a goal. Dominic Calvert-Lewin will be the odds-on favourite to score for Everton. Dwight McNeil could be a great punt-to-back for an assist. The winger has 5 goals and 2 assists since manager Sean Dyche took over in February.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Everton

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Asmir Begovic, Andy Lonergan

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ruben Vinagre, Conor Coady

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Tom Davies, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, Neal Maupay, Ellis Simms

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Nathan Patterson Defender Yerry Mina Defender James Tarkowski Defender Vitalii Mykolenko Defender James Garner Midfielder Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Alex Iwobi Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Attacker Dwight McNeil Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five-games): W, D, L, D, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Aymeric Laporte, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Ilkay Gundogan, Rodrigo, Cole Palmer, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Riyad Mahrez, Julian Alvarez

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper John Stones Defender Ruben Dias Defender Manuel Akanji Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Ilkay Gundogan Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Riyad Mahrez Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker Jack Grealish Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five-games): W, W, W, W, W

Everton vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:194

Fulham wins:68

Manchester City wins:78

Matches are drawn:48

Everton vs Manchester City Betting Odds

The odds of Everton winning are set at a massive 9.50. Manchester City are the major favourites to win with their odds being set at 1.41. The odds of the match ending in a draw are set at 6.80. The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc.