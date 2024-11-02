IPST (Ipswich Town) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction IPST 70 % Chance of Winning LCFC 30 % Bet Now! Leicester City will travel to Portman Road to square off against Ipswich Town in the Premier League on Saturday. Ipswich Town go into this game with yet another heartbreaking loss, this time at the GTECH Community Stadium against Brentford. Kieran McKenna’s side started off the game perfectly as Szmodics and Hirst scored within 3 minutes of each other. Some calamitous defending just before halftime saw Wissa score 2 goals in the space of just a minute to level things. Brentford turned the tie around, with Mbeumo scoring from the spot. Liam Delap thought he equalised at the right moment late in the game with a wonderful effort. However, it wasn’t meant to be, as Mbeumo scored once again in the dying moments to seal the game for Brentford. Leicester City welcomed Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium in their last game. Both teams started by having some chances; however, it was Yates who broke the deadlock. Leicester's main man Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser with a poacher’s finish. However, some good finishing from Chris Wood and some calamitous defending from Wout Faes gave Forest a 3-1 win by the time the game was over.

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Chance of Winning

The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Leicester City is actually quite close, with the latter having a marginal edge. In the last 12 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 2 games; 5 games ended in a draw, with Leicester City emerging victorious on 5 occasions.

Ipswich Town’s biggest issue this season is their ability to not make more of the good situations they find themselves in. Kieran McKenna’s men have already dropped a total of 10 points from winning positions. They have led against Manchester City, Fulham, Aston Villa, and most recently Brentford, where they surrendered a 2-goal lead to lose in the final minute.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have a big issue when it comes to defending transitions, as the number of shots they have conceded is simply a joke. Defensively, we do believe that Ipswich Town are a better team than Leicester City; however, the hope is only for the Tractor Boys to maintain leads in games and turn them into 3 points.

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Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips

Ipswich Town head into this game against Leicester City with the considerate backing of the oddsmakers to win at Portman Road on Saturday. Leicester City, however, go into this game as the side with the better form in comparison to the Tractor Boys. Kieran McKenna’s team is yet to win in the Premier League, with Leicester City already having two wins under the belt. In terms of style, it is Ipswich that is better; however, Leicester City have results to back their cause. It is surprising to see how the odds are not closer in this game. Leicester City have been touted as pretty big underdog here.

Ipswich Town this season are yet to win both home and away in the Premier League. Their home record has to drastically improve if they do want to end up staying in the Premier League. Their two best performances at home came against the likes of Aston Villa and Fulham, where they ended up drawing both games. Losses to both Merseyside teams in Liverpool and Everton round up their total of 4 home games.

Leicester City, on the other hand, have done all right away from home this season. They have just managed to pick up some decent results on the road, most notably against Southampton in their last away game. They have also played 4 away games in which they have 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses. The Foxes have lost both of their games to London opposition this season with defeats to Fulham and Arsenal.

Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Ipswich Town to win this game against Leicester City. Our expectation is for Ipswich Town to score 2 or more goals in this game. Leicester City have conceded a total of 10 goals in 4 away games, which will play into the home team’s hands. Ipswich Town have been consistent when it comes to their attack at home. The Tractor Boys scored 3 goals against Brentford in their last away game, who do have a much better defence than Leicester City. We, however, also expect the Foxes to score in this away game. Leicester City have been really good in terms of scoring away goals this season. Steve Cooper’s men have a 100% record when it comes to scoring in their 4 away games played until now.

In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we have to back Liam Delap to continue his good run. Liam Delap’s goals have been very crucial this season for Ipswich Town. The former Manchester City youngster has scored a bulk of Ipswich Town’s goals this season in the Premier League. Delap already has 5 goals to his name in the league. Ipswich Town have scored 9 goals in total, out of which Delap has 5, showing that he scores 56% of their goals. This shows how important Delap’s goals continue to be. The Ipswich Town marksman is a very dependable banker in games like these; hence, we back him to score anytime in this game on Saturday.

Jamie Vardy continues to defy age and continues to be one of Leicester City’s standout attacking players. The Premier League winner already has scored four goals this season in the Premier League. Vardy had a very poor 2022/23 season for Leicester, scoring only 3 goals in 37 games. He has already broken that barrier in just nine games this season. We easily back him to add to that tally. Jamie Vardy to score anytime in this game is our call.

Facundo Buonanotte is another livewire for Leicester City this season. The attacker has the highest shots per goal ratio in comparison to any player in these two teams. The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee averages 2.1 shots per game. We do see Buonanotte getting space to run into, and that usually results in him testing the target. Based on this, our prediction is for Buonanotte to have 2 or more shots in this game.

Omari Hutchinson has been Ipswich Town’s most creative force on the wings this season. The former Chelsea prodigy has great dribbling technique, and the numbers are there to back that. Hutchinson has 2.3 dribbles as an average in 8 Premier League games this season. We do see him getting close to that number in this game, and hence our call for Hutchinson to have 2 or more dribbles in this game.

Final Prediction:Ipswich Town to beat Leicester City.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, D

Leicester City Player List

Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk

Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte

Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.

Leicester City Playing XI

Player Role Mads Hermansen Goalkeeper James Justin Defender Wout Faes Defender Caleb Okoli Defender Victor Kristiansen Defender Harry Winks Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi Midfielder Bobby De Cordova Reid Midfielder Abdul Fatawu Attacker Stephy Mavididi Attacker Jamie Vardy Attacker

Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, D

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Head-To-Head

Matches Played:72

Ipswich Town wins:27

Leicester City wins:26

Matches are drawn:19

Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.25

Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.