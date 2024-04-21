EVFC (Everton) vs NFFC (Nottingham Forest) Match Prediction EVFC 61 % Chance of Winning NFFC 39 % Bet Now! It is a mouth-watering relegation battle as Everton welcomes Nottingham Forest in a potential 6-pointer at Goodison Park on Sunday. Both Everton and Nottingham Forest have been subject to points deductions this season due to breaching Proft and Sustainability Rules. This and poor form all around this season has seen both these vintage clubs fighting for their Premier League status for next season. Forest is in 16th position with 26 points from 33 games. Everton are one place below them in 17th with 25 points however they have played a game fewer than the Tricky Trees. A win for either team here will give their survival hopes a massive push. Luton Town in the relegation spot also have 25 points having played 33 games. Wins for Forest and Luton Town would see Everton go into the relegation spots. Wins for Everton and Luton Town would see Forest enter the drop zone. Hence both teams will want to get a result which will put them in a commanding position by the end. Everton in their last game were mauled by Cole Palmer and Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea scored 6 goals on the night with Palmer bagging 4 of those. Everton had their chances to get into the game with Beto missing a sitter. The Everton striker also had a goal ruled out for being offside. The Toffees however were no match for Chelsea as their goal difference took a massive hit. Nottingham Forest welcomed Wolves to the City Ground in their last Premier League game. Forest started the game decently well but went down to a goal from Cunha. Gibbs-White just before half time got the equaliser to get the crowd going again. Danilo scored to make it 2-1 however Cunha 5 minutes later equalised. Forest had enough chances to win the game but Jose Sa made some crazy saves to deny Hudson Odoi and Nico Williams.

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head record between both sides it is the Toffees that have the better record although very marginally.

In the last 3 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won 1 time, and 2 games have ended in a draw with Nottingham Forest failing to win a single game. Overall, Everton do not tend to get beat against Forest in their recent encounters.

Even in the reverse fixture, Everton were able to get a win at the City Ground as they produced a defensive masterclass. They are having big problems with Jarrad Branthwaite hobbling off with an injury. The defender has been their star player this season and it will be a big miss for them. Everton will need to convert their chances. They were badly beaten by Chelsea but had their moments to score if they did take their chances which came to Beto.

Nottingham Forest on the other hand will go into this game with the belief that they can get something from this game. They do not have the best of records when it comes to playing away as they do tend to struggle. This is the best opportunity for Forest to get something against Everton but the Toffees do tend to find their way at home and hence they do have a better chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have picked a clear favourite in this game but the odds do not single-handedly back them. Everton have been backed by the bookies to get the job done over Nottingham Forest. The difference between Everton and Forest in terms of the odds is not huge but the Toffees are labelled favourites to win on Sunday. Everton has had a decent record against Nottingham Forest plus the Toffees also relatively play better at home hence they have the backing of the bookies.

Everton have had a very poor campaign this season. Goodison Park has not been that ground where teams mostly struggled. The Toffees have just a 27% win record at the Goodison this season. It has improved recently but is nowhere near what it used to be in previous years. The Toffees average 1.07 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 1.66. This does show that Everton is a team that wastes a lot of opportunities in front of the goal. Everton have struggled to outscore teams this season. They have also conceded 1.20 goals at home which is not the worst of defensive records this season. Nottingham Forest have been abysmal away from home winning just 13% of their away games this season. They score 1.06 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.07.

Based on these numbers, we expect both Everton and Nottingham Forest to score in this game. We see this game having fewer goals overall. Both teams to score a combined tally of under 3.5 goals is our prediction. The Tricky Trees have failed to score in 31% of their away games this season. Everton meanwhile has failed to score in 33% of their home games this season. Forest defensively is a poor side hence we back Sean Dyche’s men to trouble them, especially on set pieces. Our call would have been to back Everton when it comes to keeping a clean sheet as they have not conceded a goal at home in 33% of their games. But we can see Forest scoring at least 1 in this game. They have the attacking threat and Everton is vulnerable with Branthwaite missing through injury.

In terms of winning the first half, our call is for it to end in a draw, with Everton getting the better of Nottingham Forest in the 2nd half. Everton have drawn 53% of their first halves this season. The Tricky Trees meanwhile have drawn in 50% which validates our claim more. In terms of the 2nd half, Everton win 27% of their games in comparison to Forest’s 19%. In conclusion, we back Everton to do the damage in the 2nd half and win the tie.

Everton also has a better record when it comes to scoring first. Nottingham Forest have scored the 1st goal in 13 of their 33 games this season in comparison to Everton who have scored 1st in 14 of their 32 of their games. Everton has the better record and with them being at home we expect them to start well.

When it comes to scoring for Everton it remains to be seen if Calvert-Lewin can be fit. The Englishman was hitting peak form but missed last week’s game against Chelsea where they lost badly. Beto is not the most dependable striker as he misses a raft of chances. Abdoulaye Doucoure is also a decent option to get the job done.

Nottingham Forest have won on the best striker in terms of conversions this season as Chris Wood tops the list with a minimum of 10 shots as a criterion. Wood has scored 12 goals from 31 shots with that being the best conversion rate in the Premier League currently.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat Nottingham Forest

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): L, W, D, L, L

Nottingham Forest Players List

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Wayne Hennessey, Ethan Horvath, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Shelvey

Defenders: Joe Worrall, Nico Williams, Harry Toffolo, Moussa Niakhate, Serge Aurier, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Felipe, Ola Aina, Nuno Tavares, Gonzalo Montiel, Murillo

Midfielders: Orel Mangala, Morgan Gibbs-White, Andrey Santos, Cheikhou Kouyate, Nicoloas Dominquez, Ryan Yates, Danilo, Brandon Aguilera,

Attackers: Taiwo Awoniyi, Chris Wood, Anthony Elanga, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Divock Origi

Nottingham Forest Playing XI

Player Role Matt Turner Goalkeeper Gonzalo Montiel Defender Moussa Niakhate Defender Murillo Defender Ola Aina Defender Ibrahima Sangare Midfielder Danilo Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White Midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi Midfielder Taiwo Awoniyi Attacker Anthony Elanga Attacker

Nottingham Forest Team Form(Last five-game): D, L, W, D, D

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Head-To-Head

Matches Played:131

Everton wins:56

Nottingham Forest wins:47

Matches are drawn:28

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.04.

Nottingham Forest to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.