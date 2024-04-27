FUL (Fulham) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
FUL
59%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
41%
England
Craven Cottage
Fulham could not capitalise against a weakened Liverpool team as they were beaten 3-1 on the day. There was not much between the 2 sides in the opening 30 minutes of the game but it was Liverpool who took the lead from a well-taken free kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold. Fulham equalised in the perfect moment just before half-time as Timothy Castagne took his chance from close quarters to take his team level into half-time. The Cottagers could not capitalise on that as Liverpool took ascendency in the second half. Ryan Gravenberch scored with a tidy finish in the 53rd minute. Post that Liverpool’s defence was all over Palace as Jota put the final nail in the coffin after scoring in the 83rd minute to win the game.
Crystal Palace were fantastic against Newcastle United in the midweek. They completely dominated the Magpies allowing them just 2 shots on target in the entire game. Palace had the better chances in the first half but Dubravka made some good saves. Both teams went into halftime level but in the second half, Palace raised the heat as Mateta came to his own. He combined with Ayew for the 1st goal to finish emphatically past Dubravka and got his second after combining with Hughes in the 88th minute to give Palace their third successive win.
Facts:
- Fulham do not have the best of records against Crystal Palace in recent games. They have won just 1 of their last 8 against the Eagles. They have drawn 4 and lost 3 of those games. They have however not been beaten in any of their last 4 games against Palace winning 1 and drawing 3.
- Crystal Palace first travelled to Craven Cottage in their Premier League history in 2005. They ended up losing that game 3-1. Since then their travels to this iconic stadium have been successful. Palace have not lost any of their last 4 games at Craven Cottage winning 2 and drawing 2.
- Fulham this season has been brilliant against London teams this season. The Cottagers have won 4 out of their last 5 London derbies losing just once. Before this run, they managed to win 4 games from a total tally of 44 where they drew 9 and lost 31. Such has been the improvement against London teams this season for Fulham.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Crystal Palace do not have any consistent victors in the latest encounters. In the last 9 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 2 wins, and 4 games have ended in a draw with Crystal Palace winning just 3 times. Crystal Palace marginally edge Fulham out but every season that changes.
Fulham at the middle point of the season were in all sorts of trouble. They could not score goals as they went on a big barren stretch of form. Things were not clicking for them and suddenly it all started going right. They built on their home form as they started getting consistent results there. Muniz’s purple patch was a blessing for them however they were exposed by Liverpool last week. Palace looks like an equally good attack and we will need to see whether Fulham did indeed learn anything from their last defeat.
Crystal Palace on the other hand are on cloud 9. Their recent performances make them one of the most dangerous teams to be playing against. The football they are playing is much more slick, modern and energetic. The players are looking happy and that is showing in their football. We expect Palace to make it difficult for Fulham however as things stand the latter due to their home record have a slightly better chance of winning.
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips
According to the bookies, the odds for this game surprisingly do favour Fulham over Crystal Palace even though the away team come into this with 3 straight wins under their belt. Fulham goes into this game with the easy backing of the bookies but they are only favourites in this game due to them being good at home. Crystal Palace have been on an amazing run themselves beating 2 teams who are in the top 7. We believe that the odds should have been much closer but can also see why the bookies have backed the home team in this game.
Fulham have had a really good season in terms of their performances at home. Their home form has kept them in charge of finishing in the top 10. The Cottagers have won 53% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.
Their scoring record does not seem to be taking any massive hits as they now average 1.76 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Crystal Palace on the other hand have had a poor away record this season. They just have a 24% win ratio in their games away from Selhurst Park.
The Eagles have scored 0.94 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.02. Even though Crystal Palace have a poor record we expect them to get goals here as they look like a completely different team here. Palace concedes 1.76 goals on average on their travels this season. The Cottagers have a slightly better defensive record at Craven Cottage conceding 1.12 goals per game. Based on these numbers, here are our following tips and predictions for this game on Saturday.
We back both teams to get 2 or more goals in this game, we envision this game being a high-scoring encounter as both teams recently have been very good at home. We do see both teams scoring here as Fulham have failed to score in only 35% of their home games and Palace in 18% of their away games. Both teams tend to find ways to score.
Hence we do expect both teams to concede as well. We cannot make a case for any team to keep a clean sheet as the Cottagers have just a 35% record at home and Crystal Palace has a 24% record away from Selhurst Park. In terms of scoring first, Crystal Palace has a much better record than Fulham this season. The Eagles have scored first in 17 of their 34 games whereas the Cottagers have opened the scoring in 13 of their 34 games. We back Crystal Palace to pick up where they left off and once again score first in their 3rd successive game.
In terms of scoring for Fulham, we back Rodrigo Muniz to finally get over his minor drought. Muniz has a very good scoring record at Craven Cottage. Crystal Palace tend to struggle against central attackers and we can see Muniz causing them some problems there. We also back Andreas Periera to get an assist in this game. He has created 80 chances for Fulham this season and already has 7 assists to his name.
For Crystal Palace, Mateta has been in brilliant goal-scoring form. He is the safest bet to pick when it comes to a favourite to score. However, our pick for this game is Micheal Olise. The Frenchman has 4 goals and 1 assist against London teams this season.
Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Crystal Palace
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Tosin Adarabaioyo
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Joao Palhinha
|
Midfielder
|
Tom Cairney
|
Midfielder
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, D
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews, Joe Whitworth
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Joachim Andersen, Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Nathan Ferguson, Sean Grehan
Midfielders: Michael Olise, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Will Hughes, Malcolm Ebiowei, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jairo Riedewald, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, Jack Wells-Morrison
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Sam Johnstone
|
Goalkeeper
|
Joel Ward
|
Defender
|
Joachim Andersen
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Nathaniel Clyne
|
Defender
|
Will Hughes
|
Midfielder
|
Chris Richards
|
Midfielder
|
Jefferson Lerma
|
Midfielder
|
Odsonne Edouard
|
Attacker
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Jeffrey Schlupp
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, L, L
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head
Matches Played:50
Fulham wins:18
Crystal Palace wins:14
Matches are drawn:18
Fulham vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.10.
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.50.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
We understand the bookies and their pick as Fulham have been good at home. They were however beaten by Liverpool at home, a team that Crystal Palace beat away. This game is a very tough one to call. For anyone looking to take a punt on Crystal Palace, we recommend this is the best game to do so. We will back the bookies in this one and say that Fulham does have the marginal edge due to consistently being good at home however this Crystal Palace side looks like a different gravy. Our prediction for this game is a 3-2 Fulham win.
Parimatch