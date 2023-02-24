Fulham vs Wolves Premier League Prediction for the Match
FUL
70%
Chance of Winning
WWFC
30%
England
Craven Cottage Stadium
Fulham won their previous match 1-0 against Brighton whereas Wolves faced a 1-0 loss against AFC Bournemouth in their latest encounter.
Fulham has played 24 matches until now this season in the Premier League. They have 11 wins, 5 draws, and 8 losses. The points they have next to their name are 38 and have the sixth position on the points table. In their last five matches, they have won 2, lost 2, and drawn 1.
The Wolves team has played 23 matches but has managed to win just 6 of them. They have drawn 5 and lost the rest 12 matches. They have only 23 points and are on the verge of relegation. They are in the 15th spot in the points table of this season of the Premier League. In their last five matches, they have managed to win 3 and have lost 2.
The match between these two teams on Saturday is expected to be a one-sided affair with Fulham predicted to dominate the match as they are the better team on paper and have the momentum. Strange things have happened in Premier League over the years and Fulham cannot afford to be too complacent.
If they want to be in the race to play the Europa League, they need to keep on winning games whereas Wolves need to win to avoid relegation.
Fulham is expected to win this match against Wolves dominantly and with a scoreline of 2-0. The chances of Fulham winning are 80/20.
Facts
- Fulham – Fulham has been on the rise in their previous five matches losing 2, winning 2, and drawing 1. They won their last match dominantly against Brighton. Their win percentage in the previous five matches is about 40%.
- Wolves – Wolves have won three in their previous five matches but have also lost two. They lost their last match against a lower-ranked team. Their win percentage in the previous five matches is about 60%.
Statistics for Fulham and Wolves
Fulham
In the 24 matches, Fulham has played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they have scored a total of 35 goals in those 24 matches with an average of 1.45 goals scored per match. They have conceded just 30 goals in 24 matches which is an excellent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.25 per match. They have a positive Goal Difference of 5 goals in the league as of now.
They are playing some really good football this season and can qualify for the Europa League. Their main competitors are Newcastle United and Fulham are just three points behind them. If Fulham manages to win this match, they will get one step closer to their target.
Wolves
In the 23 matches, the Wolves have played in this 2022-23 season of the Premier League, they scored 17 goals in those 23 matches with an average of 0.73 goals per match. They have conceded 32 goals which is a decent record. Their goals conceded average is 1.39 per match. They have a negative Goal Difference of 15 goals in the league as of now.
The wolves are at the bottom of the points table and are facing relegation. They need to get their campaign on track and start winning consecutive matches if they want to stay in the Premier League next season also.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Fulham
We would like to rule this match in favour of the Fulham football club as they are in great form and have momentum with them. They are a better side on paper than the Wolves and will also have the home-ground support.
The odds in favour of Fulham winning this match are 2.35 whereas the odds favouring Wolves winning are 3.10. The odds favouring a draw are 3.25. These odds have been calculated based on the team’s form, the player’s form, ground factors, and much more.Bet now!