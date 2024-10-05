EVFC (Everton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning NUFC 55 % Bet Now! Everton will host Newcastle United in the Premier League at Goodison Park in the last fixture on Saturday. Everton go into this game with some momentum after they got their first win in the Premier League against Crystal Palace. It did not start in the best of fashion for the Toffees, as Marc Guehi put the away side ahead with a commanding header. The tide changed in the second half as Dwight McNeil turned the game upside down, scoring a brace in the space of 7 minutes. Goodison Park had sighs of relief as Crystal Palace failed to breach past Everton’s back line in search of the equaliser. A happy day for Sean Dyche and his team. Newcastle United welcomed the Champions in Manchester City to St James’ Park. The Magpies started the game with a lot of energy but saw themselves trailing as Gvardiol breached through the left, cutting past Trippier and then outfoxing both Tonali and Burn to curl an effort past Nick Pope. The Magpies still did not let their heads drop and kept their energy levels high. Eddie Howe orchestrated their press perfectly, at times stifling Manchester City. Haaland did not have any space to run into. City’s defence was breached with Guimares slipping in a lovely ball in behind to find Anthony Gordon, who was through on goal. The former Everton man cut past Ederson, but the Brazilian got a piece of him and conceded a penalty. Gordon stepped up and scored, sending Ederson the wrong way. Nick Pope made some brilliant saves in the game to keep his team in it by denying the likes of Haaland, Foden, and Bernardo. The Magpies snatched a point off the defending champions in the end.

Everton vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between the Magpies and the Toffees favours the team from Merseyside having the advantage. In the last 30 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 14 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Newcastle United winning 4 games.

Everton in their last game against Crystal Palace was not very convincing. In fact, if the Eagles were more convincing in attack, then they would have won easily. Everton has their clinical boots on thanks to Dwight McNeil being in really good form. Everton need the other attackers to come to the fray, as Eddie Howe will have a plan to shut down the former Burnley winger. The likes of Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin will need to be more clinical in their attack.

Newcastle United away from home do have the ability to let in silly goals. Their performance even in their win against Wolves was not convincing, and in the following game, they ended up getting beat by Fulham. The Magpies will need to be vary of Everton as their scoring record has been good. Everton are also now bolstered in defence with the return of Branthwaite and Mykolenko. Eddie Howe has a very good attack at his disposal. If Newcastle United decide to turn up, then it's hard to see how Everton as a defence would stop them.

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Everton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have clearly backed Newcastle United to beat Everton in this game at Goodison Park, although by not a very big margin. The difference between these two teams in terms of form is not that much, indicating that this game could actually be quite close. The oddsmakers have ruled out backing Newcastle United single-handedly, as Everton do come into this with a win in their last game. Newcastle United are still favourites here and have the trust of the bookies; however, they have no wins in their last 2 games. In terms of the teams on paper, it is Newcastle United who easily shine.

After their abysmal start to the season, Everton have finally managed to get some points on the board. They got their first win of the season in their last game against Crystal Palace at home. Before that, they just had a point to their name. The Toffees this season have lost 2 games at home, one to Brighton and the other to Bournemouth. The Bournemouth game was a bitter pill to swallow considering their attacking performances. The Toffees have not had problems when it comes to scoring goals this season. Newcastle United started off their season very well; hence, a loss to Fulham away from home was quite surprising. They followed that performance up with a hard-earned draw against Manchester City at St James’ Park. They have 1 win, 1 draw, and a loss from their 3 away games this season.

After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be a competitive encounter. We back Newcastle United to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect the Toffees to score two or more goals under the lights. Newcastle United have scored 2 or more goals in just 1 of their last 5 games this season. However, Everton have conceded an average of 2.33 goals at Goodison Park this season. The Magpies have enough quality in their attack. We back both teams to score in this game; hence, we do see Everton scoring as well. The Toffees have netted at least one goal in two of their three home games this season. They have scored at least 1 goal in each of their last 4 games. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have not kept a clean sheet since their opening day win against Southampton.

Dwight McNeil has been Everton’s talisman this season in every possible way. The former Burnley man has been a clutch player for Sean Dyche this season, with most of the attacking play going through him. McNeil already has five goal involvements this season. He has scored 3 goals and assisted 2. He is fresh off a brace against Crystal Palace, so he has confidence going into this one. Our call is for Dwight McNeil to score or assist anytime in this game against Newcastle United.

Everton are a team that concede a lot of shots on goal, with Jordan Pickford being one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League this season. The Everton shot stopper averages 2.8 saves per game this season in the Premier League. Hence, we once again expect him to have a busy night. Our prediction is for Pickford to make 3 or more saves in this game.

In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we back Anthony Gordon to score against his former club Everton. This season he has not started off very well, having scored just 2 goals in 6 games. Last week’s goal against Manchester City will give him a lot of confidence. Plus, playing against his former club should give him some extra motivation to get on the scoresheet.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Everton.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, L

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sandro Tonali Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Anthony Gordon Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, D

Everton vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:184

Everton wins:76

Newcastle United wins:71

Matches are drawn:37

Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.35.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.