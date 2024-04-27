FUL (Fulham) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction FUL 59 % Chance of Winning CPFC 41 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to welcome their London counterparts in Crystal Palace to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Saturday. Fulham with their last performance failed to get nearer to the top half of the Premier League as they now sit in 13th place. With 42 points. Crystal Palace are 3 points behind them with the same number of games. A win for Palace would see them level on points. They would still sit in 14th place due to their inferior goal difference. A win for Fulham could see them get nearer to the top half provided the teams above them also drop points. Fulham could not capitalise against a weakened Liverpool team as they were beaten 3-1 on the day. There was not much between the 2 sides in the opening 30 minutes of the game but it was Liverpool who took the lead from a well-taken free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Fulham equalised in the perfect moment just before half-time as Timothy Castagne took his chance from close quarters to take his team level into half-time. The Cottagers could not capitalise on that as Liverpool took ascendency in the second half. Ryan Gravenberch scored with a tidy finish in the 53rd minute. Post that Liverpool’s defence was all over Palace as Jota put the final nail in the coffin after scoring in the 83rd minute to win the game. Crystal Palace were fantastic against Newcastle United in the midweek. They completely dominated the Magpies allowing them just 2 shots on target in the entire game. Palace had the better chances in the first half but Dubravka made some good saves. Both teams went into halftime level but in the second half, Palace raised the heat as Mateta came to his own. He combined with Ayew for the 1st goal to finish emphatically past Dubravka and got his second after combining with Hughes in the 88th minute to give Palace their third successive win.

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Crystal Palace do not have any consistent victors in the latest encounters. In the last 9 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 2 wins, and 4 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning just 3 times. Crystal Palace marginally edge Fulham out but every season that changes.

Fulham at the middle point of the season were in all sorts of trouble. They could not score goals as they went on a big barren stretch of form. Things were not clicking for them and suddenly it all started going right. They built on their home form as they started getting consistent results there. Muniz’s purple patch was a blessing for them however they were exposed by Liverpool last week. Palace looks like an equally good attack and we will need to see whether Fulham did indeed learn anything from their last defeat.

Crystal Palace on the other hand are on cloud 9. Their recent performances make them one of the most dangerous teams to be playing against. The football they are playing is much more slick, modern and energetic. The players are looking happy and that is showing in their football. We expect Palace to make it difficult for Fulham however as things stand the latter due to their home record have a slightly better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game surprisingly do favour Fulham over Crystal Palace even though the away team come into this with 3 straight wins under their belt. Fulham goes into this game with the easy backing of the bookies but they are only favourites in this game due to them being good at home. Crystal Palace have been on an amazing run themselves beating 2 teams who are in the top 7. We believe that the odds should have been much closer but can also see why the bookies have backed the home team in this game.

Fulham have had a really good season in terms of their performances at home. Their home form has kept them in charge of finishing in the top 10. The Cottagers have won 53% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record does not seem to be taking any massive hits as they now average 1.76 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Crystal Palace on the other hand have had a poor away record this season. They just have a 24% win ratio in their games away from Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have scored 0.94 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.02. Even though Crystal Palace have a poor record we expect them to get goals here as they look like a completely different team here. Palace concedes 1.76 goals on average on their travels this season. The Cottagers have a slightly better defensive record at Craven Cottage conceding 1.12 goals per game. Based on these numbers, here are our following tips and predictions for this game on Saturday.

We back both teams to get 2 or more goals in this game, we envision this game being a high-scoring encounter as both teams recently have been very good at home. We do see both teams scoring here as Fulham have failed to score in only 35% of their home games and Palace in 18% of their away games. Both teams tend to find ways to score.

Hence we do expect both teams to concede as well. We cannot make a case for any team to keep a clean sheet as the Cottagers have just a 35% record at home and Crystal Palace has a 24% record away from Selhurst Park. In terms of scoring first, Crystal Palace has a much better record than Fulham this season. The Eagles have scored first in 17 of their 34 games whereas the Cottagers have opened the scoring in 13 of their 34 games. We back Crystal Palace to pick up where they left off and once again score first in their 3rd successive game.

In terms of scoring for Fulham, we back Rodrigo Muniz to finally get over his minor drought. Muniz has a very good scoring record at Craven Cottage. Crystal Palace tend to struggle against central attackers and we can see Muniz causing them some problems there. We also back Andreas Periera to get an assist in this game. He has created 80 chances for Fulham this season and already has 7 assists to his name.

For Crystal Palace, Mateta has been in brilliant goal-scoring form. He is the safest bet to pick when it comes to a favourite to score. However, our pick for this game is Micheal Olise. The Frenchman has 4 goals and 1 assist against London teams this season.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Crystal Palace

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan

Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Sam Johnstone Goalkeeper Joel Ward Defender Joachim Andersen Defender Marc Guehi Defender Nathaniel Clyne Defender Will Hughes Midfielder Chris Richards Midfielder Jefferson Lerma Midfielder Odsonne Edouard Attacker Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Jeffrey Schlupp Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, L

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:50

Fulham wins:18

Crystal Palace wins:14

Matches are drawn:18

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.10.

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.50.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.