FUL (Fulham) vs MCI (Manchester City) Match Prediction FUL 9 % Chance of Winning MCI 91 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to welcome Manchester City to Craven Cottage in the early kick-off on Saturday in the Premier League. The Citizens have another title to win and at the moment nothing has changed in their equation of winning the league four times in a row. Manchester City are a point off leaders Arsenal with a game in hand. They will play that extra game next week but will want to go into that with no hiccups in this game. Pep Guardiola will want to make sure that this game will be as smooth as their last game where they trounced Wolverhampton Wanderers at home. It was the Erling Haaland show as he scored a first-half hat trick to demolish Gary O’Neil and his team. Guardiola won a penalty that Haaland converted for his first of the night. The Norwegian striker towered high to head in a cross to get his second of the night before converting another spot-kick right before halftime to get the match ball. He added to his tally in the second half with a blistering shot to beat Sa. Wolves got a consolation however Julian Alvarez came on to add the icing onto the cake for Manchester City with a goal of his own. Fulham with their recent poor results have failed to make any gains in reaching the top half of the Premier League table. They are 13th on the table with 44 points from 36 games. They are still 4 points off 10th place. They will need to win both of their games to achieve that goal of finishing 10th. Their last game was away against Brentford where they nearly had the 3 points on the day. They started the game off slowly with Brentford missing a raft of chances in the first half. They had a better second half with Jimenez coming the closest to scoring as he failed to guide his shot into an open net. The ball would not go in as the game ended goalless on the night.

Fulham vs Manchester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Manchester City is a no contest between the two with the latter just dominating most of the times. In the last 25 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 2 wins, 5 games have ended in a draw with Manchester City winning a mammoth 18 times.

Fulham in their last game lacked the clinical ability to put the game to bed. It was back in the old times when they failed to convert their chances. The Cottagers can hurt the best of teams. They have already beaten Arsenal at home this season. Nottingham Forest at their home should have led against Manchester City. Fulham would have watched that game knowing that they have to take the little chances they get if they want to win against the champions.

Manchester City on the other hand just have to win games. It is their title to lose now however they cannot afford any more slip ups with Arsenal just cruising in their pursuit. This could be a tough game for Manchester City however we have seen them get results even when they have not been at their best. This gives Manchester City at this point of the season the better chance of winning any game.

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Fulham vs Manchester City Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game highly favour Manchester City over Fulham due to the Citizens’ quest for the title. Manchester City goes into this game with the blessing of the oddsmakers because they have not failed to lose a game for a long time. Their track record at this season warrants that they do not lose games at this point of the season. Fulham on the other hand have not had much in terms of wins ever since their safety was secured for next season.

On another day, the odds could have been a little bit closer but we do believe the last performances of the Cottagers have been taken into account going into this game. Fulham have based their season in terms of points with their performances at home this season. Marco Silva’s men have won 50% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record continues to remain stable as they now average 1.72 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.50. Manchester City on the other hand have had a solid away record this season with a 71% win in their games away from the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens have scored 2.29 goals from an expected goals ratio of 2.19. Manchester City have gone berserk in their last few games when it comes to scoring goals hence we expect them to continue that trend. Manchester City concedes 1.06 goals on average in their away games this season. Fulham have the better defensive record at Craven Cottage conceding just 1.11 goals per game. Based on these numbers, here are our predictions and tips for this game at Craven Cottage.

We back Manchester City to get 2 or more goals in this game as their form in front of the goal has been electric in recent games. We also expect Fulham to score at least one in this game as they failed to score in only 33% of their games. Manchester City do tend to concede a rare odd goal in games hence we can see the Cottagers scoring here.

We do not expect to see a clean sheet from any team here as Fulham have just a 33% record at home and Manchester City has a 29% record away from home. In terms of scoring first, Manchester City has a much better record than Fulham this season. The Cottagers have scored first in 14 of their 36 games whereas Manchester City has opened the scoring in 23 of their 35 games. We do not expect any shocks in terms of how this game will start. Our prediction is for Manchester City to score first

For Fulham, Rodrigo Muniz is their best threat when it comes to scoring goals. He has been amazing for them this season and has stood up when they needed goals. Since the turn of the year, the Brazilian has transformed himself into one of the most fearsome strikers in the Premier League. He already has 9 goals this season and can get to double figures if he finds the net against Manchester City.

For Manchester City, at the moment it will be criminal to bet against Erling Haaland who has come fresh from his 4 goal-scoring spree against Wolverhampton Wanderers. He also loves playing in London as he has already scored 9 goals in 11 games in the capital. Haaland has failed to score in 3 games out of his 11 in London this season. We can see him getting goals in this game.

Final Prediction:Manchester City to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, W, L

Manchester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Scott Carson, Ederson, Stefan Ortega Moreno

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Sergio Gomez, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Kyle Walker, Josko Gvardiol

Midfielders: Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, Rodrigo, Matheus Nunes, Maximo Perrone, Kalvin Phillips, Bernardo Silva

Attackers: Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City Playing XI

Player Role Ederson Goalkeeper Manuel Akanji Defender Ruben Dias Defender Josko Gvardiol Defender Kyle Walker Defender Rodrigo Midfielder Bernardo Silva Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne Midfielder Phil Foden Attacker Jeremy Doku Attacker Erling Haaland Attacker

Manchester City Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Fulham vs Manchester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:73

Fulham wins:17

Manchester City wins:40

Matches are drawn:16

Fulham vs Manchester City Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 12.50.

Manchester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.24.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 6.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.