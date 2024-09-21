FUL (Fulham) vs NUFC (Newcastle United) Match Prediction FUL 45 % Chance of Winning NUFC 55 % Bet Now! Fulham are all set to host Newcastle United at Craven Cottage on Saturday in the Premier League. Fulham go into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against West Ham. Fulham had more command of the game in the first half. That command gave them the lead in the 24th minute as Smith-Rowe found Jimenez with a composed pass before the Mexican beat Areola in goal. The Cottagers were heading in for their second successive home win; however, an equaliser right in the end from Ings broke their hearts. Newcastle United travelled to the Molineux Stadium to face Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Magpies got off to a poor start with Lemina giving the hosts the lead in the 36th minute. Pope kept Newcastle United in the game by making a good stop to deny Cunha Wolves’ second. The game turned late in the second half as Fabian Schar unleashed a stunning shot from distance that took a slight touch off a Wolves player and beat Johnstone in goal. 5 minutes later, Barnes cut in and curled another jaw-dropping shot to put Newcastle United ahead. That ended up being the eventual winner as the Magpies held on for all 3 points.

Fulham vs Newcastle United Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Newcastle United, it is the latter that has the advantage. In the last 23 meetings between these two teams, Newcastle United have won 12 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 8 times.

Fulham have one big issue going into this game, and that is the amount of goals they score. The Cottagers have scored more than 1 goal in just 1 of their 4 games in the Premier League. Defending a 1-goal lead at times has drawn a lot of pressure on their defence. The attack needs to be more clinical in front of the goal and give their defence a better score to defend.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could not have asked for a better start to the season; however, he would want his team to win more comfortably. Each of Newcastle United’s last 2 wins has come in death with them facing problems when it comes to breaking down oppositions. With everything considered, we do believe that Newcastle United have a better chance of winning this game.

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Fulham vs Newcastle United predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Newcastle United have the marginal backing to beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Newcastle United came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 away from home at the Molineux Stadium. Fulham, on the other hand, were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham as they were close to getting the win. The difference between the two teams in terms of odds is marginal, showing that this game could tilt in any direction; however, Newcastle United have the backing of the bookies due to their better start to the season.

Fulham opened their Premier League campaign with a defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford; however, post that, they have steadied the ship a little bit. They have not lost any of their last 3 games with 1 win and 2 draws. The one win came at home against Leicester City. Fulham have been a very hard team to beat under Marco Silva, especially at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle United have been one of the few teams that are yet to be beaten in the Premier League this season. They have won 3 of their 4 games, with 1 win coming on the road in their last game against the Wolves. The Magpies away from home have not been the most convincing, having drawn to Forest and only winning late against Wolves.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and Newcastle United to score in this game. Newcastle United have scored in each of their 4 games in the Premier League this season. Fulham have scored in each of their last 3 games going into this. Our prediction is for Newcastle United to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Magpies head into this having scored two in each of their last two games. Fulham have an expected goal rate of 1.09 at home.

It remains to be seen if Alexander Isak is fit enough to start this game. The Swedish striker in the last game was substituted at halftime as he took a hit on his nose. If Isak starts, then he will be a good banker to trust in terms of scoring. Isak was looking good against the Wolves before he got injured. Before that, he also got the winner against Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. The reason why Isak always gives a good shout whenever Newcastle United play is due to the shots he takes on goal. The striker averages 1.4 shots in his last 30 Premier League games. That resulted in him scoring 21 goals last season. We back Isak to get 2 or more shots against Fulham. Another candidate to back in terms of scoring if Isak does not start is Anthony Gordon, as he will be expected to start up front in his place.

Raul Jimenez was very good for Fulham in their last game, scoring the opener against West Ham. The Mexican striker in that game had 2 shots on target. Newcastle United do not have the steadiest of defences, and Jimenez likes to test the goalkeeper. Our call is for Jimenez to have 1 or more shots on target.

We do see this game being quite scrappy in the middle of midfield. Both teams have players who like to stop play by committing fouls. The two players to keep an eye out for will be Sasa Lukic and Bruno Guimares. Lukic averages 2.3 fouls per game in the Premier League this season; hence, we do see him committing 2+ fouls in this game. Bruno Guimares, on the other hand, averages 1.3 fouls per game this season. Hence, back him to foul 1 or more times in this game on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Newcastle United to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, W, W

Newcastle United Player List

Goalkeepers: Martin Dubravka, Mark Gillespie, Nick Pope, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy

Defenders: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Tino Livramento, Kieran Trippier, Emil Kraft, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, Jamal Lewis, Alex Murphy, Harrison Ashby

Midfielders: Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimares, Sandro Tonali, Lewis Miley, Joelinton, Issac Hayden, Joe White

Attackers:Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, William Osula, Garang Kuol.

Newcastle United Playing XI

Player Role Nick Pope Goalkeeper Tino Livramento Defender Fabian Schar Defender Dan Burn Defender Lewis Hall Defender Joelinton Midfielder Sean Longstaff Midfielder Bruno Guimares Midfielder Jacob Murphy Attacker Alexander Isak Attacker Harvey Barnes Attacker

Newcastle United Team Form(Last five games): W, W, D, D, W

Fulham vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:109

Fulham wins:31

Newcastle United wins:34

Matches are drawn:15

Fulham vs Newcastle United Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.92.

Newcastle United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.44.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.55.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.