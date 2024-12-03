IPST (Ipswich Town) vs CPFC (Crystal Palace) Match Prediction IPST 47 % Chance of Winning CPFC 53 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town will take on Crystal Palace at Portman Road in the Premier League on Wednesday under the lights. Both teams are stuck at the bottom of the Premier League standing level on points. Crystal Palace and Ipswich both have 9 points to their name; however, it is the former that sits in the safety zone with a better goal difference. A win for either side here would be huge considering how narrow the stakes could get for survival come the end of the season. Daniel Munoz was a saviour for Crystal Palace against Newcastle United as his goal in the fourth minute of the 90th minute earned them a point. Ipswich Town succumbed to their 6th defeat of the season at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest. It was also their fourth game this season where they failed to find the back of the net.

Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Crystal Palace is surprisingly quite close. In the last 12 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 4 games; 2 games have ended in a draw, with Crystal Palace emerging on the winning side a total of 6 times.

Ipswich Town are yet to give their fans at home a reason to celebrate since their promotion, as they are the only team that is yet to win a home game in the Premier League. The Tractor Boys have not found a way to convert draws into wins. They have done very well to get out of losing scenarios, but they have to start putting wins on the board if they want to avoid the drop this season.

Crystal Palace are in a similar situation to Ipswich Town, with performances being really poor. Wins for Crystal Palace towards the end of last season just would not stop. However, this year they have been hard to come by. Two of their major players, Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta, need to take more responsibility in the attack. Based on everything we do, we see Crystal Palace having the slight edge when it comes to the chance of winning on Wednesday at Portman Road.

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Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Predictions and Betting Tips

Crystal Palace heads into this game against Ipswich Town with minor backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Wednesday. Crystal Palace go into this game as the side with the slightly better form in comparison to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys have lost 2 of their last 5 games with just 1 win. Crystal Palace, however, have lost just 1 of their last 5 games in the Premier League. This is one of the major reasons why the oddsmakers are labelling Crystal Palace as minor favourites in this game.

Ipswich Town goes into this game on the back of a poor performance against Nottingham Forest in their last game. The Tractor Boys comfortably tasted defeat in a game where they did not show much in terms of their attack. Ipswich Town at home this season has been slightly worse at home in comparison to the results. The Tractor Boys have yet to win a single game at Portman Road.

Crystal Palace themselves have been very poor, especially when it comes to their games away from home. They will come into this with confidence having drawn against Newcastle United last weekend. Their away form needs to be picked up, however. They have no wins to their name and have drawn and lost 3 games each. Crystal Palace have also conceded 10 goals in their first 6 games away from home.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Crystal Palace to win this game against Ipswich Town. Our expectation is for Crystal Palace to score 2 or more goals in this game. Ipswich Town has conceded a total of 3 goals in their last 3 games overall, with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Nottingham Forest all scoring against them. Both teams’s attacks are quite equal in terms of their goal output. Ipswich Town has scored a total of 5 goals at home, whereas Crystal Palace has scored 7 goals away from home. We also expect Ipswich Town to score in front of their home fans. Crystal Palace have been really poor this season, with their defence having the tendency of conceding goals. The Eagles have not kept a single clean sheet away from home this season, and that is why we do see Ipswich Town scoring.

When it comes to scoring first, Ipswich Town has a better record than Crystal Palace. The Tractor Boys have scored first in 6 of their 13 games until now in the Premier League. Crystal Palace, on the other hand, has broken the deadlock in 4 of their 13 games. Ipswich Town being at home will have the advantage here. We will, however, back Crystal Palace to get the opener in this game. The Eagles have scored the opening goal in each of their last 2 away games. Ipswich Town, in their last game at home, also conceded the first goal.

In terms of scoring, we have to back Liam Delap in this game. Delap had endured a difficult patch for the first time as he failed to score in any of his last 2 games. The Englishman, however, has the strength and the quality to pin Crystal Palace back. Ipswich Town’s talisman has scored 6 goals already this season. Delap has also seen his best performances come at home, and that is why we see him netting. Crystal Palace do have problems defensively, and if Delap decides to show up, then the Eagles could be in a lot of trouble.

Eberechi Eze always has the stats to back his case; however, like his team, there is an issue when it comes to finishing. Eze has massively underperformed this season with just 1 goal and 1 assist. Eze last season played very well off Mateta and had great numbers. Eze continues to be involved, however, in terms of testing goalkeepers. Eze this season averages 3.7 shots per game in the Premier League. We do expect Crystal Palace to have more of the ascendency in this game; hence, we back him to have 2 or more shots in this game.

Sam Morsy continues to be a mainstay in midfield for Kieran McKenna. The Ipswich Town midfielder puts in a lot of hard yards to defend for his team from midfield. Morsy is a very good winner of the ball and has won a lot of tackles this season. Morsy has won an average of 2.5 tackles in 12 appearances for Ipswich Town this season. We see that trend continuing as Crystal Palace can be quite chaotic in transition. Morsy to win 2 or more tackles is our call here.

Final Prediction:Crystal Palace to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, D, W, D, L

Crystal Palace Player List

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Dean Henderson, Remi Matthews

Defenders: Joel Ward, Tyrick Mitchell, Rob Holding, James Tomkins, Marc Guehi, Nathaniel Clyne, Daniel Munoz, Chris Richards, Chadi Riad, Maxence Lacroix

Midfielders: Ismaila Sarr, Jefferson Lerma, Eberechi Eze, Jeffrey Schlupp, Daichi Kamada, Will Hughes, Adam Wharton, Cheick Doucoure, Naouirou Ahamada, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Attackers:Matheus Franca De Oliveira, Eddie Nketiah, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace Playing XI

Player Role Dean Henderson Goalkeeper Daniel Munoz Defender Marc Guehi Defender Maxence Lacroix Defender Tyrick Mitchell Defender Cheick Doucoure Midfielder Adam Wharton Midfielder Eberechi Eze Midfielder Daichi Kamada Midfielder Jean-Phillipe Mateta Attacker Eddie Nketiah Attacker

Crystal Palace Team Form(Last five games): D, D, L, D, W

Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Head-To-Head

Matches Played:83

Ipswich Town wins:32

Crystal Palace wins:27

Matches are drawn:24

Ipswich Town vs Crystal Palace Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.98

Crystal Palace to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.46.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.40.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.