FUL (Fulham) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
FUL
45%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
55%
England
Craven Cottage
Rodrigo Muniz scored in his 2nd successive game as he slotted in the ball past Neto after De Cordova nodded a header down to him from a brilliant cross from Willian. The Cherries post halftime did get back into the game as Senesi scored to half the deficit. Fulham however were not allowing Bournemouth to get back into this as 2 minutes later they scored to keep their 2-goal buffer. Rodrigo Muniz with the 2nd of the night, this time connecting onto Willian’s cross on the far post. Fulham held on and did not allow the Cherries another sniff at goal and claimed all three points on the day.
Aston Villa have now dropped to 5th spot on the table after Tottenham went over them due to their win. Aston Villa not only allowed Spurs to eclipse them but has also given Manchester United a sniff at the spot they currently occupy with them being just 5 points clear of them. Unai Emery’s men welcomed Manchester United to Villa Park in their last Premier League game and were beaten by Manchester United late in the game. Rasmus Hojlund gave United the lead early in the game but Villa started to come back.
Ollie Watkins missed some really good chances to equalise as Onana denied the Englishman on multiple occasions. Douglas Luiz finally equalised after slotting the ball into the roof after Onana’s saved rebound fell straight. Villa were looking well in sight to win this game as the Stadium was erupting following their equaliser. It was however not meant to be as Scott McTominay gave them a gut punch by scoring the winner right at the death to make it successive home Premier League losses.
Facts:
- Fulham have quite a good record when it comes to facing Aston Villa at the Craven Cottage. The London outfit have won 3 of their last Premier League games at home losing just 1 time. The Cottagers have also stopped Aston Villa from scoring in 4 of their last 5 games at Villa Park in the Premier League.
- Overall, Aston Villa have won 4 of their last 5 Premier League games against Fulham. The Lions’ only loss came last season in this same fixture as they were destroyed 3-0. Before this run, Villa managed the same amount of wins in 19 attempts against Fulham.
- Fulham as of late have significantly improved their form at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s men have won 6 of their last 9 games at home, drawing 1 and losing 2 in the process. Last season Fulham scored in 15 of their 18 home games in total, winning just 8 games. This season they have already played 12 home games winning 7 games by scoring in each of those games.
Fulham vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head matchups between Fulham and Aston Villa have been very competitive with none of the teams having a massive dominance. In the last 26 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 10 wins, 5 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning just 11 times.
Fulham have got their goal-scoring mojo back with Rodrigo Muniz firing for them upfront. They have scored 5 goals in the last 2 games in the Premier League. If Fulham in some way or shape can remain organised in tomorrow's game then they do have a massive chance of getting a win against Aston Villa. It is hard to bank on Fulham defensively hence they do not go in as the massive favourites.
Aston Villa are the marginal favourites to win this game against Fulham because they have proven goal scorers in their team. Injuries will play a massive role for them as they have lost Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos this week. It remains to be seen how Emery manages this situation but we believe he has enough tools in his arsenal to get the job done in this fixture. We do expect Fulham to make things hard for Aston Villa but we do expect Emery’s team to have the last laugh.
Fulham vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookmakers, this game is tipped to be a very tight affair as the odds between both sides are quite close. Aston Villa go into this game with the backing of the bookies but they do not have the outright trust to win this game with Fulham also having quite close odds to that of Villa. On another day, Aston Villa would have gone into this game as outright favourites to win this game but both teams’ last results have put a spanner in the works for the oddsmakers. A case could be made for both teams in this game. Fulham have been bang on average when it comes to their home performances this season. The Cottagers have won 58% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.
Their scoring record has remained steady as of late as they average 1.83 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Aston Villa on the other hand have a less than average record away from home this season. They have won just 42% of their games this season away from Villa Park. They have scored 1.58 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.59. We expect this game to be quite tight in terms of goals. Villa concedes 1.58 goals on average away from home this season. Fulham have a much better defensive record at home conceding just 1.08 goals per game. Based on these numbers, we predict that both teams will score 2 goals in this game.
Fulham should get 2 or more goals due to their good scoring run of late and the problems Villa are having in defence. Aston Villa on the other hand have always had a good attack and we also back them to score 2 or more goals in this game due to Fulham being quite weak defensively as well. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet as Fulham have just a 33% record at home and Aston Villa have a 25% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, Aston Villa have a much better record than Fulham this season. The Lions have scored 1st in 12 of their 24 games whereas Fulham have opened the scoring in just 9 of their 24 games. We back Aston Villa in this game to take the lead.
In terms of scoring for Fulham, we have to back the in-form Rodrigo Muniz to score against Aston Villa. Muniz goes into this game scoring 3 goals in his last two games and has taken on the mantle with Raul Jimenez being out of form. Muniz’s pace and trickery could provide big problems to the Aston Villa defence who already go into this game with a ton of injuries. We back Muniz to score in this game.
For Aston Villa, we still back Ollie Watkins to be the favourite to score. The Villa forward failed to net in his last game against Manchester United but had many opportunities to do so. It was just not his day. Watkins has also been brilliant on the road netting 11 goals in his last 23 away games in the Premier League.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Fulham
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tosin Adarabaioyo
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Tom Cairney
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, W
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause
Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Clement Lenglet
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Douglas Luiz
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Ramsey
|
Midfielder
|
Moussa Diaby
|
Attacker
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W
Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:75
Fulham wins:26
Aston Villa wins:27
Matches are drawn:22
Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Very similar form overall from both sides. Aston Villa however do stand out because of their attack. The Villains are known to find the back of the net consistently whereas Fulham have the odd game in which they cannot create nor convert their chances. Villa’s defence is having all sorts of issues but we back their attack to get the job done. Our prediction is for Aston Villa to beat Fulham 3-2.
Parimatch