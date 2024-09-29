IPST (Ipswich Town) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction
IPST
33%
Chance of Winning
AVFC
67%
England
Portman Road
Aston Villa welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Villa Park in what was a local derby. The visitors broke the deadlock through Matheus Cunha. Villa were constantly being hit on the counterattack. Wolves’ resilience finally broke after Watkins converted Rogers’ assist to draw level. Ezri Konsa rose highest in the 88th minute to poke in Tielemans’ cross at the far post to turn the game around. Jhon Duran’s habit of coming on from the bench and scoring continued as he sealed the game, making it 3-1 with a composed finish.
Facts:
- Ipswich Town have come back to the Premier League after quite a while, but even when they were part of the post-2003, their form against Aston Villa was quite bad. The Tractor Boys have just 1 win to show for in the last 10 games against Aston Villa. That win came way back in March 1994. They have drawn 2 and lost 7 of the remaining games.
- Aston Villa, on the other hand, loves travelling to Portman Road, as their performances as the away team have been nothing short of amazing. The Villains have not tasted a single defeat in any of their last 10 games at Ipswich’s home ground. Aston Villa have won 5 games and drawn 5 of the 10 games. The last time Aston Villa lost at Portman Road was in September 1984, when they were beaten 3-0.
- Ipswich Town are yet to register their first win in the Premier League since their return from the Championship. The Tractor Boys have now played 5 games and have no wins to show with 3 draws and 2 losses. If they don’t win against Villa on Sunday, then they will equal their tally of 6 games without a win, which they last had in the 1982/83 season.
- Aston Villa towards the end of last season had many scattered wins as their consistency became quite topsy-turvy. However, they have now registered three successive wins in the Premier League after beating Wolves, Leicester City, and Everton. This is their best run of results since a spell between March and April of 2023 where they won 5 games in a row.
Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa is surprisingly a dead one-way street for the team from Birmingham. In the last 7 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 1 game; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa emerging on the winning side a total of 4 times.
The adaptation from the Championship to the Premier League is showing in Ipswich Town’s football. The Tractor Boys are playing in the same tactical manner that got them the goods in the championship. However, the Premier League is a stark contrast in difficulty level to the Championship. Ipswich Town will need to adapt and be conservative at times rather than be expansive and go toe to toe with some of the best teams tactically. The Tractor Boys simply do not have the quality and could ride a similar fate to what Burnley had last season.
Everything is indeed looking great for Unai Emery and his men. Something the Spaniard will want is more defensive stability. Emery’s teams are built to defend well, and conceding 7 goals in 5 games will not please him at all. Ipswich for us do not have the quality in attack or in defence to keep Villa out; hence, the latter have the better chance of winning come Sunday.
Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips
Aston Villa head into this game against Ipswich Town with clear backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Sunday. Aston Villa go into this game as the side with the better team and good form in comparison to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have not lost in any of their last 4 games, drawing each of them. Aston Villa, however, have won each of their last 5 games in all competitions, so the oddsmakers labelling them as massive favourites in this game is an actual no-brainer.
Ipswich Town go into this game on the back of a decent yet lucky performance against Southampton in their last game. The Tractor Boys should have tasted defeat in that game only for Morsy to score right at the death. Ipswich Town at home this season has scored just 1 goal in 3 games. Their goal average is 0.50 from an average expected goals ratio of 0.95, which is very low. Aston Villa this season have been a goal-scoring machine, especially away from home. The average goal is 2 per game from an average expected goal ratio of 1.25. The attacking numbers between the two bear a stark contrast.
Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Ipswich Town have conceded a total of 3 goals in 2 games, but those came at the hands of teams like Fulham and Southampton. Aston Villa’s attack is superior, and we back them to exploit Ipswich Town’s defence. We however also expect Ipswich Town to score in front of their home fans. Aston Villa have been really good this season, but their defence has the tendency of conceding goals. They have not kept a single clean sheet this season, and that is why we do see Ipswich Town scoring.
When it comes to scoring first, both Aston Villa and Ipswich Town have the same recent record. The Tractor Boys and the Villains have both scored first in five of their last 10 games. Aston Villa have conceded first in each of their last 2 games. Ipswich, meanwhile, have conceded first once in their last two games. We will back the away team in Aston Villa to score first here. Their attack is in great form, and we expect them to break the deadlock.
In terms of scoring, we have to back Ollie Watkins in this game. Watkins had endured a difficult start to this season due to his involvement in the Euros. The Englishman, however, now looks at the peak of his prowess. Aston Villa’s talisman is back in goals scoring 3 in his last 2 games. He is a big confident player, and when his morale is up, goals usually flow through. Ipswich Town does have problems defensively, and if Watkins decides to show up, then there are few strikers in world football who are better than him.
Morgan Rogers always had the stats to back him up in the first four games; however, it was his output that was lacking. He finally got two assists to his name in the last game against the Wolves. Rogers is a highly functional player for Emery. He plays just off Watkins, so he has a great attacking threat. Rogers also loves to test keepers, hitting four shots on target in his last five games in the Premier League. We do expect Aston Villa to have ascendency in this game; hence, we back him to have at least one shot on target in this game.
Youri Tielemans is a livewire in midfield for Unai Emery. The Belgian midfielder puts in a lot of hard yards to get his team higher up the field. Tielemans is a very good dribbler of the ball and has drawn a lot of fouls this season. Tielemans has won a total of 9 fouls in 5 games for Aston Villa this season. We want that trend to continue, as Ipswich can be quite chaotic in midfield. Tielemans to win 1 or more fouls is our call here.
Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Ipswich Town.
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, D, L
Aston Villa Player List
Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci
Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic
Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling Jr, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.
Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.
Aston Villa Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Emiliano Martinez
|
Goalkeeper
|
Matty Cash
|
Defender
|
Pau Torres
|
Defender
|
Ezri Konsa
|
Defender
|
Lucas Digne
|
Defender
|
Youri Tielemans
|
Midfielder
|
Amadou Onana
|
Midfielder
|
Morgan Rogers
|
Midfielder
|
John McGinn
|
Midfielder
|
Ollie Watkins
|
Attacker
|
Leon Bailey
|
Attacker
Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W
Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head
Matches Played:61
Ipswich Town wins:20
Aston Villa wins:26
Matches are drawn:15
Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Betting Odds
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.05
Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Aston Villa
Parimatch