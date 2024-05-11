EVFC (Everton) vs SHU (Sheffield United) Match Prediction EVFC 79 % Chance of Winning SHU 21 % Bet Now! Everton are set to face off against Sheffield United in their final home game of the season at Goodison Park. Everton with the draw in their last game made themselves officially safe for next season’s Premier League. Everton cannot get relegated even if they lose both of their last games. They however can finish as high as 15th place if they win both their games and Brentford who are a point above them lose at least one. Everton in their last game travelled to Kenilworth Road to face off against Luton Town. Everton got a chance to get an early goal as Branthwaite was fouled in the penalty box. Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up and dispatched the penalty in style. Luton Town equalised within 7 minutes through Adebayo. Both teams had their chances to get the second goal. Luton was better in possession and made a late charge however the defence of Sean Dyche and his Everton team looked impregnable as they held on to get a point at London. For Sheffield United, the Premier League dream ended a couple of weeks back. In terms of the table, they will finish dead last even if they win their last 2 games. There is nothing but pride to play for before they start in the Championship next year in a bid to get back into the Premier League the following year. They were thumped in their last game at home by a Nottingham Forest team who were looking to seal their spot for next season’s Premier League. The ever-reliable Ben Brereton Diaz gave them the lead from the spot but it all went downhill from there as Forest was more clinical than the Blades. In terms of attempts both teams were equal but a brace from Hudson-Odoi and one goal from Ryan Yates saw the Tricky Trees come from behind to eventually win 3-1.

Everton vs Sheffield United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head tally between these two teams is quite close and not many people would have predicted it to be that way. In the last 6 meetings between the two sides, Everton has managed to win 3 times, and 1 game ended in a draw with Sheffield United winning on 2 occasions. As further discussed below, Sheffield United have in the past years enjoyed playing at Goodison Park. Their record there is really good but as things stand at the moment the gulf between the two is too much to warrant another Sheffield United upset.

The feel-good factor at Everton is back. Sean Dyche’s team are playing with much confidence and flair. A key player turning up their form at key intervals of the season has been crucial for them. At home, Everton have made most of their games.

That was the difference as to why Sheffield United dropped down and Everton stayed up. Playing well and winning at home can save you no matter how bad you are away. The Blades did not do well at home plus are horrendous away. Hence we cannot see anything but an Everton win. The way Everton has played at home has forced us to give them a better chance of winning this game on Saturday.

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Everton vs Sheffield United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have backed Everton to easily get the job done against a struggling Sheffield United team on Saturday at Goodison Park. The difference between these two teams in terms of odds shows the resurgence of Everton in recent games and the fall of Sheffield United. Everton are the favourites due to their recent upsurge in form as they have not lost any of their last 4 games. Sheffield United meanwhile come into this on the back of 5 consecutive defeats.

Taking the few games into consideration, Everton has been brilliant at him. The Toffees have a 39% win record at Goodison Park this season. The Toffees average 1.17 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 1.60. Everton struggled to finish chances before but now they are regularly finding the back of the net. Everton have also solidified their defence now after being leaky earlier in the season. They have now conceded a 1.00 goal at home which has had a positive impact on their results. Sheffield United on the other hand have a horrid record away from home winning just 6% of their away games this season. They score 0.89 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 0.77.

With everything assessed, here are our predictions and tips for this game. We expect Everton to cruise in this game. We can see Everton scoring a few goals on Saturday. The Toffees to win this game by scoring 2 or more goals is our call. We also expect Everton to win by a margin of 2 goals or more. Sheffield United have failed to score in 39 % of their away games this season. Everton on the other hand has been defensively quite stable at home this year. They have kept a clean sheet in 44% of their games this season and we believe that record will continue. We back Everton to not concede a single goal in this game on Saturday and restrict the Blades.

Everton also has a better record when it comes to scoring first. The Toffees have scored the first goal in 18 of their 36 games this season in comparison to Sheffield United who have scored first in 11 of their 36 games. Everton in their last few games has taken the lead on most occasions. The Toffees are full of confidence and we expect that to continue especially at home hence we back them to break the deadlock.

For Sheffield United we back Ben Brereton Diaz to score if they indeed manage to find the back of the net. The Chilean striker has only been positive all this season. Diaz failed to keep Sheffield up but his contributions took them way further than first expected. He scored a goal every 158 minutes on average which is the second-best for a Sheffield United player in a single season. He already has scored 6 goals for them this season.

For Everton, we have backed them to keep a clean sheet and we further stand by that call because of how good Jordan Pickford has been. The English goalkeeper has kept 12 clean sheets already in the Premier League. His best tally for the club was in 2018/19 when he achieved 15. He has a chance of breaking that record but he will need to keep 3 successive clean sheets in his last 3 games to do so.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat Sheffield United.

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, L

Sheffield United Player List

Goalkeepers: Adam Davies, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, Marcus Dewhurst

Defenders: George Baldock, Max Lowe, Auston Trusty, Chris Basham, John Eghan, Luke Thomas, Anel Ahmedhodzic, Jack Robinson, Jayden Bogle, Yasser Larouci, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Femi Seriki, Sai Sachdev, Jili Buyabu

Midfielders: John Fleck, Gustavo Hamer, Oliver Norwood, Ismaila Coulibaly, Ben Osborn, Anis Ben Slimane, Andre Brooks, Gustavo Hamer, Vinicius De Souza Costa, James McAtee, Tom Davies

Attackers:Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie, Benie Traore, William Osula, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison, Ben Brereton Diaz

Sheffield United Playing XI

Player Role Wes Foderingham Goalkeeper Anel Ahmedhodzic Defender Chris Basham Defender Auston Trusty Defender Jayden Bogle Defender Luke Thomas Defender Oliver Norwood Midfielder Vinicius De Souza Midfielder Gustavo Hamer Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Cameron Archer Attacker

Sheffield United Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, L, L

Everton vs Sheffield United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:136

Everton wins:55

Sheffield United wins:49

Matches are drawn:32

Everton vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.43.

Sheffield United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.00.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.10.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.