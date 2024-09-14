FUL (Fulham) vs WHU (West Ham United) Match Prediction FUL 55 % Chance of Winning WHU 45 % Bet Now! Fulham are all set to welcome West Ham United to Craven Cottage in what will be another London derby in the Premier League this weekend. Fulham come into this on the back of a disappointing draw against newly promoted Ipswich Town. They started off the game decently but went down to a Delap goal. Robinson’s pass found its way perfectly to Adama Traore, who scored in the same half as well. Muniz had a good chance in the second half to put his team in front; however, he was denied. Fulham’s struggles away from home continue with them getting just a point. West Ham United came face-to-face against Manchester City at the London Stadium. West Ham’s defence was breached, with Haaland scoring his first 10 minutes into the game. Bowen did some great work on the left as his cross came off Ruben Dias, sending the ball into his own net. Haaland got his second before halftime. West Ham’s best and only big chance came in the second half when Kudus rattled the bar with a strong strike. Haaland completed his hattrick, leaving West Ham with two successive home losses.

Fulham vs West Ham United Chance of Winning

When it comes to the recent head-to-head between Fulham and West Ham United, it is the Hammers that have the big advantage. In the last 21 meetings between these two teams, West Ham United have won 12 times; 4 games ended in a draw, with Fulham winning 5 times.

Fulham have been pretty inconsistent in the last few games of the Premier League. Their away form right from last season has been an issue. However, in most parts, they were good at home. Their home form ended on a bad note last season; however, they did beat Leicester City in the game that they played this season.

West Ham United do look like a team that still needs to gel. They have got a new coach and a bunch of new players. Lopetegui needs to make this team play like a unit. Against Manchester City, they had their moments, but at times they looked like disjointed machines. With everything considered, we do back Fulham to have a better chance of winning.

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Fulham vs West Ham United predictions and betting tips

As per the majority of the betting websites and bookies, Fulham have the marginal backing to beat West Ham United at Craven Cottage on Saturday. Fulham came into this game with a tinge of more confidence as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Portman Road against Ipswich Town. West Ham United, on the other hand, were beaten by Manchester City at their own ground. Fulham still hold the edge due to them being a better outfit at home. The odds, however, between both sides are quite close, showing that this game could tilt anyway. A draw is also a big possibility on Saturday.

Fulham go into this game having won their first home game of the season against Leicester City. Marco Silva’s men always tend to put in a performance in front of the Craven Cottage faithful. In their first home game, Fulham registered an expected goals ratio of 1.87, from which they scored 2 goals. Fulham are always a good side to bet on when they play at home.

West Ham, however, come into this game having lost both of their home games but winning on the road against Crystal Palace. They were very good at Selhurst Park on the night. The Hammers scored 2 goals on the day from an expected goal tally of 1.36. They also kept a clean sheet against a good Crystal Palace attack.

Based on the above numbers, here are our following tips and predictions. We back both Fulham and West Ham United to score in this game. Fulham and West Ham both go into this game with a good goal-scoring record. Both teams have scored in each of their last 2 games coming into this. West Ham had a lot of chances against Manchester City, whereas Fulham should have scored more against Ipswich Town.

We back Fulham to score 2 or more goals in this game. The Cottagers last season averaged close to 2 goals per game while playing at home. Against Leicester City also, they got 2 goals. We expect the Hammers, however, to cause Fulham trouble like they did against Manchester City. Fulham have the ability to concede goals. They have bolstered their defence with the likes of Joachim Andersen and the midfield with Sander Berge; however, West Ham have the attackers in Bowen and Kudus. We do believe that both have the ability to score goals out of nothing.

We do expect Fulham to bombard West Ham United’s goal with a lot of effort. One player who is always a live wire in terms of getting off shots is Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz. The striker does let fly a lot of attempts. Muniz this season already has 4 shots on target in 3 games. At home, Muniz is more dangerous as an asset. Our call in this game is for Rodrigo Muniz to register 2 or more shots on target against West Ham United.

Andreas Periera is another Brazilian for Fulham that has the quality of his own. Periera is a brilliant technician of the ball, and that has shown in the first three game weeks of the Premier League. Periera’s ability to glide past opponents had led to a lot of defenders fouling him. Periera has been fouled a total of 7 times already in 3 games. Our pick is for Andreas Pereira to be fouled 1 or more times in this game. We can see this happening as the likes of Paqueta and Guido Rodriguez in midfield can be quite clumsy.

For West Ham, it is Mohammed Kudus who likes to test the opposition goal. Kudus has 7 shots in 3 games. Since his arrival from Ajax last season, the winger averages 2 shots every game. Against Fulham, we do expect that trend to continue. We do see Kudus attempting 2 or more shots in this game.

In terms of scoring, we do back Jarrod Bowen to get an anytime goal or assist in this game. Bowen in the last 2 seasons has turned out to be a spearhead in West Ham United’s attack. Bowen has 17 goals and 6 assists in his last 37 games for the Hammers. No other player in that West Ham team has been able to topple Bowen’s goal contribution figures. Backing Bowen is the safest bet when it comes to picking a West Ham asset.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat West Ham United

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon, Joachim Andersen

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe, Sander Berge

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, L, W

West Ham United Player List

Goalkeepers: Lukasz Fabianski, Alphonse Areola, Wes Foderingham

Defenders: Aaron Cresswell, Vladimir Coufal, Konstantinos Mavrapanos, Jean Clair Todibo, Maximilian Kilman, Nayef Aguerd, Aaron Wan Bissaka, Emerson Palmeri

Midfielders: Carlos Soler, Lucas Paqueta, Maxwell Cornet, Edson Alvarez, Tomas Soucek, Mohammed Kudus, Luis Guilherme, Guido Rodriguez, Andrew Irwing

Attackers:Michail Antonio, Danny Ings, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug

West Ham United Playing XI

Player Role Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Aaron Wan-Bissaka Defender Jean Clair Todibo Defender Max Kilman Defender Emerson Palmeri Defender Guido Rodriguez Midfielder Tomas Soucek Midfielder Lucas Paqueta Midfielder Mohammed Kudus Attacker Niclas Fullkrug Attacker Jarrod Bowen Attacker

West Ham Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, W

Fulham vs West Ham United Head-To-Head

Matches Played:109

Fulham wins:34

West Ham United wins:51

Matches are drawn:24

Fulham vs West Ham United Betting Odds

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.46.

West Ham United to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.88.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.52.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.