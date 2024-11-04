Fulham vs Brentford Match Prediction FUL 71 % Chance of Winning BFC 29 % Bet Now! Fulham will welcome Brentford to Craven Cottage in the final game of match week 10 of the Premier League. This is a midtable battle between the two teams, as they are very close to each other. Brentford sit 9th in the Premier League table with 13 points from 9 games. Fulham are 11th on the table with just a 1-point parity to Brentford. A win for Brentford would push Fulham lower down the barrel; however, a win for the Cottagers here will be them jumping over the Bees on the table. Fulham in their last game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. The Cottagers were the better side in most parts of the game. Their persistence finally paid off as ex-Everton player Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal against his old team to put Fulham ahead. Marco Silva’s game plan was working quite well, but it fell apart in the last minute as they failed to clear Ashley Young’s cross which found its way straight to Beto, who headed it past Leno. The game ended in a stalemate. Brentford were involved in an absolute thriller. Yoanne Wissa’s first-half brace overturned Ipswich Town’s early 2-goal advantage. Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot early in the second half to complete the turnaround. Brentford’s defence switched off, allowing Liam Delap to score. Mbeumo won it with nearly the last kick of the game as his shot took an awkward bounce and snuck into the far post, giving Brentford all 3 points on the day.

Fulham vs Brentford Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Brentford, it is the Bees of London that have the better record. In the last 18 meetings between these two teams, Brentford have won 9 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 5 times.

The Fulham faithful will go into this game knowing that their team is very dependable at home. They, however, are not invincible, as Aston Villa beat them quite comfortably at Craven Cottage in their last home game. Marco Siva will have surely taken a lot of learnings from that game in preparation for that game.

Brentford are also a team that is to be studied, as they are basically outscoring teams at the moment. We do not believe the way they played against Ipswich in their home game will work against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Brentford leaks goals for fun. If Mbeumo has a bad day in front of goal, Brentford are usually in real trouble. Hence, keeping this in mind, we believe that Fulham have a better chance of winning this game under the lights on Tuesday.

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Fulham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the considerable backing to beat Brentford at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. Fulham came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park against Everton. Brentford, on the other hand, beat Ipswich Town in the last minute at the GTECH Community Stadium. Fulham hold the backing of the oddsmakers over Brentford due to them being a better outfit at home. Brentford do not have the backing of the bookies due to their inconsistent performances away from home.

Fulham this season have been really good at home. Their most disappointing result came in the last game when they were beaten by Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Before that, Fulham were undefeated at home in their 3 opening games. They have beaten tough opponents in Leicester City and Newcastle United and have drawn to West Ham United.

Brentford this season have done well, but all of their wins have come at home this season. Thomas Frank’s team has not taken a single point from their four away games this season. Although they have travelled to some really tough stadiums. The Bees have lost away games to both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. They do have one of the worst away performances in the Premier League until now.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Brentford to score in this game. Fulham and Brentford both go into this game with a good goal-scoring record. Both teams have scored in each of their last 7 games coming into this. Brentford come into this one on the back of a 7-goal thriller against Ipswich Town, with Fulham being held to a 1-1 draw against Everton.

We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Cottagers this season have scored 2 or more goals in 2 out of their 4 games. We expect the Bees, however, to cause Fulham trouble as they have done in most away games. Fulham do concede cheap goals, and with Brentford’s record, we totally back them to get a goal here.

We do expect Fulham to put a lot of pressure on Brentford’s goal on Tuesday. One player who has been a revelation in terms of getting off shots is Fulham’s Raul Jimenez. The striker is not shy when it comes to letting fly. Jimenez this season already averages 2.6 shots per game. We expect that trend to continue at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.

Adama Traore’s ability to beat opponents with pace has led to a lot of defenders fouling him. Traore averages 1.8 fouls committed against him this season. Our pick is for Adama Traore to be fouled 1 or more times in this game. We can see this happening as Brentford is a team that is not well versed in defending against tougher opponents.

For Brentford, we have to back Bryan Mbeumo to score in this game. The Cameroon international once again came clutch against his opponents as he scored a brace to win Brentford the game against Ipswich Town. That takes his total tally to 8 goals already this season. Fulham have conceded 1.5 goals this season, and Brentford’s goals mostly come from Bryan Mbeumo; hence, we do back him to score or assist anytime in this game.

In terms of creating, we back Andreas Periera to get an anytime assist in this game. Periera has been one of the best creators in the Premier League this season, as he created 26 big chances. Only Bukayo Saka at Arsenal with 27 chances created has more. Periera is yet to assist a goal this season in the Premier League; hence, his odds will be high. This is something for the risk takers, as Periera’s numbers do state that he is due an assist sooner rather than later.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Brentford.

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Brentford Player List

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson

Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg

Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak

Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho

Brentford Playing XI

Player Role Mark Flekken Goalkeeper Kristoffer Ajer Defender Ethan Pinnock Defender Nathan Collins Defender Keane Lewis-Potter Defender Yehor Yarmoliuk Midfielder Vitaly Janelt Midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard Midfielder Fabio Carvalho Attacker Kevin Schade Attacker Bryan Mbeumo Attacker

Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, L

Fulham vs Brentford Head-To-Head

Matches Played:66

Fulham wins:23

Brentford wins:25

Matches are drawn:18

Fulham vs Brentford Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.09.

Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.