IPST (Ipswich Town) vs LCFC (Leicester City) Match Prediction
IPST
70%
Chance of Winning
LCFC
30%
England
Portman Road
Leicester City welcomed Nottingham Forest to the King Power Stadium in their last game. Both teams started by having some chances; however, it was Yates who broke the deadlock. Leicester's main man Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser with a poacher’s finish. However, some good finishing from Chris Wood and some calamitous defending from Wout Faes gave Forest a 3-1 win by the time the game was over.
Facts:
- Ipswich Town have a great record at home when it comes to playing Leicester City in leagues. The Tractor Boys have won each of their last 3 games at Portman Road against Leicester City. Those wins have, although they came a long time ago. Ipswich won 4-1 in 1995, and 2-0 each in January and December of 2001.
- Leicester City, however, have a much better overall record when it comes to playing in leagues in general. The Foxes have won 5 of their last 9 games against the Tractor Boys with 3 draws and just 1 loss to their name. Both teams could not get the better of each other last season in the championship. Both games at the King Power and Portman Road ended in a stalemate.
- Ipswich Town do have a record in leagues when it comes to not winning their opening games. The Tractor Boys this season have not tasted victory in any of their opening nine games. Their longest winless spell from the start of the season came in 2009/10, when they failed to win their first 14 games. In the 2018/19 season, they failed to win their first 11 games, which puts the current season’s record third on the list.
- Leicester City are a team that loves to give their opponents an emphasis to shoot against them. The Foxes this season have had a barrage of shots on their goal. Leicester City have already faced a total shot tally of 168 in their opening nine games, which averages 18.66 shots per match.
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Chance of Winning
The recent head-to-head record between Ipswich Town and Leicester City is actually quite close, with the latter having a marginal edge. In the last 12 games between these two in all competitions, Ipswich Town has won 2 games; 5 games ended in a draw, with Leicester City emerging victorious on 5 occasions.
Ipswich Town’s biggest issue this season is their ability to not make more of the good situations they find themselves in. Kieran McKenna’s men have already dropped a total of 10 points from winning positions. They have led against Manchester City, Fulham, Aston Villa, and most recently Brentford, where they surrendered a 2-goal lead to lose in the final minute.
Leicester City, on the other hand, have a big issue when it comes to defending transitions, as the number of shots they have conceded is simply a joke. Defensively, we do believe that Ipswich Town are a better team than Leicester City; however, the hope is only for the Tractor Boys to maintain leads in games and turn them into 3 points.
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Predictions and Betting Tips
Ipswich Town head into this game against Leicester City with the considerate backing of the oddsmakers to win at Portman Road on Saturday. Leicester City, however, go into this game as the side with the better form in comparison to the Tractor Boys. Kieran McKenna’s team is yet to win in the Premier League, with Leicester City already having two wins under the belt. In terms of style, it is Ipswich that is better; however, Leicester City have results to back their cause. It is surprising to see how the odds are not closer in this game. Leicester City have been touted as pretty big underdog here.
Ipswich Town this season are yet to win both home and away in the Premier League. Their home record has to drastically improve if they do want to end up staying in the Premier League. Their two best performances at home came against the likes of Aston Villa and Fulham, where they ended up drawing both games. Losses to both Merseyside teams in Liverpool and Everton round up their total of 4 home games.
Leicester City, on the other hand, have done all right away from home this season. They have just managed to pick up some decent results on the road, most notably against Southampton in their last away game. They have also played 4 away games in which they have 1 win, 1 draw, and 2 losses. The Foxes have lost both of their games to London opposition this season with defeats to Fulham and Arsenal.
Based on this, here are our tips and predictions for this game. We expect Ipswich Town to win this game against Leicester City. Our expectation is for Ipswich Town to score 2 or more goals in this game. Leicester City have conceded a total of 10 goals in 4 away games, which will play into the home team’s hands. Ipswich Town have been consistent when it comes to their attack at home. The Tractor Boys scored 3 goals against Brentford in their last away game, who do have a much better defence than Leicester City. We, however, also expect the Foxes to score in this away game. Leicester City have been really good in terms of scoring away goals this season. Steve Cooper’s men have a 100% record when it comes to scoring in their 4 away games played until now.
