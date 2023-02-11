Fulham vs Nottingham Forest Premier League Prediction for the match
FUL
70%
Chance of Winning
NFFC
30%
England
Craven Cottage
Fulham has 32 points after 22 games. Fulham won 9 matches, lost 8 matches and 5 draws. They are positioned at 8th. In their last five games, they have lost two matches, won 2 matches and one draw. Nottingham Forest has 24 points after 21 games. They won 6 matches, lost 9 and 6 draws. Nottingham Forest is positioned 13th. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost two.
Fulham enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Nottingham Forest. Fulham's recent form is a worry as they lost three of their five games and had no win in January. They will be up against an informative Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Fulham defeated Nottingham Forward earlier in the season.
Nottingham Forest in their last five games defeated Leeds United (1-0), Leicester City (2-0) and Southampton (1-0). They tied two games against Bournemouth (1-1) and Chelsea (1-1). Nottingham dominated the Premier League in January ending undefeated. They are off to a good start to February with a win over Leeds United. They have a tough challenge in the form of Fulham on Saturday.
The head-to-head record between Fulham and Nottingham Forest reveals that in their only clash in the Premier, League Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest (2-3) at The City Ground, Nottingham on 16th September 2022. This match on Saturday, February 11th will be the 2nd time these two teams clash.
Facts
- Fulham. According to the most recent results data, Crystal Palace has won 4 games in their last 10 games lost 4 games and drew # games. In their last 10 games, they won 40% of the games.
- Nottingham Forest. According to the most recent results data, Nottingham Forest has won 5 games in the last 10 games, lost 2 games and drew 3 games. In their last 10 games, they won 50% of the games.
Statistics for Fulham and Nottingham Forest
Fulham
In the 22 games played in the league, Fulham has scored 32 goals averaging 1.45 goals per game. They conceded 30 goals at an average of 1.36 goals per game according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. Fulham has six clean sheets to their tally. They saved 86 goals. They are shooting at 36% accuracy in the season hitting 93 shots on target. Their goal difference is +2 since they scored 2 goals more than the number of goals they conceded.
Nottingham Forest
In the 20 games, Nottingham Forest has scored 17 goals while conceding 34 goals, according to a study of total goals scored and goals conceded. In their last 20 games, Booting ham Forest averaged 0.85 goals per contest, Nottingham Forest is one of the worst offensive teams in the Premier league. In their last 20 games, they conceded goals at an average of 1.70 goals per game. Their goal difference is -17 since they conceded 17 goals more than the goals scored. Nottingham Forest saved 66 goals and had seven clean sheets. They are shooting at 30% accuracy hitting 66 shots on target.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Fulham
We predict that Fulham will win this match and will once again dominate opponents Nottingham Forest because they have a history of dominating Nottingham Forest in Premier League encounters. This prediction is based on how well they played in their last match.Bet Now!