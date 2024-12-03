IPST (Ipswich Town) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction
IPST
47%
Chance of Winning
CPFC
53%
England
Portman Road
Facts:
- Ipswich Town this season in the Premier League has failed to make a massive impact since their promotion. The massive issue for McKenna and his men has been the inability to convert draws into wins. Ipswich Town at Portman Road has drawn 4 of their 6 games with no wins to show for.
- Ipswich Town also has had a poor record when it comes to taking an initiative going into halftime. The Tractor Boys this season have rarely gone into halftime with the lead. In fact, their record of late has been even poorer. Four of Ipswich Town’s last 5 games have seen them go in level at half time. Ipswich Town at home has never led at halftime this season.
- Crystal Palace this season has not been very prolific when it comes to starting games on the strong foot. Most of Crystal Palace’s goals this season in the Premier League have come in a 15-minute window post halftime. 40% of the goals that the Eagles have scored this season have come between the 46th and the 60th minute.
- Crystal Palace, since the start of this season, has been horrible when it comes to their defensive record. Most recently, Crystal Palace has kept a clean sheet in just 1 of their last 5 games in all competitions. Playing away from Selhurst Park has even been more of a struggle as they have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 away games.
Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace is surprisingly quite close. In the last 12 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 4 games; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace emerging on the winning side a total of 6 times.
Ipswich Town are yet to give their fans at home a reason to celebrate since their promotion, as they are the only team that is yet to win a home game in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys have not found a way to convert draws into wins. They have done very well to get out of losing scenarios, but they have to start putting wins on the board if they want to avoid the drop this season.
Crystal Palace are in a similar situation to Ipswich Town, with performances being really poor. Wins for Crystal Palace towards the end of last season just would not stop. However, this year they have been hard to come by. Two of their major players, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, need to take more responsibility in the attack. Based on everything we do, we see Crystal Palace having the slight edge when it comes to the chance of winning on Wednesday at Portman Road.
Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips
Crystal Palace heads into this game against Ipswich Town with minor backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Wednesday. Crystal Palace go into this game as the side with the slightly better form in comparison to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have lost 2 of their last 5 games with just 1 win. Crystal Palace, however, have lost just 1 of their last 5 games in the Premier League. This is one of the major reasons why the oddsmakers are labelling Crystal Palace as minor favourites in this game.
Ipswich Town goes into this game on the back of a poor performance against Nottingham Forest in their last game. The Tractor Boys comfortably tasted defeat in a game where they did not show much in terms of their attack. Ipswich Town at home this season has been slightly worse at home in comparison to the results. The Tractor Boys have yet to win a single game at Portman Road.
Crystal Palace themselves have been very poor, especially when it comes to their games away from home. They will come into this with confidence having drawn against Newcastle United last weekend. Their away form needs to be picked up, however. They have no wins to their name and have drawn and lost 3 games each. Crystal Palace have also conceded 10 goals in their first 6 games away from home.
Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Crystal Palace to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for Crystal Palace to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town has conceded a total of 3 goals in their last 3 games overall, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest all scoring against them. Both teams’s attacks are quite equal in terms of their goal output. Ipswich Town has scored a total of 5 goals at home, whereas Crystal Palace has scored 7 goals away from home. We also expect Ipswich Town to score in front of their home fans. Crystal Palace have been really poor this season, with their defence having the tendency of conceding goals. The Eagles have not kept a single clean sheet away from home this season, and that is why we do see Ipswich Town scoring.
When it comes to scoring first, Ipswich Town has a better record than Crystal Palace. The Tractor Boys have scored first in 6 of their 13 games until now in the Premier League. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has broken the deadlock in 4 of their 13 games. Ipswich Town being at home will have the advantage here. We will, however, back Crystal Palace to get the opener in this game. The Eagles have scored the opening goal in each of their last 2 away games. Ipswich Town, in their last game at home, also conceded the first goal.
In terms of scoring, we have to back Liam Delap in this game. Delap had endured a difficult patch for the first time as he failed to score in any of his last 2 games. The Englishman, however, has the strength and the quality to pin Crystal Palace back. Ipswich Town’s talisman has scored 6 goals already this season. Delap has also seen his best performances come at home, and that is why we see him netting. Crystal Palace do have problems defensively, and if Delap decides to show up, then the Eagles could be in a lot of trouble.
Eberechi Eze always has the stats to back his case; however, like his team, there is an issue when it comes to finishing. Eze has massively underperformed this season with just 1 goal and 1 assist. Eze last season played very well off Mateta and had great numbers. Eze continues to be involved, however, in terms of testing goalkeepers. Eze this season averages 3.7 shots per game in the Premier League. We do expect Crystal Palace to have more of the ascendency in this game; hence, we back him to have 2 or more shots in this game.
Sam Morsy continues to be a mainstay in midfield for Kieran McKenna. The Ipswich Town midfielder puts in a lot of hard yards to defend for his team from midfield. Morsy is a very good winner of the ball and has won a lot of tackles this season. Morsy has won an average of 2.5 tackles in 12 appearances for Ipswich Town this season. We see that trend continuing as Crystal Palace can be quite chaotic in transition. Morsy to win 2 or more tackles is our call here.
Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Ipswich Town.
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, L
Crystal Palace Player List
Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews
Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix
Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi
Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard
Crystal Palace Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Dean Henderson
|
Goalkeeper
|
Daniel Munoz
|
Defender
|
Marc Guehi
|
Defender
|
Maxence Lacroix
|
Defender
|
Tyrick Mitchell
|
Defender
|
Cheick Doucoure
|
Midfielder
|
Adam Wharton
|
Midfielder
|
Eberechi Eze
|
Midfielder
|
Daichi Kamada
|
Midfielder
|
Jean-Phillipe Mateta
|
Attacker
|
Eddie Nketiah
|
Attacker
Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W
Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head
Matches Played:83
Ipswich Town wins:32
Crystal Palace wins:27
Matches are drawn:24
Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.98
Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.46.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Crystal Palace
Parimatch