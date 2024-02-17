FUL (Fulham) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction FUL 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to square off against Aston Villa at the Craven Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League. Fulham in their last game leapfrogged their opponents in Bournemouth by beating them and occupying the 12th spot on the table with 29 points from 24 games. Fulham started the game in style as De Cordova Reid broke the deadlock in the 6th minute as he made the most of a Bournemouth error to beat Neto in goal. Fulham constantly kept attacking the Cherries and the 2nd goal came finally in the 36th minute. Rodrigo Muniz scored in his 2nd successive game as he slotted in the ball past Neto after De Cordova nodded a header down to him from a brilliant cross from Willian. The Cherries post halftime did get back into the game as Senesi scored to half the deficit. Fulham however were not allowing Bournemouth to get back into this as 2 minutes later they scored to keep their 2-goal buffer. Rodrigo Muniz with the 2nd of the night, this time connecting onto Willian’s cross on the far post. Fulham held on and did not allow the Cherries another sniff at goal and claimed all three points on the day. Aston Villa have now dropped to 5th spot on the table after Tottenham went over them due to their win. Aston Villa not only allowed Spurs to eclipse them but has also given Manchester United a sniff at the spot they currently occupy with them being just 5 points clear of them. Unai Emery’s men welcomed Manchester United to Villa Park in their last Premier League game and were beaten by Manchester United late in the game. Rasmus Hojlund gave United the lead early in the game but Villa started to come back. Ollie Watkins missed some really good chances to equalise as Onana denied the Englishman on multiple occasions. Douglas Luiz finally equalised after slotting the ball into the roof after Onana’s saved rebound fell straight. Villa were looking well in sight to win this game as the Stadium was erupting following their equaliser. It was however not meant to be as Scott McTominay gave them a gut punch by scoring the winner right at the death to make it successive home Premier League losses.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matchups between Fulham and Aston Villa have been very competitive with none of the teams having a massive dominance. In the last 26 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 10 wins, 5 games have ended in a draw with Aston Villa winning just 11 times.

Fulham have got their goal-scoring mojo back with Rodrigo Muniz firing for them upfront. They have scored 5 goals in the last 2 games in the Premier League. If Fulham in some way or shape can remain organised in tomorrow's game then they do have a massive chance of getting a win against Aston Villa. It is hard to bank on Fulham defensively hence they do not go in as the massive favourites.

Aston Villa are the marginal favourites to win this game against Fulham because they have proven goal scorers in their team. Injuries will play a massive role for them as they have lost Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos this week. It remains to be seen how Emery manages this situation but we believe he has enough tools in his arsenal to get the job done in this fixture. We do expect Fulham to make things hard for Aston Villa but we do expect Emery’s team to have the last laugh.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Fulham vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookmakers, this game is tipped to be a very tight affair as the odds between both sides are quite close. Aston Villa go into this game with the backing of the bookies but they do not have the outright trust to win this game with Fulham also having quite close odds to that of Villa. On another day, Aston Villa would have gone into this game as outright favourites to win this game but both teams’ last results have put a spanner in the works for the oddsmakers. A case could be made for both teams in this game. Fulham have been bang on average when it comes to their home performances this season. The Cottagers have won 58% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record has remained steady as of late as they average 1.83 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Aston Villa on the other hand have a less than average record away from home this season. They have won just 42% of their games this season away from Villa Park. They have scored 1.58 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.59. We expect this game to be quite tight in terms of goals. Villa concedes 1.58 goals on average away from home this season. Fulham have a much better defensive record at home conceding just 1.08 goals per game. Based on these numbers, we predict that both teams will score 2 goals in this game.

Fulham should get 2 or more goals due to their good scoring run of late and the problems Villa are having in defence. Aston Villa on the other hand have always had a good attack and we also back them to score 2 or more goals in this game due to Fulham being quite weak defensively as well. We do not expect any team to keep a clean sheet as Fulham have just a 33% record at home and Aston Villa have a 25% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, Aston Villa have a much better record than Fulham this season. The Lions have scored 1st in 12 of their 24 games whereas Fulham have opened the scoring in just 9 of their 24 games. We back Aston Villa in this game to take the lead.

In terms of scoring for Fulham, we have to back the in-form Rodrigo Muniz to score against Aston Villa. Muniz goes into this game scoring 3 goals in his last two games and has taken on the mantle with Raul Jimenez being out of form. Muniz’s pace and trickery could provide big problems to the Aston Villa defence who already go into this game with a ton of injuries. We back Muniz to score in this game.

For Aston Villa, we still back Ollie Watkins to be the favourite to score. The Villa forward failed to net in his last game against Manchester United but had many opportunities to do so. It was just not his day. Watkins has also been brilliant on the road netting 11 goals in his last 23 away games in the Premier League.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, D, D, L, W

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Calum Chambers, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause

Midfielders: Douglas Luiz, John McGinn, Bertrand Traore, Emiliano Buendia, Phillipe Coutinho, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Moussa Diaby, Jaden Philogene, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer, Keinan Davis, Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Clement Lenglet Defender Lucas Digne Defender John McGinn Midfielder Douglas Luiz Midfielder Jacob Ramsey Midfielder Moussa Diaby Attacker Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, D, W

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:75

Fulham wins:26

Aston Villa wins:27

Matches are drawn:22

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.35.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.