Fulham vs Southampton Match Prediction FUL 83 % Chance of Winning SHFC 17 % Bet Now! Fulham will face off against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday at the Craven Cottage. Both teams went into this without a win in their last game; however, Fulham had a very good result at one of the most difficult stadiums in England. The Cottagers got a draw out of Liverpool at Anfield last week. Andreas Pereira put Fulham ahead with a good finish. Andy Robertson was sent off early in the game that put Fulham right in it. Gakpo got the equalizer after Fulham switched off. Fulham went ahead for the second time as Muniz scored in the 76th minute. The lead only lasted for 10 minutes as Jota scored at the end to give both teams a point each. Southampton goes into this game with 2 defeats at home in the space of 3 days. They were smashed by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. by 5 goals to nil. Liverpool beat them in the Carabao Cup with a second-string side by 2 goals to 1.

Fulham vs Southampton Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and Southampton, it is the Saints of the South Coast, who have the better record. In the last 12 meetings between these two teams, Southampton have won 6 times; 3 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 3 times.

Fulham should go into this game with big confidence as their performances have warranted that. Their game against Liverpool last week at Anfield is a testament to how far they have come this season under Marco Silva. Fulham are good in their defensive organization, and their attack is flourishing with the likes of Jimenez and Iwobi. The Cottagers also have a lot of dependable choices to bank on as the likes of Andreas, Smith-Rowe, Traore, and Harry Wilson are all chipping in with good performances.

Southampton on the other hand do not have enough players who are putting up good numbers. The Saints have not a single player in their squad who has scored 3 Premier League goals. Every other team has at least one player in their team who has contributed more, and that is where the issues lie. Southampton does not score enough goals. That will be music to the ears of Fulham as their defensive record is stable. Fulham overall is a better team than Southampton, and that is why they have a better chance of winning on Sunday.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Facts

Fulham has fond memories of playing Southampton when it comes to the last time these two teams faced off in the Premier League. The Cottagers in the season of 2022/23 beat Southampton home and away in the Premier League. Before these two games, Fulham really struggled against Southampton, losing 4 and drawing 4 of the 8 games prior to these 2.

Southampton has a really poor record when it comes to facing Fulham in the Premier League at Craven Cottage. The Saints have lost 5 of their last 9 games at Craven Cottage. The only win for the Saints came way back in 2014 when Mauricio Pochettino was their manager. They won 3-0 in that game, which was a start for something special for the Saints.

Southampton has a really poor record when it comes to playing London teams in the Premier League recently. Southampton have just 1 win in their last 10 away games in London. That win came in 2023 when they beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. They drew 3-3 at the Emirates against Arsenal in 2023. The other 8 games have ended in losses for Southampton.

Southampton this season is in a world of pain as their performances have been really bad. Even a win in This game would not see them move from the bottom as they are set to be 20th at Christmas for the first time in a top-flight campaign. A loss in this game would see them remain at 5 points, which is the second joint worst bottom tally a team has ever had at this stage of the competition. Sheffield United with 2 points in the 2020/21 season remains the lowest.

Fulham vs Southampton predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham has the considerable backing to beat Southampton at Craven Cottage on Sunday. Fulham came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they dug out a 1-1 draw at Anfield against the table toppers in Liverpool. Southampton, on the other hand, were demolished at their home stadium by Tottenham Hotspur. Fulham hold the backing of the oddsmakers over Southampton due to them being a better outfit both at home and overall. Southampton do not have the backing of the bookies due to them being the worst team in the league this season.

Fulham this season have been really consistent as per their standards. The Cottagers have done very well at home, winning 4, drawing 2, and losing 2. Their standout wins came against Brighton, Brentford, and Newcastle United. Fulham have done well against the big boys at home. Marco Silva’s men held both Arsenal and Manchester City at Craven Cottage this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have only been the two teams so far to get wins at Fulham’s home ground.

Southampton does not have much to show for in terms of their overall numbers, let alone their away performances. The Saints have been absolutely horrible when it comes to their away performances, losing 7 of their 8 games already. They have not won a single game away from home, with their best performance coming against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, where they got a point. Southampton have not lost by big margins away from home; however, some teams have played them off the park.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham. to win this game quite comfortably. Fulham has scored in every game so far this season. We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Cottagers this season have scored 2 or more goals in 4 out of their 8 games. Southampton have also conceded 2 or more goals in 4 out of their 8 away games. Hence we see Fulham scoring 2 goals minimum. We also back Fulham to keep a clean sheet in this game. Fulham has conceded in every game so far this season at home. Southampton, however, is very poor when it comes to scoring. The Saints have failed to score in 4 of their 8 away games so far this season.

We do expect Fulham is going to put a lot of pressure on Southampton’s goal on Saturday. One player who has been a revelation in terms of getting off shots is Fulham’s Raul Jimenez. The striker will target this game to get his goal tally high, and that is why we see him lining shots up. Jimenez this season already averages 2.1. shots per game. We expect that trend to continue at Craven Cottage. Raul Jimenez to have 2 or more shots in this game is our call.

Tyler Dibling’s ability to beat opponents with pace has led to a lot of defenders fouling him. Sibling averages 1.5 fouls committed against him this season. Our pick is for Tyler. Dibling to be fouled 1 or more times in this game. We can see this happening as Fulham is a team that loves to stop transitions by making small fouls.

For Fulham, we have to back Alex Iwobi to score in this game. The Nigerian international has been really good this season, and his recent purple patch has seen him contributing a lot. His total tally for this season already stands at 5 goals and 3 assists. Southampton has conceded 1.88 goals this season, and there is a high chance that the goals mostly come from either Iwobi or Jimenez; hence, we will back Iwobi and Jimenez to score or assist anytime in this game.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Southampton.

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Raul Jimenez Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, D, W, D, L

Southampton Player List

Goalkeepers: Alex McCarthy, Joe Lumley, Mateusz Lis, Gavin Bazunu

Defenders: Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Manning, Jack Stephens, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ronnie Edwards, James Bree, Nathan Wood, Yukinari Sugawara, Charlie Taylor, Juan Larios, Jan Bedranek

Midfielders: Flynn Downes, Joe Aribo, Will Smallbone, Adam Lallana, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Carlos Alcaraz, Samuel Edozie, Shea Charles, Sam Amo-Ameyaw, Tyler Dibling

Attackers:Adam Armstrong, Ross Stewart, Ben Brereton Diaz, Sekou Mara.

Southampton Playing XI

Player Role Alex McCarthy Goalkeeper Yukinari Sugawara Defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis Defender Jan Bedranek Defender Jack Stephens Defender Kyle Walker-Peters Defender Flynn Downes Midfielder William Smallbone Midfielder Joe Aribo Attacker Ben Brereton Diaz Attacker Adam Armstrong Attacker

Southampton Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, L

Fulham vs Southampton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:79

Fulham wins:24

Southampton wins:30

Matches are drawn:25

Fulham vs Southampton Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.42.

Southampton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.40.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.