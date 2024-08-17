IPST (Ipswich Town) vs LIV (Liverpool) Match Prediction IPST 11 % Chance of Winning LIV 89 % Bet Now! Ipswich Town will square off against Liverpool in the early kickoff on Saturday in the Premier League. Both teams will meet each other at the Portman Road Stadium for the first time since 2002. Liverpool is going into this season with a new manager after Jurgen Klopp stepped down as manager last season. Arne Slot was announced as the replacement and has started off really well. A 3-0 win over rivals Manchester United was the highlight of the pre-season games. Liverpool, though, is the only team in the Premier League to have not made a single signing. Ipswich Town, on the other hand, come into the Premier League on the back of a stunning Championship season. Kieran McKenna oversaw Ipswich getting back-to-back promotions, and the goal will be to avoid relegation and stay in the Premier League for next season. McKenna will want to build on the foundation of last season, in which they played some dynamic football. The Tractor Boys had a good preseason, having won 2 of their 3 preseason games. They lost their first encounter to Dusseldorf 2-1; however, they won each of their last two games 1-0 against Nice and Hoffenheim.

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Chance of Winning

Liverpool and Ipswich Town have not played each other for quite a while in the Premier League. The last game they played was way back in 2022, which the Merseyside Reds ended up winning. Ipswich Town last beat Liverpool in the Premier League way back in 2000 at Anfield.

Ipswich Town came into the Premier League on the back of a good Championship campaign. Their massive goal will be to not only survive but replicate the form they had in the league. If Ipswich want to survive, then they will have to make their home ground a fortress in which they are tough to beat. Against Liverpool, they will need to be at their best as they are playing one of the best clubs in the world. The Tractor Boys will need their home support to be at the loudest.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have had a very good preseason, and their transition from Klopp to Slot looks smooth. They have been flawless in pre-season. Liverpool have their core intact, and that is what makes them a set unit. Hence, due to that, we believe that they have a better chance of winning on Saturday.

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Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Predictions and Betting Tips

The oddsmakers in this game favour Liverpool by a heavy margin to be winners against the home team in Ipswich Town on Saturday in the early kickoff. Arne Slot’s men with odds of 1.37 are the outright favourites over Ipswich, who are the massive underdogs here with odds of 7.95. Ipswich are the new boys in this league as they have been promoted, hence the bookies have not favoured them. Liverpool, on the other hand, have been really good in preseason and are looking to build on last season under new management. Hence the bookies favour Liverpool due to no loss in momentum.

Last season in the Championship, Ipswich Town were a force to be reckoned with. The Tractor Boys got automatic qualification by finishing second only behind Leicester City. Ipswich Town’s major success last season came whilst playing at home. They had a 70% win record at home, winning 16 of their 23 games. They lost just 1 game in total in the championship at home. In terms of goals. Kieran McKenna’s side scored 2.57 goals on average. They are a team that likes to attack and play a good style of football.

Liverpool, on the other hand, finished third in the Premier League last season. At one point they were quite close in the title race alongside Manchester City and Arsenal; however, it was their away record that proved to be the deciding factor in why they did not do well. They won just 9 of their 19 away games, drawing 7 and losing 3. Slot and his men will need to improve that ratio if they want to challenge the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. They scored 1.95 goals on an average from an xG of 1.69. Goalscoring has never been a problem for Liverpool. Even in preseason, Liverpool have found the net quite often in preparation for this game. Here are our tips and predictions for this game on Saturday. We believe Liverpool will be victorious by a 2-goal margin. We back the Merseyside Reds to score 2 or more goals in this game. In the Championship against inferior opposition, Ipswich Town conceded 1.39 goals, so we easily backed Liverpool to score a handful of goals. Ipswich are a team that loves to attack as well. We expect the home atmosphere to be absolutely rocking come Saturday. We do not expect Liverpool to keep a clean sheet in this game and back Ipswich Town to score a goal. Liverpool last season conceded 1.26 goals on an average away from home. We do see the Tractor Boys getting consolation in this game.

In terms of scoring first, we do back Liverpool to take the lead on Saturday. Liverpool have scored first in 7 of their 10 games, with Ipswich scoring first in 5 of their 10. Liverpool historically has loved to start games fast and on the front foot. We also back the Merseyside Reds to win both halves against Ipswich Town.

In terms of scoring for Liverpool, we have to back Mo Salah to score. The Egyptian was once again the top scorer for the Reds last season; however, it is his opening day Premier League record that makes him such a good option. Salah has scored a total of 8 goals in the opening game of the Premier League, as he is tied alongside the likes of Shearer, Lampard, and Rooney. Salah loves playing on opening day, and hence he is a big shout to score. Salah to be the opening goal scorer is also a very good shout for Liverpool.

Conor Chaplin was Ipswich Town’s joint top scorer in the championship last season. Chaplin, alongside Omari Hutchinson, is bound to be the spearhead in Ipswich’s attack. Hutchinson also bagged a total of 10 goals last season under McKenna. Any of the two will be good options to back in this game; however, we will back Chaplin to not only score but also get an assist. Chaplin was second on the assist list as well last season with 8.

Final Prediction:Liverpool to beat Ipswich Town.

Ipswich Town Player List

Goalkeepers: Christian Walton, Cieran Slicker, Arijanet Muric

Defenders: Harry Clarke, Leif Davis, George Edmundson Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe, Janoi Donacien, Jacob Greaves, Ben Johnson

Midfielders: Sam Morsy, Wes Burns, Jack Taylor, Massimo Luongo, Cameron Humphreys

Attackers: Freddie Ladapo, Conor Chaplin, Marcus Harness, Ali Al-Hamadi, Omari Hutchinson, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead, Liam Delap.

Ipswich Town Playing XI

Player Role Arijanet Muric Goalkeeper Ben Johnson Defender Luke Woolfenden Defender Jacob Greaves Defender Leif Davis Defender Sam Morsy Midfielder Massimo Luongo Midfielder Omari Hutchinson Midfielder Conor Chaplin Attacker Marcus Harness Attacker Liam Delap Attacker

Ipswich Town Team Form(Last five games): W, W, L, L, W

Liverpool Player List

Goalkeepers: Allison Becker, Adrian, Caoimhin Kelleher, Marcelo Pitaluga

Defenders: Virgil Van Djik, Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas, Andy Robertson, Joe Gomez, Connor Bradley, Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips, Sepp Van Den Berg, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, Stefan Bajcetic, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo

Attackers: Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, Luiz Diaz, Ben Doak.

Liverpool Playing XI

Player Role Allison Becker Goalkeeper Trent Alexander-Arnold Defender Jarell Quansah Defender Virgil Van Dijk Defender Kostas Tsimikas Defender Alexis Mac Allister Midfielder Ryan Gravenberch Midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai Midfielder Diogo Jota Attacker Luis Diaz Attacker Mo Salah Attacker

Liverpool Team Form(Last five games): D, W, W, W, W

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Head-To-Head

Matches Played:72

Ipswich Town wins:14

Liverpool wins:37

Matches are drawn:21

Ipswich Town vs Liverpool Betting Odds

Ipswich Town to win the match (PARIMATCH): 7.95.

Liverpool to win the match (PARIMATCH): 1.37.

Match to end in a draw (PARIMATCH): 5.60.

The betting odds have been calculated based on team performances in previous matches, player records etc. Odds are subject to change.