In terms of scoring for Ipswich Town, we have to back Liam Delap to continue his good run. Liam Delap’s goals have been very crucial this season for Ipswich Town. The former Manchester City youngster has scored a bulk of Ipswich Town’s goals this season in the Premier League. Delap already has 5 goals to his name in the league. Ipswich Town have scored 9 goals in total, out of which Delap has 5, showing that he scores 56% of their goals. This shows how important Delap’s goals continue to be. The Ipswich Town marksman is a very dependable banker in games like these; hence, we back him to score anytime in this game on Saturday.
Jamie Vardy continues to defy age and continues to be one of Leicester City’s standout attacking players. The Premier League winner already has scored four goals this season in the Premier League. Vardy had a very poor 2022/23 season for Leicester, scoring only 3 goals in 37 games. He has already broken that barrier in just nine games this season. We easily back him to add to that tally. Jamie Vardy to score anytime in this game is our call.
Facundo Buonanotte is another livewire for Leicester City this season. The attacker has the highest shots per goal ratio in comparison to any player in these two teams. The Brighton and Hove Albion loanee averages 2.1 shots per game. We do see Buonanotte getting space to run into, and that usually results in him testing the target. Based on this, our prediction is for Buonanotte to have 2 or more shots in this game.
Omari Hutchinson has been Ipswich Town’s most creative force on the wings this season. The former Chelsea prodigy has great dribbling technique, and the numbers are there to back that. Hutchinson has 2.3 dribbles as an average in 8 Premier League games this season. We do see him getting close to that number in this game, and hence our call for Hutchinson to have 2 or more dribbles in this game.
Final Prediction:Ipswich Town to beat Leicester City.
Ipswich Town Player List
Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric
Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson
Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys
Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.
Ipswich Town Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Arijanet Muric
|
Goalkeeper
|
Ben Johnson
|
Defender
|
Luke Woolfenden
|
Defender
|
Jacob Greaves
|
Defender
|
Leif Davis
|
Defender
|
Sam Morsy
|
Midfielder
|
Massimo Luongo
|
Midfielder
|
Omari Hutchinson
|
Midfielder
|
Conor Chaplin
|
Attacker
|
Marcus Harness
|
Attacker
|
Liam Delap
|
Attacker
Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): L, L, L, D, D
Leicester City Player List
Goalkeepers: Danny Ward, Mads Hermansen, Daniel Iversen, Jakub Stolarczyk
Defenders: James Justin, Wout Faes, Conor Coady, Caleb Okoli, Victor Kristiansen, Ricardo Periera, Jannik Vestergaard, Ben Nelson, Luke Thomas
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Winks, Hamza Choudhury, Boubakary Soumare, Micheal Golding, Kasey McAteer, Facundo Buonanotte
Attackers: Abdul Fatawu, Jamie Vardy, Stephy Mavididi, Bobby Cordova-Reid, Patson Daka, Thomas Cannon, Wanya Marcal.
Leicester City Playing XI
|
Player
|
Role
|
Mads Hermansen
|
Goalkeeper
|
James Justin
|
Defender
|
Wout Faes
|
Defender
|
Caleb Okoli
|
Defender
|
Victor Kristiansen
|
Defender
|
Harry Winks
|
Midfielder
|
Wilfred Ndidi
|
Midfielder
|
Bobby De Cordova Reid
|
Midfielder
|
Abdul Fatawu
|
Attacker
|
Stephy Mavididi
|
Attacker
|
Jamie Vardy
|
Attacker
Leicester City Team Form(Last five games): L, W, W, L, D
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Head-To-Head
Matches Played:72
Ipswich Town wins:27
Leicester City wins:26
Matches are drawn:19
Ipswich Town vs Leicester City Betting Odds
Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 2.25
Leicester City to win the match (PARIMATCH): 3.15.
Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 3.65.
The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ipswich Town
The Foxes have the ability to turn games around, and they have gotten 2 wins under their belt, which is a big pressure lifted. A win for Ipswich Town will mean so much, and getting it against a team like Leicester, whom they are most likely to fight for relegation this season, will be a bonus. Based on all this, we do expect Ipswich Town to get their first win of the season against Leicester City on Saturday at Portman Road.
Parimatch