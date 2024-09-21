FUL (Fulham) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction
FUL
45%
Chance of Winning
NUFC
55%
England
Craven Cottage
Newcastle United travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies got off to a poor start with Lemina giving the hosts the lead in the 36th minute. Pope kept Newcastle United in the game by making a good stop to deny Cunha Wolves’ second. The game turned late in the second half as Fabian Schar unleashed a stunning shot from distance that took a slight touch off a Wolves player and beat Johnstone in goal. 5 minutes later, Barnes cut in and curled another jaw-dropping shot to put Newcastle United ahead. That ended up being the eventual winner as the Magpies held on for all 3 points.
Facts:
- Fulham should vary going into this game against Newcastle United, as their recent record is quite poor. The Cottagers have no wins to show for in any of their last 8 meetings against the Magpies. Fulham have drawn 2 and lost a total of 6 games, with 5 of those defeats coming consecutively.
- Newcastle United have recently enjoyed travelling to London and playing at Craven Cottage, as their record there is really good. The Magpies have gone into this having tasted victory in each of their last 5 games at Fulham’s home ground. Prior to this run of 5 wins, the Magpies lost 6 games on the trot to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
- Fulham vs Newcastle United at Craven Cottage in recent games does not have the tendency of ending level with a winner emerging every time. Each of the 16 games between these two teams has seen either team win. Fulham have won on 9 occasions, and Newcastle United have 7 wins.
- Fulham last season were very difficult to beat at Craven Cottage. They had a good run towards the start and midpoint of last season. However, their form at home did dip towards the end of last season. The Cottagers have just 1 win in their last 6 games at Craven Cottage. They have drawn 2 and lost 3 of those games. Prior to this run, they had 4 wins in 6 games with just 1 draw and 1 defeat.
- Newcastle United this season have had one of their best starts to a Premier League campaign in their recent history. The Magpies have won 3 and drawn 1 of their opening 4 games with 10 points to their name. This is their best start in the league since the 1995/96 season, where they got 12 points from their first 4 games.
Fulham vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning
When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Newcastle United, it is the latter that has the advantage. In the last 23 meetings between these two teams, Newcastle United have won 12 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 8 times.
Fulham have one big issue going into this game, and that is the amount of goals they score. The Cottagers have scored more than 1 goal in just 1 of their 4 games in the Premier League. Defending a 1-goal lead at times has drawn a lot of pressure on their defence. The attack needs to be more clinical in front of the goal and give their defence a better score to defend.
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could not have asked for a better start to the season; however, he would want his team to win more comfortably. Each of Newcastle United’s last 2 wins has come in death with them facing problems when it comes to breaking down oppositions. With everything considered, we do believe that Newcastle United have a better chance of winning this game.
Fulham vs Newcastle United predictions and betting tips
As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Newcastle United have the marginal backing to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Newcastle United came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 away from home at the Molineux Stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham as they were close to getting the win. The difference between the two teams in terms of odds is marginal, showing that this game could tilt in any direction; however, Newcastle United have the backing of the bookies due to their better start to the season.
Fulham opened their Premier League campaign with a defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford; however, post that, they have steadied the ship a little bit. They have not lost any of their last 3 games with 1 win and 2 draws. The one win came at home against Leicester City. Fulham have been a very hard team to beat under Marco Silva, especially at Craven Cottage.
Newcastle United have been one of the few teams that are yet to be beaten in the Premier League this season. They have won 3 of their 4 games, with 1 win coming on the road in their last game against the Wolves. The Magpies away from home have not been the most convincing, having drawn to Forest and only winning late against Wolves.
Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Newcastle United to score in this game. Newcastle United have scored in each of their 4 games in the Premier League this season. Fulham have scored in each of their last 3 games going into this. Our prediction is for Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Magpies head into this having scored two in each of their last two games. Fulham have an expected goal rate of 1.09 at home.
It remains to be seen if Alexander Isak is fit enough to start this game. The Swedish striker in the last game was substituted at halftime as he took a hit on his nose. If Isak starts, then he will be a good banker to trust in terms of scoring. Isak was looking good against the Wolves before he got injured. Before that, he also got the winner against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. The reason why Isak always gives a good shout whenever Newcastle United play is due to the shots he takes on goal. The striker averages 1.4 shots in his last 30 Premier League games. That resulted in him scoring 21 goals last season. We back Isak to get 2 or more shots against Fulham. Another candidate to back in terms of scoring if Isak does not start is Anthony Gordon, as he will be expected to start up front in his place.
Raul Jimenez was very good for Fulham in their last game, scoring the opener against West Ham. The Mexican striker in that game had 2 shots on target. Newcastle United do not have the steadiest of defences, and Jimenez likes to test the goalkeeper. Our call is for Jimenez to have 1 or more shots on target.
We do see this game being quite scrappy in the middle of midfield. Both teams have players who like to stop play by committing fouls. The two players to keep an eye out for will be Sasa Lukic and Bruno Guimares. Lukic averages 2.3 fouls per game in the Premier League this season; hence, we do see him committing 2+ fouls in this game. Bruno Guimares, on the other hand, averages 1.3 fouls per game this season. Hence, back him to foul 1 or more times in this game on Saturday.
Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Fulham
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Emile Smith Rowe
|
Midfielder
|
Adama Traore
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W
Newcastle United Player List
Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy
Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby
Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White
Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.
Newcastle United Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Nick Pope
|
Goalkeeper
|
Tino Livramento
|
Defender
|
Fabian Schar
|
Defender
|
Dan Burn
|
Defender
|
Lewis Hall
|
Defender
|
Joelinton
|
Midfielder
|
Sean Longstaff
|
Midfielder
|
Bruno Guimares
|
Midfielder
|
Jacob Murphy
|
Attacker
|
Alexander Isak
|
Attacker
|
Harvey Barnes
|
Attacker
Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W
Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head
Matches Played:109
Fulham wins:31
Newcastle United wins:34
Matches are drawn:15
Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Odds
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.92.
Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Newcastle United
Parimatch