Fulham and Wolves are going to face off against each other on Saturday 25th February 2023 1:30 am at the Craven Cottage Stadium in Fulham, West London. Fulham being the home team would have some added advantage over the Wolves in the match.

Fulham won their previous match 1-0 against Brighton whereas Wolves faced a 1-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth in their latest encounter.

Fulham has played 24 matches until now this season in the Premier League. They have 11 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses. The points they have next to their name are 38 and have the sixth position on the points table. In their last five matches, they have won 2, lost 2, and drawn 1.

The Wolves team has played 23 matches but has managed to win just 6 of them. They have drawn 5 and lost the rest 12 matches. They have only 23 points and are on the verge of relegation. They are in the 15th spot in the points table of this season of the Premier League. In their last five matches, they have managed to win 3 and have lost 2.

The match between these two teams on Saturday is expected to be a one-sided affair with Fulham predicted to dominate the match as they are the better team on paper and have the momentum. Strange things have happened in Premier League over the years and Fulham cannot afford to be too complacent.

If they want to be in the race to play the Europa League, they need to keep on winning games whereas Wolves need to win to avoid relegation.

Fulham is expected to win this match against Wolves dominantly and with a scoreline of 2-0. The chances of Fulham winning are 80/20.