EVFC (Everton) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction EVFC 70 % Chance of Winning WHU 30 % Bet Now! Everton will do battle with West Ham United at Goodison Park on Saturday in one of the Premier League early games. West Ham United see themselves on 8th spot after their last game level on points with Brighton who occupy 7th place with a better goal difference. Everton meanwhile has climbed to 15th in the table as the Premier League reduced their 10-point deduction to 6 points after an appeal for FFP rule-breaking. This puts Everton 5 points over the relegation spots with another charge set to hit them in the future. Everton in their last game in the Premier League travelled to the South Coast of England as they faced Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls technically were the far better side as they created chance after chance. Everton were settled in a low block and looked comfortable. Everton rubbed more misery onto Brighton as they scored in the 73rd minute from a set piece as Branthwaite found the top corner with a stunning finish. It looked like Everton were about to get their first victory after a long time as Gilmour was sent off making Brighton finish the game with 10 players. However, a last-minute goal from Dunk secured a point for Brighton which was yet another chance squandered by Everton. West Ham in their last game against Brentford cruised to a 4-2 victory thanks to a brilliant hattrick from Jarrod Bowen. The striker scored a quickfire brace in the space of the first 7 minutes of the game leaving the Brentford defence bewildered. He got his hat trick in the 63rd minute with a brilliant header from a lofted cross from Kudus. Emerson unleashed a thunderous effort from 25 yards to find a top corner with his left foot putting Brentford to the sword. A much-needed win for David Moyes and his men.

Everton vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

Everton and West Ham United have set a standard in the Premier League of producing some of the closest and grittiest encounters over the years.

In the last 34 meetings between the two sides, Everton has won 18 times, 9 games have ended in a draw with West Ham winning 7 games. Overall, Everton has done well recently but West Ham does know how to win at Goodison Park.

The Hammers have won 3 games at Everton’s home ground very recently in the Premier League. West Ham in each of those 3 games was very good when it came to their defensive organisation and also brooding to the fact that David Moyes is their manager. Moyes had a long stint as Everton boss which gave West Ham the advantage. The Hammers were going through their worst phase with Paqueta out however with the Brazilian returning they are back to winning ways.

For Everton, the equation has always been simple. They need Calvert-Lewin to fire. Everton are just missing too many chances this season in the Premier League. Most of Everton’s success in the last few years was down to the goals-scoring contributions of Calvert-Lewin. However this year he remains fit but his goal-scoring numbers have dropped significantly. Everton will want their talisman to score to get the pressure off their defenders. The Everton backline is in constant pressure defending leads or keeping the score level. It is high time that Everton’s attackers take the burden off their defenders.

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Everton vs West Ham United Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers have judged this game in terms of their odds as a very close encounter with the home side having the slight edge. The difference between Everton and West Ham in terms is not huge, showing that this fixture could throw a curveball. There isn’t a hands-down favourite when it comes to this game. Everton historically though has the edge because of their record against the Hammers.

Everton have not had the best of home records this season. They have a 23% win record at the Goodison this season. The Toffees average 1.08 goals a game from an expected goals ratio of 1.64. Everton is wasteful scoring-wise. They are not outscoring their defence this season as they conceded 1.15 goals at home showing why they draw so many games. West Ham have been average away from home winning 38% of their away games this season. They score 1.38 goals on average from an expected goals ratio of 1.13.

Based on these numbers, we expect both Everton and West Ham United to score in this game. We do not see this game being a very high-scoring affair. Both teams combined to score under 3.5 goals is our call. West Ham have only failed to score in 23% of their away games this season. Everton meanwhile has failed to score in 38% of their home games this season. The West Ham defence is suspect so we can see Everton troubling them, especially on set pieces. Our call is to back Everton when it comes to keeping a clean sheet as they have a 33% record in their home games with West Ham having an 8% record away from home. But as mentioned before we expect both teams to find the back of the net.

In terms of winning the first half, our call is for it to end in a draw, with Everton winning the game in the 2nd half. Everton have drawn in 54% of their first halves this season. The Hammers meanwhile have drawn in 31% which makes our points In terms of the 2nd half, Everton and West Ham both win 31% of their games. We back the home team here and predict that Everton will get the job done in the 2nd half.

West Ham however has the better record when it comes to scoring first. West Ham have scored the 1st goal in 14 of their 26 games this season in comparison to Everton who have scored 1st in 12 of their 26 of their games. The difference is not much and hence we will back Everton to take the lead in this game with them being the home team.

When it comes to scoring for West Ham United, we have to back Jarrod Bowen to score fresh off his hat trick against Brentford. The English striker has been fantastic for West Ham this season in the forward role. His pace through the centre could cause problems for the central defenders of Everton. Bowen is also on penalties.

For Everton, we believe that this could be the game that Calvert-Lewin scores as he loves playing against West Ham United. The English striker has already scored 6 goals against West Ham in his Premier League career and that is the most he has scored against any opponent. We can see Calvert Lewin scoring in this game.

Final Prediction:Everton to beat West Ham United

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, D

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Ben Johnson, Aaron Cresswell, Kurt Zouma, Vladimir Coufal, Angelo Ogbonna, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: James Ward-Prowse, Pablo Fornals, Lucas Paqueta, Flynn Downes, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Conor Coventry, Mohammed Kudus, Kalvin Phillips

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Said Benrahma

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Vladimir Coufal Defender Nayef Aguerd Defender Kurt Zouma Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Edson Alvarez Midfielder James Ward-Prowse Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Tomas Soucek Midfielder Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, L, D

Everton vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:187

Everton wins:75

West Ham United wins:44

Matches are drawn:31

Everton vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.08.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.