Fulham locks horns against Nottingham Forest on 11th February Saturday at 8:30 PM IST at Craven Cottage Stadium, London. Fulham is coming off a (0-0) draw against Chelsea. Nottingham Forest is coming off a (1-0) win over Leeds United.

Fulham has 32 points after 22 games. Fulham won 9 matches, lost 8 matches and 5 draws. They are positioned at 8th. In their last five games, they have lost two matches, won 2 matches and one draw. Nottingham Forest has 24 points after 21 games. They won 6 matches, lost 9 and 6 draws. Nottingham Forest is positioned 13th. In their last 5 games, they won 3 matches and lost two.

Fulham enters the contest as fan favourites to win the match against Nottingham Forest. Fulham's recent form is a worry as they lost three of their five games and had no win in January. They will be up against an informative Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Fulham defeated Nottingham Forward earlier in the season.

Nottingham Forest in their last five games defeated Leeds United (1-0), Leicester City (2-0) and Southampton (1-0). They tied two games against Bournemouth (1-1) and Chelsea (1-1). Nottingham dominated the Premier League in January ending undefeated. They are off to a good start to February with a win over Leeds United. They have a tough challenge in the form of Fulham on Saturday.

The head-to-head record between Fulham and Nottingham Forest reveals that in their only clash in the Premier, League Fulham defeated Nottingham Forest (2-3) at The City Ground, Nottingham on 16th September 2022. This match on Saturday, February 11th will be the 2nd time these two teams clash.