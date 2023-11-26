EVFC (Everton) vs MUFC (Manchester United) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning MUFC 55 % Bet Now! Manchester United are all set to travel to Merseyside to face Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Sunday. Everton in their last game travelled to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace. It couldn’t have started in a better way for Sean Dyche as Everton took the lead in under a minute. Jack Harrison’s cross from the right was inch perfect to Mykolenko on the far post. The Ukrainian left-back did very well to head it past Johnstone. 3 minutes later, Everton defender Branthwaite made a clumsy tackle in the box to foul Eze and award Palace a penalty. Eze stepped up and levelled things for the hosts. Both sides went into the break at 1-1. 4 minutes post halftime, Everton took the lead once again. Gueye played a looped pass to Mykolenko who struck the ball on the volley and hit the post. The ball fell to Doucoure who had acres of space and time to score into an empty net and give his team the lead. Palace once again equalised through Edouard in the 74th minute. This goal came due to Everton defending horrifically as Tarkowski instead of clearing the cross into the box anticipated that Pickford would catch it but the keeper was nowhere near and Edouard took advantage of that. The story however was still to be written and up stepped Idrissa Gueye who thumped a rocket of a shot from a Doucoure lay-off to give Everton the three points on the day. Manchester United on the other hand saw Luton Town visit Old Trafford. United’s first real chance came in the 10th minute as Kaminski made a point-blank save to deny Hojlund from close range. Luton had their best chance in the 36th minute but Onana did very well to save Morris’ powerful goal-bound header to keep the scores level. United finally got their breakthrough in the 59th minute as the ball just couldn’t settle onto a player’s feet in the Luton box. The ball fell to McTominay who missed his effort but fortunately, Lindelof was there to pick up the pieces after that and strike a wonderful shot to beat Kaminski in goal. United had a chance to double their lead in the 70th minute as Antony released Rashford on the right only for his shot to be hit straight at Kaminski. Bruno Fernandes and McTominay further had chances to extend their lead but their efforts weren’t clinical enough. The Red Devils held on to win 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Everton vs Manchester United Chance of Winning

Manchester United and Everton are two of the clubs that go historically way back. Their first encounter in football was way back in 1892. In recent history, however, Manchester United have dominated the Merseyside Blues when it comes to the head-to-head meetings.

In the last 35 meetings between these two sides, Manchester United have won 19 times, 9 games have ended in a draw with Everton winning on just 7 occasions.

As a playing unit, Everton started their season very well. The Toffees were playing some good football but the problem with them was their ability to put chances into the back of the net. Problems were also there in defence that have now settled a bit. Calvert-Lewin being fit for Everton makes such a big difference. The midfield will have a blow as Amadou Onana will miss this game through injury.

Manchester United on the other hand have welcomed Luke Shaw back from injury. Shaw is one of Manchester United's crucial players and could contribute massively to United playing better as a team. The introduction of Shaw will help Rashford as those two were so good as a pair on United's left-hand side. United have won three consecutive away games coming into this game.

United are a team that is still fragile and Everton can get at them if they start well. United are creating chances but they will have to be more clinical in front of goal if they want to beat Everton. Based on everything we feel Manchester United has a slightly better chance of winning.

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Everton vs Manchester United Predictions and Betting Tips

As per the bookmakers, there isn’t much to split between Everton and Manchester United when they play at the Goodison Park on Sunday. Manchester United and Everton will both go into this game on the back of two successful wins in their last Premier Leagues games. Both these sides have also lost just 1 of their last 5 games in the Premier League.

When it comes to goals, both these teams are struggling to score many. Everton have just found their groove in terms of scoring with the return of Calvert-Lewin. Everton has a poorer goal-scoring record at home than away.

Everton have only averaged 0.83 goals a game at the Goodison Park this season. Manchester United on the other hand averages just 1 goal a game when they travel. From these stats, it is evident where the problems lie for both teams.

Hence, we predict this game to be a low-scoring affair. Our call is for this game to not have more than 3.5 goals for both teams combined. Either team to win this game by a one-goal margin is also a good shout. Manchester United have scored in 80% of their away games this season.

Everton on the other hand has just scored in 50% of their home games. We however do expect both teams to score in this game due to both teams having shaky defences. Everton averages 42% possession at home whereas Manchester United averages 49% possession on an average in away settings. We believe Manchester United will have more of the ball than Everton but not by much.

When it comes to goal scoring for Everton the first name that pops up in everyone's mind is Calvert-Lewin. However, our call in this back would be to back Abdoulaye Doucoure. The midfielder has been in brilliant form this season and is Everton’s top scorer.

Doucoure has 4 goals this season in the Premier League. Also, since Sean Dyche took over Everton in the middle of last season no player has scored more for him than Doucoure having scored 9 goals. Doucoure’s late runs into the box could be worrisome for the Manchester United defence.

Manchester United are having problems with their attackers scoring goals this season. Hojlund has not opened his account in the league, Rashford is struggling but the one who has shown slight consistency is Bruno Fernandes. The Manchester United captain has scored 2 and assisted 1 in his last three appearances for the Red Devils.

We back Bruno to once again keep that run going. Depending on Hojlund’s late fitness test, another player to surprisingly come back will be Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has a brilliant record against Everton and is their bogeyman.

Final Prediction:Manchester United to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, D, W, L, W

Manchester United Player List

Goalkeepers:Andre Onana, Tom Heaton, Altay Bayindir

Defenders:Aaron Wan Bissaka, Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Tyrell Malacia, Luke Shaw, Sergio Reguilon, Jonny Evans

Midfielders:Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Mason Mount, Christian Eriksen, Kobee Mainoo, Hannibal Mejbri, Donny Van De Beek, Sofyan Amrabat

Attackers:Facundo Pellistri, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Amad Diallo, Anthony Martial, Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United Playing XI

Player Role Andre Onana Goalkeeper Aaron Wan Bissaka Defender Harry Maguire Defender Victor Lindelof Defender Luke Shaw Defender Sofyan Amrabat Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Midfielder Scott McTominay Midfielder Antony Midfielder Rasmus Hojlund Attacker Marcus Rashford Attacker

Manchester United Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, W, W

Everton vs Manchester United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:211

Everton wins:71

Manchester United wins:93

Matches are drawn:47

Everton vs Manchester United Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Manchester United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.65.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.