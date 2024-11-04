Fulham vs Brentford Match Prediction
FUL
71%
Chance of Winning
BFC
29%
England
Craven Cottage
Fulham in their last game travelled to Goodison Park to face Everton. The Cottagers were the better side in most parts of the game. Their persistence finally paid off as ex-Everton player Alex Iwobi scored a fantastic goal against his old team to put Fulham ahead. Marco Silva’s game plan was working quite well, but it fell apart in the last minute as they failed to clear Ashley Young’s cross which found its way straight to Beto, who headed it past Leno. The game ended in a stalemate.
Brentford were involved in an absolute thriller. Yoanne Wissa’s first-half brace overturned Ipswich Town’s early 2-goal advantage. Bryan Mbeumo converted from the spot early in the second half to complete the turnaround. Brentford’s defence switched off, allowing Liam Delap to score. Mbeumo won it with nearly the last kick of the game as his shot took an awkward bounce and snuck into the far post, giving Brentford all 3 points on the day.
Facts:
- Fulham do not have a good record when it comes to facing Brentford in League games. The Cottagers have won 5 of their last 9 games against the Bees, with just 1 win to show for. That win came for Fulham the first time these two clubs faced off in the Premier League in 2022. Fulham won by 3 goals to 2 on the day.
- Brentford have a really good record when it comes to travelling to Craven Cottage in their recent away games. The Bees have won 5 of their last 11 away games, with 5 draws also to their name. Brentford generally do not get beat at this stadium, as they have lost just 1 of their last 11 games in league formats. Brentford has also, in all of these 11 games, failed to find the back of the net in just 1 game.
- Fulham do not have a good record when it comes to playing in the Premier League on Monday night. The Cottagers have lost six of their last seven encounters; however, all is not gloom and doom for them. The last time Fulham played on a Monday was November last year against Wolves. They ended up winning that game by 3 goals to 2.
- Brentford have massive defensive issues this season in the Premier League. Thomas Frank and his men have already conceded 18 goals in nine games this season. The last time they conceded a higher tally in the first nine games of a league was way back in 1961/62. They conceded 19 goals in their first nine games of the season.
Fulham vs Brentford Chance of Winning
When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Brentford, it is the Bees of London that have the better record. In the last 18 meetings between these two teams, Brentford have won 9 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 5 times.
The Fulham faithful will go into this game knowing that their team is very dependable at home. They, however, are not invincible, as Aston Villa beat them quite comfortably at Craven Cottage in their last home game. Marco Siva will have surely taken a lot of learnings from that game in preparation for that game.
Brentford are also a team that is to be studied, as they are basically outscoring teams at the moment. We do not believe the way they played against Ipswich in their home game will work against Fulham at Craven Cottage. Brentford leaks goals for fun. If Mbeumo has a bad day in front of goal, Brentford are usually in real trouble. Hence, keeping this in mind, we believe that Fulham have a better chance of winning this game under the lights on Tuesday.
Fulham vs Brentford predictions and betting tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the considerable backing to beat Brentford at Craven Cottage on Tuesday. Fulham came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park against Everton. Brentford, on the other hand, beat Ipswich Town in the last minute at the GTECH Community Stadium. Fulham hold the backing of the oddsmakers over Brentford due to them being a better outfit at home. Brentford do not have the backing of the bookies due to their inconsistent performances away from home.
Fulham this season have been really good at home. Their most disappointing result came in the last game when they were beaten by Aston Villa at Craven Cottage. Before that, Fulham were undefeated at home in their 3 opening games. They have beaten tough opponents in Leicester City and Newcastle United and have drawn to West Ham United.
Brentford this season have done well, but all of their wins have come at home this season. Thomas Frank’s team has not taken a single point from their four away games this season. Although they have travelled to some really tough stadiums. The Bees have lost away games to both Manchester clubs, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. They do have one of the worst away performances in the Premier League until now.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Brentford to score in this game. Fulham and Brentford both go into this game with a good goal-scoring record. Both teams have scored in each of their last 7 games coming into this. Brentford come into this one on the back of a 7-goal thriller against Ipswich Town, with Fulham being held to a 1-1 draw against Everton.
We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Cottagers this season have scored 2 or more goals in 2 out of their 4 games. We expect the Bees, however, to cause Fulham trouble as they have done in most away games. Fulham do concede cheap goals, and with Brentford’s record, we totally back them to get a goal here.
We do expect Fulham to put a lot of pressure on Brentford’s goal on Tuesday. One player who has been a revelation in terms of getting off shots is Fulham’s Raul Jimenez. The striker is not shy when it comes to letting fly. Jimenez this season already averages 2.6 shots per game. We expect that trend to continue at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.
Adama Traore’s ability to beat opponents with pace has led to a lot of defenders fouling him. Traore averages 1.8 fouls committed against him this season. Our pick is for Adama Traore to be fouled 1 or more times in this game. We can see this happening as Brentford is a team that is not well versed in defending against tougher opponents.
For Brentford, we have to back Bryan Mbeumo to score in this game. The Cameroon international once again came clutch against his opponents as he scored a brace to win Brentford the game against Ipswich Town. That takes his total tally to 8 goals already this season. Fulham have conceded 1.5 goals this season, and Brentford’s goals mostly come from Bryan Mbeumo; hence, we do back him to score or assist anytime in this game.
In terms of creating, we back Andreas Periera to get an anytime assist in this game. Periera has been one of the best creators in the Premier League this season, as he created 26 big chances. Only Bukayo Saka at Arsenal with 27 chances created has more. Periera is yet to assist a goal this season in the Premier League; hence, his odds will be high. This is something for the risk takers, as Periera’s numbers do state that he is due an assist sooner rather than later.
Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Brentford.
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Emile Smith Rowe
|
Midfielder
|
Adama Traore
|
Attacker
|
Raul Jimenez
|
Attacker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W
Brentford Player List
Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Matthew Cox, Ben Winterbottom, Ellery Balcombe, Hakon Valdimarsson
Defenders: Rico Henry, Ethan Pinnock, Kristoffer Ajer, Mads Roerslev, Aaron Hickey, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Nathan Collins, Ji-Soo Kim, Sepp Van Den Berg
Midfielders: Christian Norgaard, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Frank Onyeka, Myles Peart-Harris, Paris Maghoma, Vitaly Janelt, Mikkel Damsgaard, Yehor Yarmoliuk, Ryan Trevitt, Yunus Konak
Attackers:Keane Lewis-Potter, Kevin Schade, Yoane Wissa, Bryan Mbeumo, Igor Thiago, Fabio Carvalho
Brentford Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mark Flekken
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kristoffer Ajer
|
Defender
|
Ethan Pinnock
|
Defender
|
Nathan Collins
|
Defender
|
Keane Lewis-Potter
|
Defender
|
Yehor Yarmoliuk
|
Midfielder
|
Vitaly Janelt
|
Midfielder
|
Mikkel Damsgaard
|
Midfielder
|
Fabio Carvalho
|
Attacker
|
Kevin Schade
|
Attacker
|
Bryan Mbeumo
|
Attacker
Brentford Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, L
Fulham vs Brentford Head-To-Head
Matches Played:66
Fulham wins:23
Brentford wins:25
Matches are drawn:18
Fulham vs Brentford Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.09.
Brentford to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.45.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.72.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
Parimatch