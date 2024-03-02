FUL (Fulham) vs BHAFC (Brighton & Hove Albion) Match Prediction
FUL
55%
Chance of Winning
BHAFC
45%
England
Craven Cottage
Fulham in their last game travelled to Old Trafford to face Manchester United last Saturday. The Cottagers shocked the entire country as they ended up winning at Old Trafford for the first time since 2003. Fulham arguably started the half as the better team. Muniz came close in the 1st half as his attempt hit the post. Iwobi had a one-on-one chance to score but scrammed his effort wide.
They dropped off in the final minutes of the 1st half but once again started the 2nd half well. Fulham deservedly scored the 1st goal of the game from a corner as Calvin Bassey’s shot beat Onana in goal. Manchester United upped the ante and got the equaliser in the 89th minute through Maguire. However with Manchester United being favourites to score the winner with 9 minutes extra time left. Fulham broke centrally and Iwobi beat Onana on the counter to give Fulham the 3 points on the day. Fulham’s 2nd away win of the season.
Brighton now sit in 7th spot on the table after they failed to make further ground on Manchester United with their defeat. The Seagulls are on 39 points from 26 games. Brighton in their last game welcomed Everton to the Amex Stadium. The Seagulls had tons of chances to score the opener. Welbeck had 3 great chances to score in the opening 18 minutes of the game but the ball did not go in. Adingra had another glorious chance which he blasted over.
Everton took advantage of the missed chances and scored through Branthwaite. It got worse for the home team as Gilmour was sent off with a straight red after he lunged onto Onana’s ankle. Brighton snatched the equaliser out of nothing in the final moments of the game as Pascal Gross’ cross was met by the Seagulls captain in Dunk who headed it past Pickford in the 5th minute of extra time in the 90.
Facts:
- Fulham have a very good record against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. The Cottagers have never lost a single game in their 7 clashes against the Seagulls in the Premier League. Fulham have won 3 and drawn 4 of those games and only against Norwich they have played more matches and not lost a single one with 8.
- Brighton & Hove Albion do not tend to do very well when they play at the Craven Cottage. The Seagulls are winless against Fulham in their last 3 visits to London losing 2 and drawing 1. Before these 3 games in the spell of 14/15-16/17, Brighton won at Craven Cottage 3 consecutive times.
- Brighton this season have had a very poor record when they travel to London. The Seagulls have failed to win in any of their 5 games on London soil in the Premier League. They have drawn 2 and lost 3 of those 5. The last time they lost more than 3 games was in their 1st season in the Premier League where they lost 4 games in 17/18.
Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion have been tilted from one side to another with no side having outright dominance. In the last 13 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 4 wins, 4 games have ended in a draw with Brighton & Hove Albion winning just 5 times.
Fulham in their last game against Manchester United showed the talent they possess. The Cottagers, if they play to their potential, are a very well-drilled side that can hold any opposition. They have not started scoring goals and that makes them a more worrying side with Muniz stepping up in the absence of Raul Jimenez. At home, Fulham have been defensively sound and if they want to stop a well-oiled machine like Brighton then they will have to be at their best once again.
Many teams this season have set up a low block and have prevailed against Brighton getting points off them. De Zerbi’s men this season have failed to break down opponents and score at crucial intervals. They have also been wasteful with their chances creating so many yet not scoring. Against Fulham, they are bound to face another low block and their struggles are what makes them 2nd favourites for us with Fulham having a slightly better chance of winning.
Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds for this game are as tight as they can be between Fulham and Brighton. The Seagulls go into this game with the slight backing of the bookies but they aren’t significant favourites due to both teams’ results heading into this game.
On another day, Brighton would have gone into this game as outright favourites to win but Fulham’s victory at Old Trafford makes this a very difficult game to call. Both teams have a fair shot of winning this game. Fulham have been steady when it comes to how they have performed at home this season. Marco Silva’s men have won 54% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.
Their scoring record has maintained a steady graph as of late as they average 1.77 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.54. Brighton on the other hand has had a mediocre record away from the Amex Stadium this season. They have won just 31% of their games this season away from the South Coast.
The Seagulls have scored 1.69 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.50. We expect this game to have goals. Brighton concedes 1.92 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have a better defensive record at home conceding just 1.15 goals per game. Based on these numbers, we do expect this game to favour the attackers.
We back Fulham to get 2 or more goals due to their form in front of goal and the constant problems Brighton are having at the back. Brighton even with their injuries have always had a good attack and we also back them to score over 1.5 goals in this game due to Fulham’s issues in defence as well.
We do not expect to see a clean sheet from any team here as the Cottagers have just a 31% record at home and Brighton have a 15% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, the Seagulls have a much better record than Fulham this season. The Cottagers have scored 1st in 10 of their 26 games whereas Brighton have opened the scoring in 11 of their 26 games. The difference is not big here hence we do back Fulham to open the scoring against Brighton on Saturday.
Rodrigo Muniz is our pick to score against Brighton on Saturday in the Premier League for Fulham. Muniz was Fulham's best-attacking weapon and was also very unlucky that he did not find the net in his last outing against Manchester United. Muniz has already scored 4 Premier League goals this season and is just 1 goal behind top scorer Raul Jimenez. We back the Brazilian to exploit this Brighton defence.
For Brighton & Hove Albion we back Pascal Gross to go in as favourite to score against Fulham. Gross has been consistently good this season. The German midfielder has been involved in a goal in each of his last 4 games. Gross has 1 goal and 4 assists to his name and is central to Brighton’s attacks. We back him to get a return in this game.
Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Brighton & Hove Albion
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tosin Adarabaioyo
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Tom Cairney
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, D, D
Brighton & Hove Albion Player List
Goalkeepers: Bart Verbruggen, Jason Steele, Tom McGill
Defenders: Tariq Lamptey, Igor Julio, Adam Webster, Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Pervis Estupinan, Joel Veltman
Midfielders: James Milner, Solly March, Mahmoud Dahoud, Billy Gilmour, Pascal Gross, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Steven Alzate, Kaoru Mitoma, Andrew Moran, Facundo Buonanotte, Carlos Baleba
Attackers:Joao Pedro, Julio Enciso, Danny Welbeck, Simon Adingra, Evan Ferguson, Andi Zeqiri
Brighton & Hove Albion Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Jason Steele
|
Goalkeeper
|
Pervis Estupinan
|
Defender
|
Ben Dunk
|
Defender
|
Jan Paul van Hecke
|
Defender
|
Tariq Lamptey
|
Defender
|
Pascal Gross
|
Midfielder
|
Billy Gilmour
|
Midfielder
|
James Milner
|
Midfielder
|
Evan Ferguson
|
Attacker
|
Facundo Buonanotte
|
Attacker
|
Danny Welbeck
|
Attacker
Brighton & Hove Albion Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L
Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-To-Head
Matches Played:55
Fulham wins:25
Brighton & Hove Albion wins:22
Matches are drawn:8
Fulham vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.
Brighton & Hove Albion to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.55.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.60.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
Fulham have been steadier at home and with Brighton it is hard to tell if they would turn up or not. The Seagulls have been very unpredictable this season. Fulham perform much better at home than Brighton performs away and hence we believe that makes them marginal favourites in our eyes. De Zerbi’s men technically are the better side but in terms of confidence, Fulham have the edge. Our prediction in this game is a 3-2 Fulham win. We expect there to be goals in this one.
Parimatch