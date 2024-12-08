Fulham vs Arsenal Match Prediction FUL 7 % Chance of Winning ARS 93 % Bet Now! Arsenal will travel across the city to face Fulham on Sunday in the Premier League at Craven Cottage. Arsenal have steadied the ship with their recent performances as they have won each of their last 3 games. Their latest win came against Manchester United, in which their set piece superiority showed. Manchester United looked uncomfortable defending every corner, but the breakthrough came in the second half as Timber glanced Rice’s corner kick past Onana. Minutes later, Saka’s cross saw Partey head it towards Saliba, taking a nick off the Frenchman and going in for the Gunners’ second. Fulham ran riot in their game against Brighton and Hove Albion. Alex Iwobi’s fantastic goal-scoring form continued as he opened the scoring in the 4th minute. Baleba, in the second half, scored the equaliser. Marco Silva’s men put their foot on the gas towards the end of the game as O’Riley put Andreas Perriera’s corner kick into his own net. Alex Iwobi got his and Fulham’s third of the night right at the death to seal the win.

Fulham vs Arsenal Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Arsenal, it is the North London club that is dominated by the biggest margins. In the last 22 meetings between these two teams, Arsenal has won 13 times; 6 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 3 times.

Fulham will have to be wary of this Arsenal team considering the momentum they are coming with. Arsenal, in their game against Manchester United, showed that they do not need to play particularly well to win games. Their threat from corners is simply astounding. Fulham and all other teams in the future need to avoid conceding a lot of corners in this game. Arsenal’s attackers, however, are in really good nick. This will be a difficult game for the Gunners, as they experienced last season. Arsenal cannot be complacent in this game as they have no margin for error. That is why we do believe that they have a better chance of winning against Fulham. Arsenal at the moment looks like a more consistent unit in comparison to Fulham.

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Fulham vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Arsenal has the marginal backing to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Fulham came into this game on the back of a fantastic win as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion in their midweek game at Craven Cottage. Arsenal, on the other hand, were also victorious in their last game at home as they beat Manchester United at the Emirates. The difference between the two teams in terms of odds is quite telling. The oddsmakers have decided to back Arsenal as they are in great touch, winning each of their last 3 games. However, Fulham cannot be discounted, as they have a good record when it comes to playing at Craven Cottage. This game has all the ingredients of being a nail-biter.

Marco Silva has done a fantastic job at Fulham as their manager in the Premier League. Their performances at Craven Cottage this season have been really strong, having most recently beaten Brighton. Fulham this season has been conquered at home, however. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have both beaten them at home this season. However, Fulham has 4 wins in their first 7 games, which, according to their standards, is a very good start in the league.

Most of Arsenal’s disappointing performances have come away from home until now. The win against West Ham in their last away game was their first after 4 games. The Gunners have lost at Bournemouth and Newcastle United. Chelsea and Manchester City held them to a stalemate. However, Arteta’s men have also gone to some tough places and have won, including the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Arsenal and Fulham to score in this game. Fulham has scored in each of their 7 home games in the Premier League this season. Fulham, even in terms of their overall record, have scored in each of their last 13 games, both home and away. Our prediction is for Arsenal to score 2 or more goals in this game. Arsenal also has a stellar scoring record recently. They are fresh off scoring 3 against Forest, 5 against West Ham, and 2 against Manchester United.

Arsenal to score 2 or more goals is our call here. Fulham are generally a good defensive team; however, in some games they do tend to switch off, allowing the opposition to capitalise. The Cottagers have conceded more than 1 goal in just 2 of their 7 home games this season, which came in their defeats against Aston Villa and Wolves. Arsenal, however, have scored 2 goals in all 3 of their 7 away games until now. We will back Mikel Arteta’s team to get a minimum of two goals.

Here we also predict that this tie will have more than 2.5 goals. Having backed Arsenal to score 2 and Fulham to also net a minimum of 1 goal adds to the fact that there will be more than 2.5 goals in this game. Fulham have seen over 2.5 goals in each of their last 5 home games. Arsenal, meanwhile, were involved in a 7-goal thriller themselves in their last away game.

Harry Wilson this season has been rejuvenated in terms of his goal output as the graphs have taken a massive rise. The midfielder has scored 3 goals in his last 3 London Derbies. Wilson has also registered an average of 0.6 shots per game. We do expect him to test Arsenal in this game. This is a risky shout. Alex Iwobi also is having a really good season when it comes to scoring. The former Arsenal man has 5 goals already to his name, most recently netting in his last game against Brighton. This is a more safe shout on Sunday in this game.

In terms of scoring for Arsenal, we do back Bukayo Saka to net in this game. The midfielder has just picked up momentum in the league. The English midfielder’s record against London teams is really good. Saka has 7 goals and 7 assists in his last 14 games against London opposition. Hence we back Saka to shine in this game. Saka has a total of 17 assists as an Arsenal player in London derbies. He is a real threat in taking corners that Arsenal defenders tend to convert. Bukayo Saka to score or assist anytime in this game is our call.

Final Prediction:Arsenal to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, L, W, W

Arsenal Player List

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, David Raya

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Ben White, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice

Attackers:Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Leandro Trossard, Reiss Nelson

Arsenal Playing XI

Player Role David Raya Goalkeeper Ben White Defender William Saliba Defender Gabriel Defender Oleksandr Zinchenko Defender Declan Rice Midfielder Thomas Partey Midfielder Martin Odegaard Midfielder Bukayo Saka Attacker Kai Havertz Attacker Gabriel Martinelli Attacker

Arsenal Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, D, L

Fulham vs Arsenal Head-To-Head

Matches Played:63

Fulham wins:9

Arsenal wins:42

Matches are drawn:12

Fulham vs Arsenal Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.45.

Arsenal to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.61.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.30.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.