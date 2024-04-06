FUL (Fulham) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction FUL 53 % Chance of Winning NUFC 47 % Bet Now! Fulham will welcome Newcastle United to Craven Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League. Newcastle United are pushing to get a European spot. The Magpies after their last game sit in 8th position with 44 points from 30 games. A win could see them get closer to the European places, a loss however could see the likes of Brighton and Wolves go over them. Fulham on the other hand have a big buffer in 13th place. They are 9 points ahead of 14th-placed Crystal Palace having played a game more. Fulham in their last game travelled to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The Cottagers were blown away in the 1st half as the Tricky Trees started fantastically well. Goals from Hudson-Odoi, Chris Wood and Gibbs-White gave Nottingham Forest a 3-0 lead at halftime. Fulham after making 3 subs at the 33rd minute mark had their chances to get back into the game in the 2nd half. Tosin scored 4 minutes after halftime. He and Muniz had more chances to head into goal but their efforts went wide. The Cottagers also hit the post through Tete and Adama Traore. Forest held on in the end to take the 3 points. Newcastle United welcomed Everton to St James’ Park in their last Premier League game. The Magpies started off the game finely as Isak received the ball on the left and got past 2 players to easily slot his effort past Pickford. Murphy after that was through but he could not keep his attempt on target. The best chance to kill the game fell to Isak as he was through on goal only for his attempt to go over the bar. That kept Everton in the game and a moment of lapse from Dummett in the penalty box saw him foul Ashley Young. Calvert Lewin converted the penalty to share the points of the day.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Newcastle United have been quite competitive with the Magpies having the slight edge. In the last 22 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has 8 wins, 3 games have ended in a draw with Newcastle United has won 11 times.

Fulham whilst playing away looks like a pretty mediocre team. Nottingham Forest at home have not been the best of teams this season but they did make the Cottagers look bad as they bull dozed past them prompting Marco Silva to make 3 changes in the first 33 minutes as he was furious with the display. They however are a different beast when they play at home. Fulham should not be worried about this tie considering where Newcastle United also are currently.

The Magpies struggled in their last game against Everton. They had their chances to kill the game against a poor team but they could not give them a way back into the game. Eddie Howe will be hoping he could get Trippier in time for this game but that looks unlikely. Newcastle United’s best chance to win in this game will be to outscore Fulham. We don’t believe that their defence can keep out the likes of Muniz and Co. The reliance on Isak will be massive. Fulham look like a much better unit when they play at home hence they go into this game with a higher chance of winning.

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Fulham vs Newcastle United Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game are highly competitive between Fulham and Newcastle United. The Cottagers go into this game with the minor blessing of the bookies to win this game against the Magpies due to their good form at home and Newcastle's struggling as of late.

On another day, with Newcastle United’s team without injury concerns, they would have gone in as favourites to win but Fulham have turned it around at home. Still, the odds do not put Newcastle United out of contention especially with Fulham coming into this with a loss. Marco Silva’s men have done very well at home winning 60% of their games this season at Craven Cottage.

Their scoring record at home has also been brilliant as they average 1.93 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Newcastle United as per their standards have had an awful record away from St James’ Park this season. They have won just 21% of their games this season away from Tyneside.

The Magpies have scored 1.79 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.22. We expect this game to be quite attacking and have goals with both teams having problems. Newcastle United concedes 2.29 goals on average on their travels this season. Fulham have a steady defensive record at Craven Cottage conceding just 1.00 goals per game. Based on these numbers, we do expect the likes of Isak and Muniz to flourish.

We back Fulham to get 2 or more goals due to their form at home in terms of scoring and also with Newcastle United’s defensive issues. We can also see Newcastle United scoring in this game, especially with the form Isak is in. They have problems in their attack with Gordon out hence we do not see them scoring more than 1.

We do not expect any team to keep their goal clean even though Marco Silva’s men have kept a clean sheet in 40% of their games at home. Newcastle United have scored in 71% of their away games this season. In terms of scoring first, Newcastle United have a much better record. The Magpies have scored first in 18 of their 30 games. Fulham meanwhile have scored first in just 12 of their 31 games. At home, however, they have a good record when it comes to opening the scoring. Hence we back them as the underdogs in this stat to score first.

Rodrigo Muniz has been in brilliant scoring form and it is even better when he plays at Craven Cottage. The Brazilian has scored 6 goals in his last 4 games at home. This is the longest scoring streak any Fulham player has ever had in their history in the Premier League. We can see him build on that and score in this game considering the problems Newcastle are having at the back.

For Newcastle United, we have to back another in-form striker in Alexander Isak. The Swedish international has scored in each of his last 2 games for Newcastle United. Isak also loves playing in London as he has scored 5 goals in his last 7 games against London clubs in their home stadiums. We can see Isak being involved in anything that Newcastle do on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Newcastle United

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five-games): L, D, W, L, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Loris Karius

Defenders: Paul Dummett, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Javier Manquillo, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall

Midfielders: Matt Richie, Ryan Fraser, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Martin Dubravka Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Emil Kraft Defender Matt Richie Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): D, W, L, W, L

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:79

Fulham wins:31

Newcastle United wins:33

Matches are drawn:15

Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.50.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.70.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.80.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.