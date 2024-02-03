EVFC (Everton) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction EVFC 45 % Chance of Winning TOT 55 % Bet Now! Everton will lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League early kick-off. Tottenham Hotspur has jumped to the 4th spot after their last game level on points & goal difference with Aston Villa who occupy 5th place due to fewer goals scored. Everton have dropped to the 18th spot in the League which is a relegation spot after their last game in the Premier League. Luton Town's win over Brighton & Hove Albion catapulted them out of the relegation zone. Everton and Fulham this season have both been in the same boat in terms of chances taken. 0-0 was the scoreline that was a fair reflection of their attacking potential. The game at Craven Cottage was an open affair. Both teams managed to have a combined tally of 46 shots. The heroes of this game were however Pickford and Leno, the two goalkeepers who produced some fine saves to deny any goal-scoring opportunities to the attackers. In terms of chances, Jimenez and Muniz had the best ones for Fulham in either half. The massive two chances for Everton came for substitute Beto who missed one of those from point-blank range. No goals in this game for either side. For Tottenham Hotspur, however, it was a goal fest when Brentford visited in their last Premier League game. The Bees took the lead in the 15th minute through Maupay and then began to shut shop with Spurs constantly attacking to find the equaliser. Post half-time time Spurs turned it around as Udogie netted 3 minutes after the restart. A minute later Brennan Johnson put the hosts 2-1 to complete the turnaround after tapping the ball into the back of the net. Richarlison made it 3-1 in the 56th minute to give Spurs a buffer heading into the final 34 minutes. Ivan Toney made it 3-2 with 23 minutes to go but Spurs held on for the win.

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur in their recent run have had both boring and exciting clashes with their head-to-head favouring the team from North London.

In the last 35 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won on 7 occasions, and 14 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning 14 games. Both these teams go into this game with different modes of confidence.

Everton will go into this game knowing they can rely on their defence to keep most opponents quiet on their day. If the Toffees manage to stay compact then they tend to be difficult to break down. The problem is with their attack. In their last 3 games, they have taken 41 shots with no goals to show for. That is how poor they have been in the attacking sense. They surely need to turn up in the attacking sense if they want to have any chance of getting something in this game.

Tottenham Hotspur’s philosophy in this game is not going to change. They will continue to play in a high-intensity way which favours their attacking philosophy. Spurs will once again be expected to attack Everton right off the go and we believe that is what gives them a higher chance of winning. Spurs have the proven ability to score goals against the biggest teams and as mentioned below it is goals that win you games at the end of 90 minutes. It will be an interesting tie to keep an eye on this week. Attack vs defence.

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Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

The bookies with their odds have labelled this game in terms of odds a very tight-knit and close affair. The difference between Spurs and Everton in terms of the odds given is miniscule. This shows that there is no clear favourite heading into this game. Spurs have the better record but Everton is doing well in terms of the eye test.

Everton this season have performed better when they play away in comparison to playing at home. The Toffees average 1 goal a game this season at Goodison Park which needs to improve. Their expected goals ratio is 1.69 so they have to do better in this scenario. They also basically concede the same amount as they score with an average of 1.09 goals per game. Spurs have been recent on the road. Their goalscoring form is healthy. They average 2.18 goals per game on their travels to opponent grounds. Defensively they do concede slightly more than Everton with 1.69 goals on average.

Based on these stats, we expect both Everton and Tottenham Hotspur to score in this game. Both teams to score 3 or more goals in this game is our call. Tottenham Hotspur have been in good scoring nick as of late and have scored 2 or more goals in each of their last 7 games. Hence, we expect Spurs in this game to also score 2 or more goals and that is our call. Both teams have low clean sheet rates especially Tottenham Hotspur as they have only 27% rate this season on the road. Hence we also predict that Everton will score in this game. The Toffees have scored in 55% of their home games this relatively low season but Spurs do tend to get leaky in defence hence we give them a shot to score.

In terms of the battles of the halves, our call is for the 1st half to end in a draw, with Spurs winning the 2ndhalf. Everton drew 55% of their first halves and Spurs 36% which is quite a high number and aligns with our call. In terms of the 2nd half, Spurs are dominant winning 64% of their last 45 minutes. Hence we predict that Spurs will beat Everton for goals in the final 45 minutes.

Tottenham also have a good record when it comes to scoring 1st. Spurs have scored the 1st goal in 16 of their 22 games this season in comparison to Everton who have scored 1st in just 50% of their games. Hence we also back Spurs to get the 1st goal in this game at the Goodison Park.

When it comes to scoring for Tottenham Hotspur, we do back the Brazilian striker in Richarlison to score against his former club. The Brazilian has been in brilliant form for Spurs this season and is one of the most in-form players in the League scoring 7 goals in his last 7 games.

For Everton, it is always a tough choice to pick a goal scorer as there isn’t a consistent player to bank on. However, in this game, we will back Jack Harrison to score. Harrison is playing as a more attacking midfielder centrally which should give him some more spaces to score. He had his chances against Fulham but at home, he could be more clinical.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, L, L

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Micky van de Ven Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Richarlison Attacker Timo Werner Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, D, W, L, W

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:187

Everton wins:57

Tottenham Hotspur wins:71

Matches are drawn:59

Everton vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.