EVFC (Everton) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
EVFC
45%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
55%
England
Goodison Park
Newcastle United welcomed the Champions in Manchester City to St James’ Park. The Magpies started the game with a lot of energy but saw themselves trailing as Gvardiol breached through the left, cutting past Trippier and then outfoxing both Tonali and Burn to curl an effort past Nick Pope. The Magpies still did not let their heads drop and kept their energy levels high. Eddie Howe orchestrated their press perfectly, at times stifling Manchester City. Haaland did not have any space to run into. City’s defence was breached with Guimares slipping in a lovely ball in behind to find Anthony Gordon, who was through on goal. The former Everton man cut past Ederson, but the Brazilian got a piece of him and conceded a penalty. Gordon stepped up and scored, sending Ederson the wrong way. Nick Pope made some brilliant saves in the game to keep his team in it by denying the likes of Haaland, Foden, and Bernardo. The Magpies snatched a point off the defending champions in the end.
Facts:
- Everton have surprisingly had a very good record at Goodison Park against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The Toffees have won 12 out of their last 20 games at home, losing just 3 games in total. 2 of those 3 losses for Everton have come in the last 2 seasons against Newcastle United.
- Newcastle United overall have had a very good record against Everton in the Premier League. The Magpies have lost just 2 games out of their last 8 games overall. Newcastle United have 5 wins to boast about and 1 draw. Before this run of games, Newcastle United managed to win 5 games from 24 attempts, drawing 6 and losing 13 times.
- Everton started off the Premier League season by losing 4 games in a row; however, that has now improved. In their last 2 games, they have accumulated 4 points with a draw against Leicester City and a win against Crystal Palace. A win for Everton on Saturday will see them win back-to-back games for the first time since April last season.
- Newcastle United this season, with 3 wins, 2 draws, and 1 loss, have 11 points to their name. Eddie Howe, with this, has guided Newcastle United to their best start in a top-flight season since 2011/12, where they had 12 points on board. On an individual level, this is even Eddie Howe’s best start as a manager, beating his earlier points total of 11 points that he achieved as Bournemouth manager in the 2010/11 League One.
Everton vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head tally between the Magpies and the Toffees favours the team from Merseyside having the advantage. In the last 30 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 14 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Newcastle United winning 4 games.
Everton in their last game against Crystal Palace was not very convincing. In fact, if the Eagles were more convincing in attack, then they would have won easily. Everton has their clinical boots on thanks to Dwight McNeil being in really good form. Everton need the other attackers to come to the fray, as Eddie Howe will have a plan to shut down the former Burnley winger. The likes of Ndiaye and Calvert-Lewin will need to be more clinical in their attack.
Newcastle United away from home do have the ability to let in silly goals. Their performance even in their win against Wolves was not convincing, and in the following game, they ended up getting beat by Fulham. The Magpies will need to be vary of Everton as their scoring record has been good. Everton are also now bolstered in defence with the return of Branthwaite and Mykolenko. Eddie Howe has a very good attack at his disposal. If Newcastle United decide to turn up, then it's hard to see how Everton as a defence would stop them.
Everton vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers have clearly backed Newcastle United to beat Everton in this game at Goodison Park, although by not a very big margin. The difference between these two teams in terms of form is not that much, indicating that this game could actually be quite close. The oddsmakers have ruled out backing Newcastle United single-handedly, as Everton do come into this with a win in their last game. Newcastle United are still favourites here and have the trust of the bookies; however, they have no wins in their last 2 games. In terms of the teams on paper, it is Newcastle United who easily shine.
After their abysmal start to the season, Everton have finally managed to get some points on the board. They got their first win of the season in their last game against Crystal Palace at home. Before that, they just had a point to their name. The Toffees this season have lost 2 games at home, one to Brighton and the other to Bournemouth. The Bournemouth game was a bitter pill to swallow considering their attacking performances. The Toffees have not had problems when it comes to scoring goals this season. Newcastle United started off their season very well; hence, a loss to Fulham away from home was quite surprising. They followed that performance up with a hard-earned draw against Manchester City at St James’ Park. They have 1 win, 1 draw, and a loss from their 3 away games this season.
After the necessary due diligence, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect this game to be a competitive encounter. We back Newcastle United to win this game at Goodison Park. We also expect the Toffees to score two or more goals under the lights. Newcastle United have scored 2 or more goals in just 1 of their last 5 games this season. However, Everton have conceded an average of 2.33 goals at Goodison Park this season. The Magpies have enough quality in their attack. We back both teams to score in this game; hence, we do see Everton scoring as well. The Toffees have netted at least one goal in two of their three home games this season. They have scored at least 1 goal in each of their last 4 games. Newcastle United, meanwhile, have not kept a clean sheet since their opening day win against Southampton.
Dwight McNeil has been Everton’s talisman this season in every possible way. The former Burnley man has been a clutch player for Sean Dyche this season, with most of the attacking play going through him. McNeil already has five goal involvements this season. He has scored 3 goals and assisted 2. He is fresh off a brace against Crystal Palace, so he has confidence going into this one. Our call is for Dwight McNeil to score or assist anytime in this game against Newcastle United.
Everton are a team that concede a lot of shots on goal, with Jordan Pickford being one of the busiest keepers in the Premier League this season. The Everton shot stopper averages 2.8 saves per game this season in the Premier League. Hence, we once again expect him to have a busy night. Our prediction is for Pickford to make 3 or more saves in this game.
In terms of scoring for Newcastle United, we back Anthony Gordon to score against his former club Everton. This season he has not started off very well, having scored just 2 goals in 6 games. Last week’s goal against Manchester City will give him a lot of confidence. Plus, playing against his former club should give him some extra motivation to get on the scoresheet.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Everton.
Everton Player List
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin
Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien
Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye
Everton Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jordan Pickford
|
Goalkeeper
|
Vitalii Mykolenko
|
Defender
|
Jake O’Brien
|
Defender
|
James Tarkowski
|
Defender
|
Ashley Young
|
Defender
|
Idrissa Gueye
|
Midfielder
|
Tim Iroegbunam
|
Midfielder
|
Dwight McNeil
|
Attacker
|
Abdoulaye Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Jack Harrison
|
Attacker
|
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|
Attacker
Everton Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, L, L
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy
Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tino Livramento
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Joelinton
|
Midfielder
|
Sandro Tonali
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Anthony Gordon
|
Attacker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, L, W, W, D
Everton vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:184
Everton wins:76
Newcastle United wins:71
Matches are drawn:37
Everton vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.35.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.15.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.68.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Newcastle United
Parimatch