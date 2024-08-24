FUL (Fulham) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction FUL 89 % Chance of Winning LCFC 11 % Bet Now! Fulham will face off against Leicester City in their first home game at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Fulham go into this game on the back of a disappointing result against Manchester United. The Cottagers started off the game very well, as Onana made a brilliant save to deny Tete. Bernd Leno was their hero in the first half, as he made two brilliant saves of his own to deny Manchester United the lead. Andreas Periera in the second half found himself 2 on 1 on the counterattack; his pass was however cut off by Maguire. Lisandro Martinez also made a good tackle to deny Fulham scoring. It was heartbreak, however, as Joshua Zirkzee scored late on to snatch a point off Fulham. Leicester City welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium on Monday under the lights. Spurs were all over Leicester City in the opening 20 minutes. Spurs got the deserved opener through Pedro Porro. Leicester City hung on and finally got into the game as Spurs tired. Jamie Vardy latched onto Fatawu’s peach of a cross to level in the 57th minute. It could have been better for the Foxes, as Vardy moments later was put through on goal only for Vicario to make a good save. 1-1 it ended on the night in Leicester.

Fulham vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Leicester City, no team has managed to get better over each other. In the last 7 meetings between these two teams, Leicester City have won 3 times; 1 game ended in a draw, with Fulham also winning 3 times.

Fulham, on the basis of the eye test, looks like a much better-drilled team. The Cottagers are also the better team on paper. They nearly got the job done at Old Trafford, with them lacking only the final touch. We expect Fulham to learn from that game and go in hard against Leicester City. The problem with the Foxes is their defence. Steve Cooper’s men were very open against Tottenham Hotspur, and if that is how they play, then we believe that Fulham will rip them apart. Leicester City have a siege mentality, and their ability to remain in games is noteworthy; however, something drastic will need to change if they want to win at Craven Cottage on Saturday. With all things considered, we do believe that Fulham have a much better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Leicester City predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the massive backing to beat Leicester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester came into this game with more confidence as they held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Fulham still hold the edge due to them playing at home. Leicester were quite fortunate against Tottenham Hotspur; hence, they have been labelled as the underdogs here.

Fulham have always been a team that plays their best football in front of their home fans. The Cottagers as per their standards were quite consistent at Craven Cottage. Fulham last season won just 47% of their games at home. Their goal record at Craven Cottage was also good as they scored 1.63 goals on average last season from an expected goals ratio of 1.45.

Leicester City’s away record last season in the Championship was very good. The Foxes last season impressed on the road, winning just 61% of their games away from the King Power Stadium. They won 14 out of their 23 games on the road, losing six times in their bid to win the championship last season.

The Foxes’ goalscoring record was also as consistent as their results. They averaged 1.83 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.43 goals. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Leicester City to score in this game. Fulham against Manchester United looked dangerous on the counterattack. They were unlucky not to score at least one. However, at home, we expect them to look quite dangerous.

We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. However, we can also see them conceding. We expect the Foxes to cause Fulham trouble like they did against Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham conceded 1.26 goals on average last season at Craven Cottage. Fulham are a team that are well organised. Manchester United found it difficult to break them down however in this game Fulham will play on the front foot with Leicester City playing on the counter attack. The Foxes have the personnel to score at least one goal on the counter against Fulham. Hence we back both teams in this game to score on Saturday.

In terms of scoring first, we back Fulham to take the lead against Leicester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday. In terms of stats, both teams in their most recent games have had quite an equal record. Both Fulham and Leicester City have scored first in 4 of their last 10 games. We will however back the home team in taking the lead in this game. Leicester City against Spurs started very poorly. Spurs should have scored at least 2 goals in the opening 10 minutes itself. Away from home, we expect Leicester City to be more vulnerable, and hence we back the Cottagers to break the deadlock on Saturday.

Andreas Pereira had a fantastic game at Old Trafford last week. The Brazilian racked up some big numbers in terms of chance creation as he pulled the strings for Fulham. Andreas created six chances last Friday, which was the highest any player managed to have on the opening weekend. We expect Andreas to once again be crucial in this game. An anytime assist is our prediction. In terms of scoring goals, we back Rodrigo Muniz to go in as the favourite to score. The striker had a good scoring record at Fulham last season, and we can see him extending those numbers.

For Leicester City, there is only one man we can back, and that is Jamie Vardy. The Englishman continues to sit down his doubters as he got another goal on his return to the Premier League. Vardy, aged 37, became Leicester City’s oldest player ever to score in the Premier League. If he scores against Fulham, then he will become only the second player in Premier League history to score in successive games being 37 or older. Cristiano Ronaldo was the other player to do so. Jamie Vardy attracts chances, and this is why he will always remain Leicester City’s talisman.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Leicester City

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte, Oliver Skipp

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Jannik Vestegaard Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W

Fulham vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:88

Fulham wins:42

Leicester City wins:29

Matches are drawn:17

Fulham vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.83.

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.