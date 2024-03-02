FUL (Fulham) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction FUL 55 % Chance of Winning BHAFC 45 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to draw the lines of battle against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Craven Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League. Fulham in their last game solidified their place on the table in the 12th spot with 32 points from 26 games. Fulham in their last game travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United last Saturday. The Cottagers shocked the entire country as they ended up winning at Old Trafford for the first time since 2003. Fulham arguably started the half as the better team. Muniz came close in the 1st half as his attempt hit the post. Iwobi had a one-on-one chance to score but scrammed his effort wide. They dropped off in the final minutes of the 1st half but once again started the 2nd half well. Fulham deservedly scored the 1st goal of the game from a corner as Calvin Bassey’s shot beat Onana in goal. Manchester United upped the ante and got the equaliser in the 89th minute through Maguire. However with Manchester United being favourites to score the winner with 9 minutes extra time left. Fulham broke centrally and Iwobi beat Onana on the counter to give Fulham the 3 points on the day. Fulham’s 2nd away win of the season. Brighton now sit in 7th spot on the table after they failed to make further ground on Manchester United with their defeat. The Seagulls are on 39 points from 26 games. Brighton in their last game welcomed Everton to the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls had tons of chances to score the opener. Welbeck had 3 great chances to score in the opening 18 minutes of the game but the ball did not go in. Adingra had another glorious chance which he blasted over. Everton took advantage of the missed chances and scored through Branthwaite. It got worse for the home team as Gilmour was sent off with a straight red after he lunged onto Onana’s ankle. Brighton snatched the equaliser out of nothing in the final moments of the game as Pascal Gross’ cross was met by the Seagulls captain in Dunk who headed it past Pickford in the 5th minute of extra time in the 90.

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion have been tilted from one side to another with no side having outright dominance. In the last 13 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 4 wins, 4 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning just 5 times.

Fulham in their last game against Manchester United showed the talent they possess. The Cottagers, if they play to their potential, are a very well-drilled side that can hold any opposition. They have not started scoring goals and that makes them a more worrying side with Muniz stepping up in the absence of Raul Jimenez. At home, Fulham have been defensively sound and if they want to stop a well-oiled machine like Brighton then they will have to be at their best once again.

Many teams this season have set up a low block and have prevailed against Brighton getting points off them. De Zerbi’s men this season have failed to break down opponents and score at crucial intervals. They have also been wasteful with their chances creating so many yet not scoring. Against Fulham, they are bound to face another low block and their struggles are what makes them 2nd favourites for us with Fulham having a slightly better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game are as tight as they can be between Fulham and Brighton. The Seagulls go into this game with the slight backing of the bookies but they aren’t significant favourites due to both teams’ results heading into this game.

On another day, Brighton would have gone into this game as outright favourites to win but Fulham’s victory at Old Trafford makes this a very difficult game to call. Both teams have a fair shot of winning this game. Fulham have been steady when it comes to how they have performed at home this season. Marco Silva’s men have won 54% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record has maintained a steady graph as of late as they average 1.77 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.54. Brighton on the other hand has had a mediocre record away from the Amex Stadium this season. They have won just 31% of their games this season away from the South Coast.

The Seagulls have scored 1.69 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.50. We expect this game to have goals. Brighton concedes 1.92 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have a better defensive record at home conceding just 1.15 goals per game. Based on these numbers, we do expect this game to favour the attackers.

We back Fulham to get 2 or more goals due to their form in front of goal and the constant problems Brighton are having at the back. Brighton even with their injuries have always had a good attack and we also back them to score over 1.5 goals in this game due to Fulham’s issues in defence as well.

We do not expect to see a clean sheet from any team here as the Cottagers have just a 31% record at home and Brighton have a 15% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, the Seagulls have a much better record than Fulham this season. The Cottagers have scored 1st in 10 of their 26 games whereas Brighton have opened the scoring in 11 of their 26 games. The difference is not big here hence we do back Fulham to open the scoring against Brighton on Saturday.

Rodrigo Muniz is our pick to score against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League for Fulham. Muniz was Fulham's best-attacking weapon and was also very unlucky that he did not find the net in his last outing against Manchester United. Muniz has already scored 4 Premier League goals this season and is just 1 goal behind top scorer Raul Jimenez. We back the Brazilian to exploit this Brighton defence.

For Brighton & Hove Albion we back Pascal Gross to go in as favourite to score against Fulham. Gross has been consistently good this season. The German midfielder has been involved in a goal in each of his last 4 games. Gross has 1 goal and 4 assists to his name and is central to Brighton’s attacks. We back him to get a return in this game.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Brighton & Hove Albion

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, D

Brighton & Hove Albion Player List

Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill

Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman

Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba

Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri

Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI

Player Role Jason Steele Goalkeeper Pervis Estupinan Defender Ben Dunk Defender Jan Paul van Hecke Defender Tariq Lamptey Defender Pascal Gross Midfielder Billy Gilmour Midfielder James Milner Midfielder Evan Ferguson Attacker Facundo Buonanotte Attacker Danny Welbeck Attacker

Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head

Matches Played:55

Fulham wins:25

Brighton & Hove Albion wins:22

Matches are drawn:8

Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.