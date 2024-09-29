IPST (Ipswich Town) vs AVFC (Aston Villa) Match Prediction IPST 33 % Chance of Winning AVFC 67 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town are all set to welcome Aston Villa to Portman Road on Sunday in game week 6 of the Premier League. Ipswich Town are looking to win their first game of the season, as they were quite close to tasting another defeat in their last game. Ipswich were tactically good in the game, but they were susceptible to the counterattack. Southampton took the early lead through Dibling. The Saints could have easily killed the game many times but failed. Ipswich kept attacking in the latter stages of the game and finally got the equaliser through Morsy, who equalised right at the death. Aston Villa welcomed Wolverhampton Wanderers to Villa Park in what was a local derby. The visitors broke the deadlock through Matheus Cunha. Villa were constantly being hit on the counterattack. Wolves’ resilience finally broke after Watkins converted Rogers’ assist to draw level. Ezri Konsa rose highest in the 88th minute to poke in Tielemans’ cross at the far post to turn the game around. Jhon Duran’s habit of coming on from the bench and scoring continued as he sealed the game, making it 3-1 with a composed finish.

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Aston Villa is surprisingly a dead one-way street for the team from Birmingham. In the last 7 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 1 game; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Aston Villa emerging on the winning side a total of 4 times.

The adaptation from the Championship to the Premier League is showing in Ipswich Town’s football. The Tractor Boys are playing in the same tactical manner that got them the goods in the championship. However, the Premier League is a stark contrast in difficulty level to the Championship. Ipswich Town will need to adapt and be conservative at times rather than be expansive and go toe to toe with some of the best teams tactically. The Tractor Boys simply do not have the quality and could ride a similar fate to what Burnley had last season.

Everything is indeed looking great for Unai Emery and his men. Something the Spaniard will want is more defensive stability. Emery’s teams are built to defend well, and conceding 7 goals in 5 games will not please him at all. Ipswich for us do not have the quality in attack or in defence to keep Villa out; hence, the latter have the better chance of winning come Sunday.

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Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Predictions and Betting Tips

Aston Villa head into this game against Ipswich Town with clear backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Sunday. Aston Villa go into this game as the side with the better team and good form in comparison to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have not lost in any of their last 4 games, drawing each of them. Aston Villa, however, have won each of their last 5 games in all competitions, so the oddsmakers labelling them as massive favourites in this game is an actual no-brainer.

Ipswich Town go into this game on the back of a decent yet lucky performance against Southampton in their last game. The Tractor Boys should have tasted defeat in that game only for Morsy to score right at the death. Ipswich Town at home this season has scored just 1 goal in 3 games. Their goal average is 0.50 from an average expected goals ratio of 0.95, which is very low. Aston Villa this season have been a goal-scoring machine, especially away from home. The average goal is 2 per game from an average expected goal ratio of 1.25. The attacking numbers between the two bear a stark contrast.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Aston Villa to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for Aston Villa to score 2 or more goals easily in this game. Ipswich Town have conceded a total of 3 goals in 2 games, but those came at the hands of teams like Fulham and Southampton. Aston Villa’s attack is superior, and we back them to exploit Ipswich Town’s defence. We however also expect Ipswich Town to score in front of their home fans. Aston Villa have been really good this season, but their defence has the tendency of conceding goals. They have not kept a single clean sheet this season, and that is why we do see Ipswich Town scoring.

When it comes to scoring first, both Aston Villa and Ipswich Town have the same recent record. The Tractor Boys and the Villains have both scored first in five of their last 10 games. Aston Villa have conceded first in each of their last 2 games. Ipswich, meanwhile, have conceded first once in their last two games. We will back the away team in Aston Villa to score first here. Their attack is in great form, and we expect them to break the deadlock.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Ollie Watkins in this game. Watkins had endured a difficult start to this season due to his involvement in the Euros. The Englishman, however, now looks at the peak of his prowess. Aston Villa’s talisman is back in goals scoring 3 in his last 2 games. He is a big confident player, and when his morale is up, goals usually flow through. Ipswich Town does have problems defensively, and if Watkins decides to show up, then there are few strikers in world football who are better than him.

Morgan Rogers always had the stats to back him up in the first four games; however, it was his output that was lacking. He finally got two assists to his name in the last game against the Wolves. Rogers is a highly functional player for Emery. He plays just off Watkins, so he has a great attacking threat. Rogers also loves to test keepers, hitting four shots on target in his last five games in the Premier League. We do expect Aston Villa to have ascendency in this game; hence, we back him to have at least one shot on target in this game.

Youri Tielemans is a livewire in midfield for Unai Emery. The Belgian midfielder puts in a lot of hard yards to get his team higher up the field. Tielemans is a very good dribbler of the ball and has drawn a lot of fouls this season. Tielemans has won a total of 9 fouls in 5 games for Aston Villa this season. We want that trend to continue, as Ipswich can be quite chaotic in midfield. Tielemans to win 1 or more fouls is our call here.

Final Prediction:Aston Villa to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, D, D, D, L

Aston Villa Player List

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez, Robin Olsen, Joe Gauci

Defenders: Matty Cash, Diego Carlos, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Alexandre Moreno, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne, Kortney Hause, Ian Maatsen, Kosta Nedeljkovic

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, John McGinn, Emiliano Buendia, Leon Bailey, Leander Dendoncker, Jacob Ramsey, Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans, Jaden Philogene, Samuel Iling Jr, Enzo Barrenechea, Amadou Onana.

Attackers: Ollie Watkins, Jhon Duran, Cameron Archer.

Aston Villa Playing XI

Player Role Emiliano Martinez Goalkeeper Matty Cash Defender Pau Torres Defender Ezri Konsa Defender Lucas Digne Defender Youri Tielemans Midfielder Amadou Onana Midfielder Morgan Rogers Midfielder John McGinn Midfielder Ollie Watkins Attacker Leon Bailey Attacker

Aston Villa Team Form(Last five games): W, W, W, W, W

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Head-To-Head

Matches Played:61

Ipswich Town wins:20

Aston Villa wins:26

Matches are drawn:15

Ipswich Town vs Aston Villa Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 4.05

Aston Villa to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.92.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.70.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.