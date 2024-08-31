IPST (Ipswich Town) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction
IPST
39%
Chance of Winning
FUL
61%
England
Portman Road Stadium
Fulham got over their defeat against Manchester United on opening day to give their home fans delight by winning 2-1 against Leicester City. Emile Smith-Rowe scored his first goal in the Premier League for the Cottagers as he struck a well-hit shot in the far corner to put Fulham up. Wout Faes equalised in the 38th minute from a corner. It was, however, Alex Iwobi who was the match winner, as he scored in the 70th minute to ensure Fulham’s first win of the season. Fulham midweek beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.
Facts:
- Ipswich Town and Fulham have not met each other in the Premier League for a long time. The last time these two met was when they were both in the Premier League 22 years ago. The Tractor Boys in the 2001/02 season avoided defeat against Fulham in both ties. They beat Fulham 1-0 at Portman Road and drew 1-1 at Craven Cottage.
- Ipswich and Fulham are playing in a league game for the first time since 2012 when the two played in the Championship. The Cottagers have tasted victory in each of their last 4 games in league formats against the Tractor Boys. Fulham beat Ipswich 4-1 in the 2018 tie.
- Ipswich Town go into this game with the possibility of losing their first 3 games of a league season as they were beaten by Liverpool and Manchester City in their opening two games. Prior to this, Ipswich had lost their opening two games in just three seasons in their entire history. However, the Tractor Boys in any tier of league football have never been beaten in their opening 3 games.
- Ipswich Town have also not lost back-to-back games at Portman Road under manager Kieran McKenna in over 2 seasons in charge. The last time Ipswich won consecutive games at Portman Road was in 2021 in League One when Paul Lambert was their manager.
Ipswich Town vs Fulham Chance of Winning
In the recent head-to-head record, it is the Cottagers who pip the Tractor Boys in terms of more wins. In the last 10 matches played between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham have won on 6 occasions; 1 game ended in a draw with Ipswich Town having won just 3 times.
Ipswich have the ability under McKenna to be quite attacking at times. The Tractor Boys need to be solid defensively, as conceding 3 goals in 4 minutes was very poor, even though it was at the Etihad Stadium. If Kieran McKenna can sort out his defence over this season, then it could give Ipswich a massive chance of staying up. We do believe that they have the attackers to score goals; however, it is the other end that is the problem.
This is why in this game we back Fulham to have a better chance of winning. The Cottagers have the attacking quality and, defensively, can also be quite rigid when needed. Fulham have momentum on their side in this game, and that is why we believe they will win at Portman Road.
Ipswich Town vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips
The oddsmakers in this game favour Fulham by a narrow margin to win against Ipswich Town on Saturday in the lunchtime kickoff. Marco Silva’s men with odds of 2.36 are the marginal favourites over Ipswich, who continue to be the underdogs with odds of 3.12. Ipswich go into this game on the back of two demoralising defeats to Manchester City and Wimbledon in their last 2 games. The oddsmakers have taken that into consideration, which is why they have labelled the Tractor Boys as the second favourite. Fulham, on the other hand, have more momentum in their stride. They go into this on the back of two wins, and that momentum should get them over the line at Portman Road, according to the bookies.
In the Championship, Ipswich Town have always been a team that has been difficult to beat. Even against Liverpool, they did make it tough, especially in the first half. The Tractor boys have to play two of the league's toughest opponents in their first two games of the season, so much cannot be derived from those games. Kieran McKenna, over the two years he has been Ipswich manager, has always given visiting teams a fight. Fulham, on the other hand, last season looked like a very different team when they played away from home. The Cottagers also lost their first away game of the season, so it needs to be seen if they can improve on the road. Though Ipswich played top teams, one thing they will want to improve is their expected goal ratio. They have scored 1 goal in 2 games, but that has come from an expected goals ratio of just 0.56. Surely, against weaker defences, that number has to improve. Fulham will need to learn to limit the chances they give their opponents when they play away from home. Against Manchester United, they already had an xG against of 1.62 goals.
Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We believe Fulham will be victorious by a narrow 1 goal margin. We back the Cottagers to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Ipswich Town to score in this game. Fulham have a record of conceding in away games, and Ipswich hold a good goal scoring record at home. The Tractor boys were able to breach Manchester City’s defence away from home, so we totally expect them to get on the scoresheet against Fulham.
In terms of scoring first, we do back Ipswich Town to take the lead on Saturday. Ipswich have scored first in 7 of their 10 games, with Fulham scoring first in 5 of their 10. In their last home game, Ipswich started off the game pretty well with the fans behind their back. We expect that trend to continue and the players to make the most of Fulham’s shaky defence away from home.
In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we back Sammie Szmodics to continue his good goal scoring run against Fulham. The striker found the back of the net early to net against Manchester City. Szmodics was exceptional in the championship last season, as he ended up winning the Golden Boot for the most goals scored. Last season, the Ireland international averaged 1.36 shots per target on goal, showing what a menace he is. Fulham’s defence away from home is reason enough to bank on Szmodics to not only score but to also have 1 or more shots on target.
Emile Smith-Rowe in this Fulham team is playing with a higher attacking intent in comparison to Andreas Periera. The former Arsenal man opened his account against Leicester City last week with a very well-taken goal. Smith-Rowe is another player who gets a lot of shots off and tests the keeper quite often. The attacking midfielder averages 1 shot per target in his last 7 games in the Premier League. Hence our tip is for Smith Rowe to once again have 1 or more shots on target in this game.
We also expect this game to have its fiery moments. The other prediction for this game is for Ipswich defender Sam Morsy to be yellow carded and midfielder Jack Clarke to win 2 or more fouls. Morsy had 14 bookings to his name last season in the Championship, showing he is quite a yellow card magnet. Jack Clarke, on the other hand, has the ability to get past players pretty easily and was one of the most fouled players in the 4 tiers of English football. Clarke has won 2.45 fouls on average in his football career per game.
Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Ipswich Town.
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W
Fulham Player List
Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda
Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon
Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe
Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield
Fulham Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Bernd Leno
|
Goalkeeper
|
Kenny Tete
|
Defender
|
Issa Diop
|
Defender
|
Calvin Bassey
|
Defender
|
Antonee Robinson
|
Defender
|
Sasa Lukic
|
Midfielder
|
Andreas Pereira
|
Midfielder
|
Emile Smith Rowe
|
Midfielder
|
Adama Traore
|
Attacker
|
Rodrigo Muniz
|
Attacker
|
Alex Iwobi
|
Attacker
Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W
Ipswich Town vs Fulham Head-To-Head
Matches Played:31
Ipswich Town wins:9
Fulham wins:14
Matches are drawn:8
Ipswich Town vs Fulham Betting Odds
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.12.
Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.36.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Fulham
Parimatch