FUL (Fulham) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction FUL 45 % Chance of Winning AVFC 55 % Bet Now! Fulham will host Aston Villa at Craven Cottage in one of the lunchtime fixtures on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams have started off the season in a very positive fashion. Fulham find themselves 8th in the table. Their last visit to the Etihad Stadium ended in disappointment with a 3-2 loss. Their performance in the first half was stunning, and they should have scored a minimum of 3 goals. Andreas Periera early in the half. Traore missed some big chances to put Fulham clear. Kovacic equalised for City in the first half and put them in the lead just after halftime. Doku applied the killer blow shortly after. Rodrigo Muniz did pull one back in the 88th minute; however, that came too late as City held on for the win. Aston Villa in their last game were held to a goalless draw by Manchester United at Villa Park. Amadou Onana made some saves to deny Unai Emery’s side; however, Villa’s best chance came towards the end as Diogo Dalot blocked Philogene’s goal-bound shot to deny the home side a last-gasp win. Villa slipped to 5th spot with that result level on points with Chelsea, who sit in 4th with a better goal difference.

Fulham vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Aston Villa, it is the latter who have dominated by the slightest of margins. In the last 27 meetings between these two teams, Aston Villa have won 12 times; 5 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 10 times.

Fulham will be resolute at home in this game. That is a guarantee. Marco Silva is known to set up his teams in the best shape, which makes it difficult for opposition teams to get through. Aston Villa are a very unpredictable team in that fashion. The ideologies of Unai Emery and Marco Silva in many cases do match. Villa can also be a defensive team that would sit back looking to attack on the transition. Hence, it remains to be seen who takes the initiative to go for it. Based on the above, we do believe that Aston Villa have the better attack, and that is why we see them having a better chance to win.

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Fulham vs Aston Villa predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the marginal backing to beat Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Fulham came into this game on the back of a disappointing loss as they were beaten by Manchester City 3-2 away from home at the Etihad Stadium. Aston Villa, on the other hand, were held to a 0-0 draw by Manchester United at Villa Park just before the international break. The difference between the two teams in terms of odds is minimal. The oddsmakers have decided to back Fulham due to their good record at home this season. However, Aston Villa cannot be discounted, as they have not lost a game in quite a while. This game has all the ingredients to be the most intriguing tie of the weekend.

Marco Silva has made Fulham an absolute juggernaut at home until now. Their performances at the Craven Cottage this season have been really commendable. They have not lost any of the 3 games they have played in front of their home fans. They have 2 wins and a draw to show for. The draw came against West Ham when the latter scored in the last minute to equalise. Wins against Leicester City and Newcastle United were commendable performances by Marco Silva’s men.

Aston Villa is one of the few teams that are yet to be beaten in the Premier League away from home this season. They have won 2 of their 3 games, with 1 stalemate to their name. The Villains were victorious in their first visit to London earlier this season as they beat West Ham United on opening day. They also won their tie at the King Power Stadium, having beat Leicester City 2-1. The only stumbling block came at Portman Road, where they were held 2-2 by Ipswich Town.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Aston Villa and Fulham to score in this game. Fulham have scored in each of their 3 home games in the Premier League this season. Fulham have also scored in each of their last six games going into this. Our prediction is for Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals in this game. Aston Villa, meanwhile, also has a stellar scoring record, especially away from home. They have scored in each of their 3 games away from Villa Park.

Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals is our call here. Fulham are defensively a very good team. The Cottagers have conceded more than 1 goal in just 1 game this season, which came against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. At home, they have not conceded more than 1 goal in any of their 3 games. Aston Villa, however, have scored 2 goals in all 3 of their away games. Hence we back Unai Emery’s team to get a minimum of two goals.

Hence we also predict that this tie will have more than 2.5 goals. Having backed Villa to score 2 and Fulham to also net adds to the fact that there will be more than 2.5 goals in this game. Fulham have seen over 2.5 goals in 2 of their 3 home games. Aston Villa, meanwhile, have registered a combined tally of over 2.5 goals in every away game so far.

Raul Jimenez this season has been rejuvenated in terms of not only his goal output but also the way he has been testing goalkeepers. The Mexican striker has scored 3 goals in his last 4 starts for the Cottagers. Jimenez has also registered an average of 1.1 shots on target. We do expect him to test Emiliano Martinez at least once in this game. Hence our prediction here is for Raul Jimenez to have 1 or more shots on target.

In terms of scoring for Aston Villa, we do back Ollie Watkins to net in this game. The striker has just picked up momentum in the league, scoring four goals and also registering two assists already this season. Watkins also has a very good record when it comes to scoring against Fulham. The striker has scored five goals already in his career against the Cottagers. Last season, he scored 3 goals in 2 games. In this exact same fixture, he got a brace that enabled Aston Villa to beat Fulham. Hence our prediction is for Ollie Watkins to score or assist anytime in the game.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, D, D

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Jacob Ramsey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, W, W

Fulham vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:76

Fulham wins:26

Aston Villa wins:28

Matches are drawn:22

Fulham vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.48.

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.90.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.