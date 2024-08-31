IPST (Ipswich Town) vs FUL (Fulham) Match Prediction IPST 39 % Chance of Winning FUL 61 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town will once again play in front of their home fans at Portman Road as they welcome Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday. Ipswich Town go into this game on the back of some disappointing results. Ipswich at the Etihad Stadium got off to a dream start as Szmodics exploited City’s backline and finished past Ederson on the run of play to score the opener. That happiness did not last long as City absolutely blitzed past Ipswich’s defence, scoring 3 goals in the space of 4 minutes. Haaland’s hattrick completed Ipswich’s 4-1 rout on the day. Ipswich were also eliminated midweek by Wimbledon on penalties in the Carabao Cup. Fulham got over their defeat against Manchester United on opening day to give their home fans delight by winning 2-1 against Leicester City. Emile Smith-Rowe scored his first goal in the Premier League for the Cottagers as he struck a well-hit shot in the far corner to put Fulham up. Wout Faes equalised in the 38th minute from a corner. It was, however, Alex Iwobi who was the match winner, as he scored in the 70th minute to ensure Fulham’s first win of the season. Fulham midweek beat Birmingham City 2-0 in the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Chance of Winning

In the recent head-to-head record, it is the Cottagers who pip the Tractor Boys in terms of more wins. In the last 10 matches played between these two teams in all competitions, Fulham have won on 6 occasions; 1 game ended in a draw with Ipswich Town having won just 3 times.

Ipswich have the ability under McKenna to be quite attacking at times. The Tractor Boys need to be solid defensively, as conceding 3 goals in 4 minutes was very poor, even though it was at the Etihad Stadium. If Kieran McKenna can sort out his defence over this season, then it could give Ipswich a massive chance of staying up. We do believe that they have the attackers to score goals; however, it is the other end that is the problem.

This is why in this game we back Fulham to have a better chance of winning. The Cottagers have the attacking quality and, defensively, can also be quite rigid when needed. Fulham have momentum on their side in this game, and that is why we believe they will win at Portman Road.

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Ipswich Town vs Fulham Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Fulham by a narrow margin to win against Ipswich Town on Saturday in the lunchtime kickoff. Marco Silva’s men with odds of 2.36 are the marginal favourites over Ipswich, who continue to be the underdogs with odds of 3.12. Ipswich go into this game on the back of two demoralising defeats to Manchester City and Wimbledon in their last 2 games. The oddsmakers have taken that into consideration, which is why they have labelled the Tractor Boys as the second favourite. Fulham, on the other hand, have more momentum in their stride. They go into this on the back of two wins, and that momentum should get them over the line at Portman Road, according to the bookies.

In the Championship, Ipswich Town have always been a team that has been difficult to beat. Even against Liverpool, they did make it tough, especially in the first half. The Tractor boys have to play two of the league's toughest opponents in their first two games of the season, so much cannot be derived from those games. Kieran McKenna, over the two years he has been Ipswich manager, has always given visiting teams a fight. Fulham, on the other hand, last season looked like a very different team when they played away from home. The Cottagers also lost their first away game of the season, so it needs to be seen if they can improve on the road. Though Ipswich played top teams, one thing they will want to improve is their expected goal ratio. They have scored 1 goal in 2 games, but that has come from an expected goals ratio of just 0.56. Surely, against weaker defences, that number has to improve. Fulham will need to learn to limit the chances they give their opponents when they play away from home. Against Manchester United, they already had an xG against of 1.62 goals.

Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We believe Fulham will be victorious by a narrow 1 goal margin. We back the Cottagers to score 2 or more goals in this game. We also back Ipswich Town to score in this game. Fulham have a record of conceding in away games, and Ipswich hold a good goal scoring record at home. The Tractor boys were able to breach Manchester City’s defence away from home, so we totally expect them to get on the scoresheet against Fulham.

In terms of scoring first, we do back Ipswich Town to take the lead on Saturday. Ipswich have scored first in 7 of their 10 games, with Fulham scoring first in 5 of their 10. In their last home game, Ipswich started off the game pretty well with the fans behind their back. We expect that trend to continue and the players to make the most of Fulham’s shaky defence away from home.

In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we back Sammie Szmodics to continue his good goal scoring run against Fulham. The striker found the back of the net early to net against Manchester City. Szmodics was exceptional in the championship last season, as he ended up winning the Golden Boot for the most goals scored. Last season, the Ireland international averaged 1.36 shots per target on goal, showing what a menace he is. Fulham’s defence away from home is reason enough to bank on Szmodics to not only score but to also have 1 or more shots on target.

Emile Smith-Rowe in this Fulham team is playing with a higher attacking intent in comparison to Andreas Periera. The former Arsenal man opened his account against Leicester City last week with a very well-taken goal. Smith-Rowe is another player who gets a lot of shots off and tests the keeper quite often. The attacking midfielder averages 1 shot per target in his last 7 games in the Premier League. Hence our tip is for Smith Rowe to once again have 1 or more shots on target in this game.

We also expect this game to have its fiery moments. The other prediction for this game is for Ipswich defender Sam Morsy to be yellow carded and midfielder Jack Clarke to win 2 or more fouls. Morsy had 14 bookings to his name last season in the Championship, showing he is quite a yellow card magnet. Jack Clarke, on the other hand, has the ability to get past players pretty easily and was one of the most fouled players in the 4 tiers of English football. Clarke has won 2.45 fouls on average in his football career per game.

Final Prediction:Fulham to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): D, L, L, W, W

Fulham Player List

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno, Steven Benda

Defenders: Kenny Tete, Calvin Bassey, Timothy Castagne, Issa Diop, Antonee Robinson, Kevin Mbabu, Jorge Cuenca, Ryan Sessegnon

Midfielders: Harrison Reed, Tom Cairney, Andreas Pereira, Sasa Lukic, Emile Smith Rowe

Attackers:Harry Wilson, Carlos Vinicius, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Rodrigo Muniz, Alex Iwobi, Jay Stansfield

Fulham Playing XI

Player Role Bernd Leno Goalkeeper Kenny Tete Defender Issa Diop Defender Calvin Bassey Defender Antonee Robinson Defender Sasa Lukic Midfielder Andreas Pereira Midfielder Emile Smith Rowe Midfielder Adama Traore Attacker Rodrigo Muniz Attacker Alex Iwobi Attacker

Fulham Team Form(Last five games): W, L, W, L, W

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Head-To-Head

Matches Played:31

Ipswich Town wins:9

Fulham wins:14

Matches are drawn:8

Ipswich Town vs Fulham Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.12.

Fulham to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.36.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.42.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.