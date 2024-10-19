IPST (Ipswich Town) vs EVFC (Everton) Match Prediction IPST 53 % Chance of Winning EVFC 47 % Bet Now! Everton will travel away from home to face Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams find themselves towards the lower half of the league, with Everton doing marginally better. The Toffees are 16th on the table with 5 points to their name. Ipswich Town, meanwhile, are just a point behind them with 4. Hence, a victory for either team will be really crucial in terms of their survival hopes for next season. In terms of recent results, it is Ipswich Town who came into this game with a worse result. Julien Lopetegui’s West Ham annihilated them, winning 4-1 on the day. Liam Delap was the sole goal scorer on the day for Kieran McKenna’s side. Everton managed to earn a point off Newcastle United in their last game thanks to Jordan Pickford, who saved a crucial penalty to deny Anthony Gordan and Newcastle United the lead in the first half. Calvert Lewin came close in the second half after Everton were denied a goal by VAR as Doucoure was ruled offside. The game ended goalless with both teams sharing a point.

Ipswich Town vs Everton Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Everton is surprisingly a dead tie between the two. In the last 7 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 3 games; 1 game ended in a draw, with Everton also emerging on the winning side a total of 3 times.

Ipswich Town’s performance against Aston Villa in their last home game is the way Kieran McKenna needs to adapt. Their press was formidable, and they were also very well organised. Physically, they looked adept, and they were quick to the second ball. If Ipswich Town can replicate that performance, then it will surely be enough to get past Everton in this game on Saturday.

With Everton, you are really not sure what to expect. Their performances can be quite erratic at times; however, they have shown that they can score goals out of nothing. It remains to be seen if Branthwaite and Mykolenko are fit going into this game. Both misses will ensure Ipswich have an even better chance to win. Everton needs to be more consistent and improve their dire away record, which gets worse as the days go by.

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Ipswich Town vs Everton Predictions and Betting Tips

Ipswich Town head into this game against Everton with the slight backing of the bookies to win at Portman Road on Saturday. Everton, however, go into this game as the side with the better form in comparison to Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys in their last game were demolished away from home at the London Stadium against West Ham United. Everton, meanwhile, defended valiantly and got a draw against a good Newcastle United team at Goodison Park. This game is one of the more difficult ones to predict. The oddsmakers have backed Ipswich Town due to their better home performances in comparison to Everton’s weak away performances.

Ipswich Town this season are yet to win at Portman Road in the Premier League. However, as per their standards, the record at home is not that bad. They have played 3 games in front of their home fans this season with 2 draws and 1 loss to show for it. The loss came against a top side in Liverpool in the opening week. Since then they have held their own against top half teams in Fulham and Aston Villa, giving both a run for their money in terms of performances.

Everton, on the other hand, have struggled away from home this season. They have just managed to pick up some recent results; however, that has not transpired on the road. They have also played 3 away games, and their best result from those games was a 1-1 draw against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. In the remaining games, they lost to Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Ipswich Town to win this game against Everton. Our expectation is for Ipswich Town to score 2 or more goals in this game. Everton have conceded a total of 8 goals in 3 away games, which is quite a handful. Ipswich Town’s attack at home looks superior; hence, we back them to exploit Everton’s defence. McKenna’s team scored 2 goals against Aston Villa in their last home game, who do have a much better defence than Everton. We, however, also expect Everton to score in front of their travelling fans. Everton have been really good in front of goal this season. Everton this season have failed to score in just 33% of their away games, which actually is a good record in terms of backing them to score on Saturday.

In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we have to back Liam Delap to continue his good run. The former Manchester City striker has set the Premier League ablaze, scoring crucial goals for his team. Delap was also on target at the London Stadium last week as he scored the equalising goal to make it 1-1. That goal made it a total of 4 goals already this season in 7 games for Ipswich’s leading man. Delap also averages a shot on target at least in every game he has played. Hence our prediction in this game is for Liam Delap to score anytime against Everton’s iffy defence. We also expect him to register 1 or more shots on target against Jordan Pickford in goal.

Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert Lewin have been Everton’s standout attacking players this year. However, for the risk takers, there is an outside name to back. Iliman Ndiaye did get his first Premier League goal a few weeks back and is looking like a big threat on the left-hand side for the Toffees. Ndiaye is also a big creator for Everton, registering at least one big chance per game. Hence Ndiaye goes in with a good shout to register an assist or even score on Saturday. The odds-to-return ratio is high, hence the risk. Players to easily back to score or assist will have to be Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. McNeil already has 3 goals and 2 assists to his name.

Sam Morsy is someone who commits a lot of fouls in midfield. The Ipswich midfielder has therefore already been booked four times this season. Likewise, even Abdoulaye Doucoure has a big foul record. Morsy averages 2 fouls per game, with Doucoure averaging 1.5. Hence, based on these numbers, we do expect both players to commit 2 or more fouls on Saturday.

Final Prediction:Ipswich Town to beat Everton.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, D, D, D, D

Everton Player List

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Joao Virginia, Harry Tyrer, Billy Crellin

Defenders: James Tarkowski, Nathan Patterson, Mason Holgate, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Jarrad Branthwaite, Jake O’Brien

Midfielders: Abdoulaye Doucoure, Idrissa Gueye, James Garner, Tim Iroegbunam

Attackers:Dwight McNeil, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti, Neal Maupay, Jesper Lindstrom, Iliman Ndiaye

Everton Playing XI

Player Role Jordan Pickford Goalkeeper Vitalii Mykolenko Defender Jake O’Brien Defender James Tarkowski Defender Ashley Young Defender Idrissa Gueye Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam Midfielder Dwight McNeil Attacker Abdoulaye Doucoure Midfielder Jack Harrison Attacker Dominic Calvert-Lewin Attacker

Everton Team Form(Last five games): D, W, D, L, L

Ipswich Town vs Everton Head-To-Head

Matches Played:59

Ipswich Town wins:15

Everton wins:25

Matches are drawn:19

Ipswich Town vs Everton Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.47

Everton to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.95.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.