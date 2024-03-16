FUL (Fulham) vs TOT (Tottenham Hotspur) Match Prediction FUL 39 % Chance of Winning TOT 61 % Bet Now! Fulham are set to welcome their fellow London compatriots in Tottenham Hotspur to Craven Cottage to face them under the lights in the Premier League. Fulham are 12 in the League table and a win would guarantee them safety from relegation as they get closer to that 40-point mark. They could be within a point of Chelsea who sit 11th in the table however having played 2 games extra. A loss would see Bournemouth have a game more over them with both being level on points. Spurs with their win against Villa last time reduced the points deficit by 2 points. Spurs also have a game in hand over Villa. A win could temporarily take them over Villa in 4th place as the latter plays on Sunday against West Ham. A loss for Spurs would once again make the gap to Villa bigger if they win allowing Manchester United also to gain behind them. Fulham travelled to Wolves in their last Premier League game and were undone by a more clinical team as the Cottagers lost 2-1 on the night. Fulham dominated the game in all aspects but could not find the goals. Perriera and Wilson had great chances to score in the first half but Jose Sa denied them. Ait Nouri gave the Wolves an unlikely lead in the 2nd half. Tom Cairney put the ball into his net to double Wolves’ advantage. The Cottagers kept trying and finally scored through Iwobi but it was too late by then. Spurs were dominant in their display against Aston Villa in their last game. After an entertaining first half, it was Maddison who broke the deadlock in the 50th minute with a lovely finish. Brennan Johnson doubled their advantage after Son picked him out very well. The tide turned for Villa after McGinn was sent off. Spurs made the scoreline look better as injury time finishes from Son Heung-min and Timo Werner saw Spurs pump 4 goals at Villa Park.

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head matches between Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur utterly favoured the away team in this tie. In the last 24 games between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham has only 3 wins, 5 games have ended in a draw with Tottenham Hotspur winning just 16 times.

Fulham at home against Brighton were assured at the back. In their last game against Wolves, they did concede goals at crucial moments that cost them the tie. Fulham have been shaky away this season. But what has kept them in the hunt for a top-half finish is their home form. The emergence of Rodrigo Muniz is helping them score goals which makes the Cottagers look like a different side. At one moment Fulham just could not score goals. Marco Silva’s men do have a chance to get something over Spurs in this game. However, they will need to be at their best to stop a team that is coming into this on the back of a 4-0 win at Villa Park.

Spurs were brilliant in their win against Aston Villa. Cool and composed in front of the goal pinning Villa back. Spurs however have a massive injury issue with Van de Wen being injured after pulling his hamstring. Spurs have more of an able replacement in new signing Dragusin but it remains to be seen if he can fill the Dutchman’s boots in his first Premier League start. Spurs have the better chance of winning going into this game.

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Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Predictions and Betting Tips

According to the bookies, the odds for this game do not hands down favour Tottenham Hotspur. Even though Spurs in terms of their form have been on a good run most of their victories have been moments of brilliance rather than them being dominant. Fulham on the flipside have massively upped the ante when it comes to playing at Craven Cottage. Spurs still however edge Fulham in terms of odds due to their current better form and their dominating record at Craven Cottage.

Fulham have tremendously improved their home form in the last couple of games in the Premier League. The Cottagers have won 57% of their games this season at home which is genuinely a really good record.

Their scoring record as of late continues to get better and better as they now average 1.86 goals a game from an expected goal ratio of 1.53. Tottenham Hotspur on the other hand has been decent away from their home stadium this season. They have won 46% of their games away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League.

Spurs have scored 2.31 goals from an expected goals ratio of 1.50. Based on the scoring statistics we can see this game having a few goals. Our pick is however for Tottenham Hotspur to score 2 or more goals in this game considering how good they have been in front of goal. Spurs have scored at least 2 or more goals in 4 of their last 5 games in the Premier League.

We also back Fulham to score past Tottenham in this game considering Spurs have conceded in most games recently. Spurs on their travels concede 1.54 goals on average and have kept a clean sheet in 31% of their games. Fulham meanwhile have also failed to score in 31% of their games. In terms of scoring first, Spurs have a much better record in comparison to Fulham. Spurs have scored 1st in 18 of their 27 games this season. Fulham meanwhile have opened the scoring in 11 of their 28 games. We back Tottenham to break the deadlock come Saturday in the Premier League.

In terms of scoring for Fulham, we will continue to back Rodrigo Muniz to score in this game. The Brazilian has been in top form for his club in recent games and his numbers are brilliant. Muniz has scored 5 goals in his last 6 Premier League games. The Brazilian has an eye for goal. Tottenham Hotspur are a team that always tends to concede chances and hence if Fulham are to score we expect Rodrigo Muniz to surely be involved in that.

For Tottenham Hotspur, we have to back the South Korean Son Heung-min to continue his scoring record. Like Muniz, Son has been consistent but for a much longer time. The Korean attacker has scored 14 goals and assisted 8 in his last 21 games. Son also does very well against teams that are from London. Son has scored 5 goals and assisted 1 in his last 6 games against London opposition. Son being on penalties is also a major pull for betters to back him.

Final Prediction:Tottenham Hotspur to beat Fulham

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Marek Rodak, Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Tosin Adarabaioyo, Fode Ballo-Toure, Tim Ream, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Sasa Lukic, Tyrese Francois, Luke Harris

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Armando Broja

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Tosin Adarabaioyo Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Joao Palhinha Midfielder Tom Cairney Midfielder Alex Iwobi Midfielder Andreas Pereira Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Bobby De Cordova-Reid Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, W

Tottenham Hotspur Players List

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Fraser Forster, Brandon Austin, Guglielmo Vicario, Alfie Whiteman

Defenders: Micky van de Ven, Christian Romero, Ben Davies, Japhet Tanganga, Radu Dragusin, Emerson Royale, Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie,

Midfielders: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Oliver Skipp, Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Pape Sarr, James Maddison, Giovanni Lo Celso

Attackers: Richarlison, Son Heung-min, Bryan Gil, Dejan Kulusevski, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz, Timo Werner

Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI

Player Role Guglielmo Vicario Goalkeeper Pedro Porro Defender Christian Romero Defender Radu Dragusin Defender Destiny Udogie Defender Rodrigo Bentancur Midfielder Oliver Skipp Midfielder James Maddison Midfielder Dejan Kulusevski Attacker Brennan Johnson Attacker Son Heung-Min Attacker

Tottenham Hotspur Team Form(Last 5 games): W, W, L, W, D

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-To-Head

Matches Played:104

Fulham wins:19

Tottenham Hotspur wins:55

Matches are drawn:30

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.30.

Tottenham Hotspur to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.05.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 4.00.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.