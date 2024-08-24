FUL (Fulham) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction
FUL
89%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
11%
England
Craven Cottage
Leicester City welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to the King Power Stadium on Monday under the lights. Spurs were all over Leicester City in the opening 20 minutes. Spurs got the deserved opener through Pedro Porro. Leicester City hung on and finally got into the game as Spurs tired. Jamie Vardy latched onto Fatawu’s peach of a cross to level in the 57th minute. It could have been better for the Foxes, as Vardy moments later was put through on goal only for Vicario to make a good save. 1-1 it ended on the night in Leicester.
Facts:
- Fulham have a good record against Leicester City when the two have played in the Premier League recently. The two teams last met in the 2022/23 season, and it was Fulham who did the double over the Foxes. Fulham have the chance to make it 3 successive wins in the league for the first time since 1967 if they win on Saturday.
- Fulham against Leicester City at the Craven Cottage was always a low-scoring affair until the last game they played there in the Premier League. The fixture in the 2022/23 season ended 5-3 in the favour of Fulham. The game saw a total of 8 goals. Prior to this game, a total of 7 goals were scored in 6 games at Craven Cottage when these two teams played.
- Fulham, in recent memory, have not started their campaign with wins at home. The Cottagers have failed to win any of their last 5 Premier Leagues. They have drawn 1 and lost on 4 occasions. They last won their first home game of the season way back in 2012/13 when they beat Norwich City 5-0.
- Leicester City were one of the most consistent away teams in the Championship last season. The Foxes won a total of 14 away games last season, which was the most away wins a team achieved in all 4 tiers of English football. Leicester City started the championship having won each of their first 7 away games.
- Fulham were beaten in their first game against Manchester United. If they lose against Leicester City, then it will be only the third time in their Premier League history that they will have lost their first two games. They last lost their opening two games in 2018/19 and 2021/21.
Fulham vs Leicester City Chance of Winning
When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Leicester City, no team has managed to get better over each other. In the last 7 meetings between these two teams, Leicester City have won 3 times; 1 game ended in a draw, with Fulham also winning 3 times.
Fulham, on the basis of the eye test, looks like a much better-drilled team. The Cottagers are also the better team on paper. They nearly got the job done at Old Trafford, with them lacking only the final touch. We expect Fulham to learn from that game and go in hard against Leicester City. The problem with the Foxes is their defence. Steve Cooper’s men were very open against Tottenham Hotspur, and if that is how they play, then we believe that Fulham will rip them apart. Leicester City have a siege mentality, and their ability to remain in games is noteworthy; however, something drastic will need to change if they want to win at Craven Cottage on Saturday. With all things considered, we do believe that Fulham have a much better chance of winning.
Fulham vs Leicester City predictions and betting tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the massive backing to beat Leicester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Leicester came into this game with more confidence as they held Tottenham Hotspur to a 1-1 draw at the King Power Stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, were beaten by Manchester United at Old Trafford. Fulham still hold the edge due to them playing at home. Leicester were quite fortunate against Tottenham Hotspur; hence, they have been labelled as the underdogs here.
Fulham have always been a team that plays their best football in front of their home fans. The Cottagers as per their standards were quite consistent at Craven Cottage. Fulham last season won just 47% of their games at home. Their goal record at Craven Cottage was also good as they scored 1.63 goals on average last season from an expected goals ratio of 1.45.
Leicester City’s away record last season in the Championship was very good. The Foxes last season impressed on the road, winning just 61% of their games away from the King Power Stadium. They won 14 out of their 23 games on the road, losing six times in their bid to win the championship last season.
The Foxes’ goalscoring record was also as consistent as their results. They averaged 1.83 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.43 goals. Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Leicester City to score in this game. Fulham against Manchester United looked dangerous on the counterattack. They were unlucky not to score at least one. However, at home, we expect them to look quite dangerous.
We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. However, we can also see them conceding. We expect the Foxes to cause Fulham trouble like they did against Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham conceded 1.26 goals on average last season at Craven Cottage. Fulham are a team that are well organised. Manchester United found it difficult to break them down however in this game Fulham will play on the front foot with Leicester City playing on the counter attack. The Foxes have the personnel to score at least one goal on the counter against Fulham. Hence we back both teams in this game to score on Saturday.
In terms of scoring first, we back Fulham to take the lead against Leicester City at Craven Cottage on Saturday. In terms of stats, both teams in their most recent games have had quite an equal record. Both Fulham and Leicester City have scored first in 4 of their last 10 games. We will however back the home team in taking the lead in this game. Leicester City against Spurs started very poorly. Spurs should have scored at least 2 goals in the opening 10 minutes itself. Away from home, we expect Leicester City to be more vulnerable, and hence we back the Cottagers to break the deadlock on Saturday.
Andreas Pereira had a fantastic game at Old Trafford last week. The Brazilian racked up some big numbers in terms of chance creation as he pulled the strings for Fulham. Andreas created six chances last Friday, which was the highest any player managed to have on the opening weekend. We expect Andreas to once again be crucial in this game. An anytime assist is our prediction. In terms of scoring goals, we back Rodrigo Muniz to go in as the favourite to score. The striker had a good scoring record at Fulham last season, and we can see him extending those numbers.
For Leicester City, there is only one man we can back, and that is Jamie Vardy. The Englishman continues to sit down his doubters as he got another goal on his return to the Premier League. Vardy, aged 37, became Leicester City’s oldest player ever to score in the Premier League. If he scores against Fulham, then he will become only the second player in Premier League history to score in successive games being 37 or older. Cristiano Ronaldo was the other player to do so. Jamie Vardy attracts chances, and this is why he will always remain Leicester City’s talisman.
Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Leicester City
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Emile Smith Rowe
|
Midfielder
|
Adama Traore
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, L, W, W
Leicester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk
Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte, Oliver Skipp
Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.
Leicester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mads Hermansen
|
Goalkeeper
|
James Justin
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Jannik Vestegaard
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Harry Winks
|
Midfielder
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Abdul Fatawu
|
Attacker
|
Stephy Mavididi
|
Attacker
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Attacker
Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, L, W
Fulham vs Leicester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:88
Fulham wins:42
Leicester City wins:29
Matches are drawn:17
Fulham vs Leicester City Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.83.
Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.40.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
Parimatch