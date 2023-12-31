Fulham vs Arsenal Match Prediction FUL 16 % Chance of Winning ARS 84 % Bet Now! 2023 in the Premier League is set to end with Fulham welcoming Arsenal to the Craven Cottage on New Year’s Eve in the Premier League on Sunday. Arsenal relinquished their lead at the top of the table and now sit in 2nd place with 40 points from 19 games, 2 points of leaders Liverpool. Fulham meanwhile sit in 13th place with 21 points from 19 games. Fulham in their last game travelled to the Vitality Stadium to face Bournemouth in the Premier League. The major chunk of the first half did not produce any big moments as both sides had a cagey start. Bournemouth however just before the break took the lead after the Fulham midfield and defence allowed Alex Scott to run from deep, beating several white jerseys to find Kluivert on the left who beat Leno in goal. Fulham did very less in the start of the 2nd half to trouble the Cherries. It got even worse as Palhinha barged into Semenyo in the box awarding Bournemouth a chance to double their lead which Solanke took with both hands scoring from the penalty spot. Luis Sinsterra cut in to beat Leno emphatically as Fulham succumbed to their third consecutive defeat. A total lacklustre performance in which they were able to register just 3 shots on target. Arsenal welcomed West Ham United in their last game in the Premier League. Saka had an easy chance to give Arsenal the lead in the 3rd minute but his shot was straight at Areola. West Ham took the lead on the counter as Emerson’s cross found Bowen who, according to VAR, managed to keep the ball inside the byline to find Soucek who tapped into an empty goal. Areola made another good stop to deny Saka’s header. Saka should have levelled the game before halftime as he was put 1v1 against Areola but the winger failed to hit the target hitting the post instead. West Ham doubled their lead once again against the run of play as Ward Prowse stunningly found Mavropanos whose header crept into Arsenal’s goal. Arsenal had a raft of chances to score but failed to get past Areola. The likes of Nketiah, Jesus, Trossard and Saka all failed to beat the French goalkeeper. David Raya spared Arsenal’s blushes by saving a penalty in the end to keep the score 2-0. The Gunners tasted their first home defeat of the season giving David Moyes his first win at the Emirates in 23 attempts.

Fulham vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two vintage sides from London has been significantly one-sided. In the last 21 games between these two teams in all competitions, Arsenal has won 13 times, and 6 games have ended in a stalemate with Fulham winning just 2 times.

Victories have been scarce for Fulham when they play Arsenal. The Cottagers however in their last game against Arsenal showed guile and strength to get back into the game and draw 2-2. Fulham are only one of three sides that have taken points from Arsenal at home.

The Cottagers will need to take a leaf from West Ham United's book and defend well. It is a feat to manage to keep the doors locked against Arsenal for 90 minutes but sides that are defensively organised can do it. We however do not see Fulham doing that, especially not with their recent defensive performances.

Arsenal in their last game against West Ham was wasteful in front of goal. The Gunners did create chances but will need to start converting them. Mikel Arteta does have enough in his attack to get the better of Fulham. Based on form, personnel and results, Fulham do not stand a chance against Arsenal hence the Gunners go into this game with a better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Arsenal Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bulk of the betting channels, Arsenal goes into this game as major favourites to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage. The odds between these two sides are massive majorly due to current form, personnel and their previous history.

Arsenal is a team that tends to do very well against Fulham. Their record against the Cottagers is brilliant. Even so, there are lots of things to look forward to in this game.

Overall, Fulham came into this game with an average record at home. However, their recent form has been quite good. They have picked up a few wins in their recent games at Craven Cottage.

Even though they failed to score a single goal in their last home game against Burnley, they surprisingly do tend to score more often. Marco Silva’s men are averaging 1.89 goals a game at Craven Cottage.

The Gunners meanwhile have scored 1.56 goals on their travels in the Premier League this season. Fulham on average conceded 1.22 goals at their home ground this season whereas Arsenal have been defensively sound away from home conceding only 0.89 goals.

Mikel Arteta comes into this game with some decent away performances this season. They on average have collected 1.89 points on the road. Fulham have a worse points average at home in comparison to Arsenal’s away record with a tally of just 1.63 points.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game to be a highly one-sided affair. We do expect Arsenal to score quite a few goals in this game. Our call is for the Gunners to get over 2 goals here.

The Gunners have a formidable scoring record away from home this season having failed to score in just 25% of their games. Even though the Gunners couldn’t fire against West Ham, we expect them to make up in this game in terms of scoring goals.

Fulham meanwhile have failed to score in 44% of their home games this season. They have also not scored in any of their last three games in the Premier League. We fancy Arsenal to get a clean sheet here. Mikel Arteta boasts a strong backline that could keep the Fulham attack at bay.

In terms of shots, we expect Arsenal to batter Fulham as well. We could surely see Fulham defending deep to keep Arsenal’s attacking as far away as a goal possible. West Ham did the same in the last game which prompted Arsenal to register 30 shots on their goal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners this season are averaging 10.55 shots a game away from home this season. We don’t see Arsenal getting another 30 shots in this game however we do predict that the Gunners will have 15 or more shots in this game.

Arsenal has a very good record of scoring first in comparison to Fulham. The Gunners have scored first in 13 out of their 19 PL games this season. Fulham meanwhile have gone in front in just 7 of their 19 games. Our call is for Arsenal to take the lead in this game and score in the 1st half as well.

The scoring record has not been the best for Fulham as of late. Their top scorer, Raul Jimenez is back from suspension and could be their hope to finally find a goal. The Mexican striker has scored 4 goals this season for the Cottagers. The three games in which Fulham did not score were the three games Jimenez missed through suspension.

For Arsenal, our pick to score in this game will be Martin Odegaard. The midfielder has a brilliant away record. Odegaard has scored 11 goals and registered 6 assists since the start of the 22/23 season. The Arsenal captain tends to do better playing away and we believe this could be another away tie that he could bag some goals in.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Fulham.

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, L

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya, Karl Hein, Runar Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Mohamed Elneny, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Leandro Trossard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Gabriel Jesus Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, L, W

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:62

Fulham wins:8

Arsenal wins:42

Matches are drawn:12

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 6.00.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.