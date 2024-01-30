Fulham vs Everton Match Prediction FUL 55 % Chance of Winning EVFC 45 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to welcome Everton to Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Wednesday. Fulham are 13th in the Premier League table with 24 points from 21 games. Everton meanwhile finds themselves 17th on the table with 17 points from 21 games. The Toffees are just 1 point from the relegation places and could head into one of those spots if Luton wins and they lose. Fulham in their last game in the Premier League travelled to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea. Marco Silva’s men went with a clear game plan which was to stop Chelsea’s attack by sitting deep. Fulham’s first chance came in the 26th minute when Perriera took a shot to make Petrovic save. A minute later, the Cottagers had another chance, this time Wilson shooting off Robinson’s cross but Petrovic was once again there to make a save. Fulham’s game plan was going pretty well until Diop made a poor lunge to foul Sterling in the box conceding a soft penalty. Cole Palmer made no mistake from the spot to make it 1-0. Fulham had a few chances in the 2nd half through Wilson and Jimenez but Chelsea looked more in control and should have scored at least 2 goals with two of their attempts coming off the post. Fulham looked rather blunt in the game and could not put Chelsea under considerable pressure like they did against Liverpool in the first half of the 1st leg at Anfield. Everton on the other hand saw Aston Villa visit Goodison Park in their last Premier League game. Everton should have taken the lead after Martinez made a horrible blunder after hitting his shot against Douglas Luiz. Onana pounced on the opportunity in a key position but in turn, fouled the keeper before setting up himself to score. Aston Villa had a goal ruled out for offside. Villa started to pile the pressure on but Everton should have surely scored the opener before halftime after Calvert Lewin missed a one-on-one chance to give the hosts the lead. It was more of a cagey affair in the second half with both teams not creating much but Everton thought they won the game in the 88th minute after Doucoure had the ball in the net after beating Martinez. The celebrations however were cut short at Goodison Park after seeing the linesman raise his flag. The game ended 0-0 on the day.

Fulham vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between these two vintage teams of English Football has favoured the team from Merseyside. In the last 24 games between these two teams in all competitions, Everton has won 13 times, and 6 games have ended in a stalemate with Fulham winning 7 times.

Both teams recently have been struggling when it comes to getting results. The struggles however with both teams have been with their attack. Fulham did go on a good scoring run last month but since losing Jimenez through suspension they have found it difficult even though he has returned. Jimenez will need to take more of that responsibility to score or Fulham could once again languish in losses.

Everton on the flipside also has to do better in terms of replacing Doucoure’s goals. The midfielder is not available due to injury and that has caused a major dent in their attacking output.

Just like Jimenez, Everton will want their main man in Calvert-Lewin to step up in this game. The striker just has 3 goals to his name this season and it is about time that he adds more to his tally. Fulham do have a better chance of winning according to us mainly because they have been good at home currently and due to their last 2 performances against Liverpool.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Fulham vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bulk of the betting channels, the odds between these two sides are extremely close when it comes to winning at Craven Cottage on Wednesday. The odds between these two sides are minimal due to both these teams having an identical run of results which has been very poor as of late.

Everton is a team that in many instances tend to get the better of Fulham. Their record against the Cottagers is quite good. However, predicting this encounter is way more complex than it looks

Overall, Fulham come into this game with quite a good run when it comes to playing at home. The Cottagers have won 4 of their last 5 games at home defeating the likes of Arsenal.

Fulham backed up their home loss against Burnley with a win against Mikel Arteta’s side. Fulham’s scoring record at home has been quite decent as well. The London team are averaging 1.90 goals a game at their home stadium.

The Toffees meanwhile have scored 1.30 goals away from Merseyside in the Premier League this campaign. Fulham on average conceded 1.20 goals at home ground this season in comparison to Everton have been defensively wasteful as well away from home conceding 1.60 goals.

Sean Dyche until his last two away games was on a brilliant away run last month. They on average have collected 1.60 points on the road which is better than their home form. Fulham are not very far in terms of points collected at home with a tally of just 1.80 points.

Based on these stats, we predict that this game to be a tricky game to predict. We do expect this game to be a cagey affair with not many goals. Our call is for both teams to score a combined total of under 3 goals here.

Everton has had a good scoring away record as of late scoring in 4 of their last 5 games on the road. With Fulham’s defensive fragilities, we do expect Everton to score here.

Marco Silva’s men meanwhile have failed to score in 40% of their home games this season. This is a number which is quite high. We however do expect them to find the back of the net against Fulham. The Cottagers looked quite threatening against Liverpool in both of their League Cup games and we do expect them to find at least a goal against the visiting team.

In terms of shots, both sides have quite a similar tally with Fulham averaging 10.6 per game on average and Everton 9.9. The shots tally depends highly on which team attacks more and which team sits back. With Everton playing away and do mostly like to sit back we do expect Fulham to lead in terms of the shot count. Fulham to have 10 or more shots is our tip here.

In terms of scoring first, Everton have a much better tally than the home team. Everton have taken the lead in 11 of their 21 games. Fulham meanwhile have gone ahead in just 7 of their 21 games. This is quite a tricky one to predict however we will go against the stats here and predict Fulham to score first being the home team.

In terms of scoring for Fulham, it is difficult to pick, the scoring run has gone dry as of late but we do believe that Raul Jimenez will find the back of the net in this game. The stats and his record against Everton give him a good shout. The Mexican striker has faced Everton on 7 occasions in his Premier League career and has scored 5 times. He has scored the greatest number of goals against Everton than against any other side.

For Everton, we will have to be their 2nd top scorer and pick Dominic Calvert-Lewin to score. The striker has yet to find his scoring feet for Everton this season netting just 3 times. However, we believe that Calvert-Lewin’s aerial ability and physical presence could cause Fulham some trouble hence we back the Everton no 9 to get something in this game.

Final Prediction: Fulham to beat Everton.

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, L, L

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Andy Lonergan, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Ben Godfrey, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite

Midfielders: Amadou Onana, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi, Dele Alli, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Andre Gomes, Jean-Philippe Gbamin

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Arnaut Danjuma, Youssef Chermiti, Thomas Cannon, Lewis Dobbin

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jarrod Branthwaite Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Amadou Onana Midfielder James Garner Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Andre Gomes Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W

Fulham vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:69

Fulham wins:24

Everton wins:31

Matches are drawn:14

Fulham vs Everton Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.85.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.45.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.