Fulham vs Liverpool Match Prediction FUL 11 % Chance of Winning LIV 89 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to take on Liverpool at Craven Cottage in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool go into this after being beaten in their last game by Crystal Palace at home. An early goal from Eze saw the Reds go down. However, they failed to get an equaliser in the entirety of the game as they missed chance after chance with the best one falling to Curtis Jones who couldn’t score in an empty net. Salah also missed a couple of good chances Liverpool was lucky not to concede more. This result has dented Liverpool’s title hopes massively as they are now 2 points behind leaders Manchester City. Liverpool has to win every game till the end of the season and even that may not be enough as they pray that the Citizens falter somewhere. Liverpool then needs to be in a position to latch onto City if the latter drop points. Hence every game is now a do-or-die for Jurgen Klopp in his final stretch as Liverpool manager. Fulham in their last game did very well to get one over West Ham United in the Premier League. The Hammers were the better team at the start and should have scored early. Fulham’s first shot in the game resulted in a goal as Andreas scored on the counter after a bad mistake from Mavrapanos made things easier for the midfielder to find the back of the net. Fulham was defensively very stable as Calvin Bassey and Tosin produced a match-winning display at the back cutting off West Ham’s attacking aerial balls. Fulham got their 2nd goal on the counter-attack as well. Andreas combined with Iwobi to send West Ham United packing. This was Fulham’s 3rd win of the season whilst playing away. This still keeps them 12th on the table. Marco Silva’s men still have the chance of making the top 10 of the Premier League as they are just 2 points behind Brighton who currently sit there albeit playing a game more.

Fulham vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Liverpool have been dominated easily by the team from Merseyside going into this. In the last 23 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 4 wins, 5 games have ended in a draw with Liverpool winning just 14 times.

Fulham in their last game produced a good display against West Ham. Not only did they end up winning but also got a clean sheet in the process. More players are taking responsibility in terms of scoring goals with Andreas now also stepping up. The Cottagers are on the up and keep looking more dangerous as time passes especially at home.

Liverpool has been doing most of the things right in games apart from finishing those chances. Against Crystal Palace in the last game, they should have blown themselves out of the competition and even against Manchester United. Both games they should have won but with their finishing letting them down. Salah & co will need to do better in attack and get the goals early or else Fulham are a team that often punishes you for not finishing off the game early. We expect Liverpool to bounce back in this game based on past instances and hence we give them a better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game do favour Liverpool over Fulham even though the former are in tough shape as of late. Liverpool goes into this game with the easy backing of the bookies but they aren’t massive favourites due to their massive dip in form in their recent games in all competitions which have seen them dumped out of the Europa League and lose ground in the Premier League

On another day, Liverpool would have gone into this game as outright favourites but their poor form coupled with Fulham being very good at home makes this more of a conscious prediction by the bookies. Fulham have had a really good campaign in terms of their performances at home this season. The Cottagers have won 56% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record continues to be on the up as they now average 1.81 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.55. Liverpool on the other hand have had a decent away record this season with a 53% win in their games away from Anfield.

The Reds have scored 1.93 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.75. Even though Liverpool have scored very few in their last game we expect this game to have goals. Liverpool concedes 1.07 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have a better defensive record at Craven Cottage conceding just 1.00 goal per game. Based on these numbers, we can see the ball frequently getting into the back of the net.

We back Liverpool to get 2 or more goals in this game even though their form in front of goal has been very poor in recent times. We also expect Fulham to score at least one in this game as they failed to score in only 38% of their games. Liverpool have been conceding a lot of goals recently.

We do not expect to see a clean sheet from any team here as the Cottagers have just a 38% record at home and Liverpool has a 27% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, Liverpool has a much better record than Fulham this season. The Cottagers have scored first in 13 of their 33 games whereas Liverpool has opened the scoring in 17 of their 32 games. We back Liverpool to get the better of Fulham at the start and score first in this game.

Rodrigo Muniz continues to be a good shout to back when it comes to scoring for Liverpool. However, Andreas Pereira continues to be another shout due to his good goal involvement in recent games. The Brazilian has 2 goals and 2 assists in each of his last 4 games including a brace in his last game against West Ham. Backing Andreas to get a goal or an assist in this game is a good shout.

For Liverpool, we will continue to back Mo Salah to score in this game. Salah has had a good record against Fulham but his recent form has not been the best. Still, he has scored in 2 of Liverpool’s 4 games in all competitions. Salah is always a dangerous option hence we back him to score in this game.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, L, D, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley

Midfielders: Thiago, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Caoimhin Kelleher Goalkeeper Joe Gomez Defender Ibrahima Konate Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Andy Robertson Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Wataru Endo Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Darwin Nunez Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, W, D

Fulham vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:76

Fulham wins:13

Liverpool wins:44

Matches are drawn:19

Fulham vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 5.20.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.59.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.